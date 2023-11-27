Musk’s Comments Could Cost X as Much as $75 Million, According Internal Reports Seen by Media

Earlier this month, Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in 2022 for an estimated $44 billion and renamed it X, wrote on the platform that the conspiracy theory that Jews supported the immigration of minorities to replace white populations was “the actual truth.”

The backlash among advertisers, the public, and even the Biden administration has been unrelenting and punishing. According to company documents the New York Times reviewed and reported, it could get more so, with X standing to lose as much as $75 million.

A White House spokesperson said Musk’s post in which he agreed with another one on an X account accusing Jewish communities of pushing “hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them” was an “abhorrent promotion of Antisemitic and racist hate.”

Major Advertisers' Actions Make Statement

IBM, Apple, and Disney paused their advertising campaigns on X, joining units of Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, and other major companies that have stopped or are considering suspending their ads on the social network.

According to X's documents, the Times pointed out that Netflix has halted ads worth nearly $3 million, Airbnb more than $1 million, and Uber has cut back on ads worth more than $800,000.

“Various subsidiaries of Microsoft have also stopped advertising — leading to a potential loss of more than $4 million in revenue for X’s fourth quarter, based on the documents — as have Amazon’s units for books and music and one subsidiary,” the Times reported.

In a statement, IBM said it “has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination, and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation.”

Reuters previously reported that the X's U.S. ad revenue has been declining by at least 55% year-over-year each month since Musk took over.

Adding to X's troubles, watchdog Media Matters published a report showing pro-Nazi material on X appearing next to ads for Apple, IBM, and others. X has sued Media Matters for allegedly trying to drive away advertisers.

Defensive X Fires Back

“Kowtowing to external criticism or pressures is simply not how X will ever operate,” the company’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino, wrote in a memo to employees titled “Our Work Is Meaningful,” the Times reported.

“The people at X are free speech defenders. We stand in solidarity with those who believe in this fundamental right and the critical checks and balances of a thriving democracy,” Yaccarino, a former NBCUniversal ad executive, said.

In a statement issued to the Times, X also said that only $11 million in revenue was at risk and that the figure would change as advertisers returned to the platform.

As part of X's multiple face- and ad-revenue-saving measures, Musk has said the company would donate “all revenue from advertising & subscriptions associated with the war in Gaza to hospitals in Israel and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.”