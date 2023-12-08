Musk Says Disney CEO Should Be Fired, Escalating Recent Attacks

Elon Musk has called for the immediate firing of the CEO of the Walt Disney Company in the X’s owner’s latest attack on the head of one of the dozens of companies that cut advertising on the social media platform over Musk’s perceived antisemitic comments.

Musk wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Dec. 7 that Walt Disney was “turning in his grave over what Bob [Iger] has done to his company.”

When a user on X pointed out that the Disney company was still advertising on Meta, Facebook’s parent company, Musk fired back (misspelling the Disney CEO's name): “Bob Eiger thinks it's cool to advertise next to child exploitation material. Real stand up guy.”

Deal Book Summit Profanity-Laced Diatribe

At The New York Times' DealBook Summit at the end of November, Musk told companies that were pulling or cutting back on ads because he had supported another person’s tweet that accused Jewish people of “hatred against whites,” describing it as “the actual truth” on X to “Go f*** yourself.”

Musk singled Iger out in his profanity-laced diatribe.

“Is that clear?” Musk asked. “I hope it is. Hey, Bob.”

At the summit, the Disney CEO said Musk was “larger than life in many respects.”

“By him taking the position that he took in quite a public manner, we just felt that the association with that position and Elon Musk and X was not necessarily a positive one for us,” Iger said.

Musk has since called the “hatred against whites” post his “dumbest” ever on social media.

“It was foolish of me,” Musk said. “Of the 30,000 it might be literally the worst and dumbest post I’ve ever done. And I’ve tried my best to clarify six ways from Sunday, but you know at least I think it’ll be obvious that, in fact, far from being antisemitic, I’m in fact philosemitic.”

Iger's Return To Run Disney

Iger, who is 72, had returned to Disney less than 12 months after retiring as executive chairman. His hand-picked replacement, Bob Chapek, was ousted after a tenure that lasted less than three years.

“I was disappointed in what I was seeing in the transition period and while I was out,” Iger said at the DealBook Summit, vowing to “definitely” retire at the end of his contract in 2026.

In his X posts regarding Iger being fired, Musk seemingly alluded to weak box-office performances of some Disney films, saying Iger dropped “more bombs than a B-52.”

Disney announced in February that it plans to lay off 7,000 workers as the company seeks to slash $5.5 billion in costs and restructure into three core business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.