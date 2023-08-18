Musk Takes Back Ability to Block – The End of X (TWITTER)?

X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has descended further into chaos as Elon Musk said he will be taking away the ability for users to block other users.

The tech mogul's unhinged announcement came Friday morning when the official X account for Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted an inquiry about people's reasons for blocking or muting someone on the platform. “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature,' except for DMs,” Musk replied, adding in another tweet, “It makes no sense.”

Block is going to be deleted as a “feature”, except for DMs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

He went so far as to suggest that users can mute other accounts instead of blocking them. Unfortunately, muting isn't the best substitute for blocking.

The Loss of Blocking Could Spell Disaster for X

Blocking is one of X's most prominent safety features. It enables users to restrict certain accounts from replying to their tweets, sending DMs, or following their profiles. The feature mostly comes in handy when someone is harassing, stalking, or threatening someone else.

Every social media platform, from Instagram to TikTok, has a block button to ensure user safety, especially when the lion's share of users are teenagers and young adults.

By removing the blocking mechanism from X, Musk would be creating a dangerous online environment for everyone on the platform, especially women, LGBTQ+ folks, BIPOCs, and disabled people. X will also prove to be a perilous social media platform for those working specific jobs, such as journalists and video game developers.

Plus, muting abusive X accounts won't protect users from the people spewing vitriol about them. The mute button only removes that account's posts from showing up on your timeline without unfollowing or blocking it, allowing the muted account to continue viewing your public posts and replying to them.

It is unknown when the block button will be removed from X or if Musk will actually follow through with it. Either way, the idea of such a rash change to the site's safety protocols is digging its grave even deeper than before.

Alternative Safety Precautions for X Users

There's no doubt that X is getting more unsafe by the week thanks to Musk's controversial changes, from locking the blue verified checkmark behind the Twitter Blue paywall to dropping the Twitter name and logo from everything save for the URL.

Despite that, not everyone can afford to leave the platform, either because of the communities they're a part of, the career connections they have made, or, in the case of most companies, it's a viable form of advertisement.

For those who are seriously doubting X's future and its ability to maintain safety protocols, you can do a few things to protect yourself. You can set your account to private. Changing your privacy settings will give you greater control over who can follow you and see your content.

If maintaining your presence on X is too much for you, even with your profile set to private, you can deactivate your account. Just make sure you archive your tweets and request your data before deleting everything.

Source: (X).