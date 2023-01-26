Looking for a Luxury Cottage? Steve Haid Thinks You Can Find It in Muskoka

When the word “cottage” is mentioned, it often conjures images of small, quaint structures surrounded by beautiful, unpolluted nature. Ontario’s cottage country has its fair share of those types of homes. Dubbed “the Hamptons of the North,” however, it also features cottages that are anything but small and quaint.

These “cottages” have multiple rooms, their own boat houses, and are one of the main reasons why Muskoka, the location in Ontario named after its prominent lake, is such a booming real estate market.

Steve Haid, a real estate agent who left Toronto to live and work in Muskoka, thinks the time to buy is now.

“We’re moving into a more balanced market in Muskoka after the wild price increases during the pandemic,” he explains. “The average sale prices shot up fifty, sixty, even seventy percent on a year over year basis – but they’ve been declining to a more reasonable level, and they’re expected to level off into the winter, and probably into the spring.”

Living His Intentions

When Steve Haid talks about buying property in Muskoka, he’s speaking as someone who’s made the conscious decision to move his entire life into the region. Haid, a former financial planner working with a big Toronto bank, had been coming to Muskoka for a while before he decided to buy a property and move there.

“I still do a lot of business in Toronto, but I love Muskoka and the waterfront real estate market,” he explains. “I live here full time, I have a lake house, and I’m fully immersed in the lakefront lifestyle.”

Steve isn’t the only one who’s having a hard time resisting the charms of Lake Muskoka. Thanks to its proximity to Toronto, the whole region is a popular summering spot in Canada. It also has some notoriety beyond the borders of Canada, with movie stars and celebrities owning property on the lakes.

Recently, Steve and his team of agents have been seeing more interest in properties from international clients. When asked what the increased interest in the region is, Steve goes ahead and names a few of the top reasons.

“Buying property here is a good investment. Throughout a couple of years, rental rates went up, and short-term rental rates are always very high here,” he says. “Buying cottage properties in Muskoka is a fantastic investment for people who want to rent their properties on a short-term basis and achieve very high returns.”

Investing in Beauty

Apart from its viability as an investment – and one that keeps its value, Steve would add. A property in Muskoka gives its buyer a place where they can be all year round and enjoy the many different sides of lakeside life as the seasons change. From the summer and the water activities to the autumn with its colors and the winter with its snow sports, life on Muskoka Lake can be incredibly dynamic for people who choose to enjoy the activities.

Those that opt not to partake can always enjoy their property.

For one, they can find any type of cottage they like in the region, both old and new. Many of them have boat houses – the lake’s trademark – and even those that require some touching up might well be worth it. Steve Haid himself recently did some work on the interior of his 130-year-old house.

For him, its an investment in a life well-lived and an experience you simply can't find anywhere else on the planet.

“Overall, I think that Muskoka is just an incredible place that people should experience,” Steve Haid says. “And some, especially those looking to find their dream cottage, might just decide that this is the place where they want to stay.”

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.