Parenting Blogs: 9 Must Follow Sites

If you're a parent, you know how challenging your job can be. There are so many things to worry about, and it's often difficult to find information and support that is relevant to your own life.

Sites like Babycenter are widely known and very helpful through pregnancy and those early newborn weeks. Still, if you're looking for a more relatable approach to navigating motherhood online, you might be interested in a parenting blog.

Parenting blogs can be such a valuable resource. They offer authentic advice from real parents and cover a wide range of topics related to parenting.

How Parenting Blogs Help You

Parenting blogs can provide an invaluable resource for parents. From experienced moms and dads to first-time parents, there is a wealth of knowledge on parenting blogs. Whether you're looking for tips on dealing with picky eaters or advice on getting your baby to sleep through the night, you're sure to find a parenting blog that can help you.

In addition, parenting blogs can be a great way to connect with other parents and get support and encouragement. Sometimes it's nice to know that you're not alone in parenting challenges, and parenting blogs can provide that sense of community.

How To Find the Right Parenting Blog for You

A quick search on Google will bring hundreds of great blogs. However, a great way to narrow down those results is to focus on those blogs that espouse your style of parenting. Do you practice gentle parenting? Positive parenting? Or are you looking for a holistic approach?

Qualities of a Good Parenting Blog

Here are some qualities to look for in a good parenting blog. Note: some qualities may be more important to you than others. Asking these quick questions to get started.

Is it updated regularly? Updating the site frequently shows that the author shares new and relevant information with their readers.

Is it authentic? The best parenting blogs are honest about the challenges and joys of parenting. They don't try to sugarcoat parenting or make it look perfect.

Is it diverse? A good parenting blog will cover various parenting topics, including everyday challenges and significant life events.

Is it funny? Parenting blogs don't have to be all serious all the time. Some of the best parenting blogs are also the most amusing. A sense of humor can be valuable when you're dealing with the ups and downs of parenting.

Is it well-written? A well-written blog means that it is organized and easy to read. The last thing you want is a parenting blog full of typos and grammatical errors!

Does it cover topics that interest you? There are a lot of general parenting blogs out there, but it can be more helpful to find one that focuses on a specific topic, such as natural parenting or attachment parenting.

What experience does the blogger have? Do they have personal experience being a parent? Alternatively, are they perhaps a family counselor, teacher, or child psychologist? The best advice typically comes from those that have both practical experience and deeper knowledge of parenting.

Keep these qualities in mind as you start looking for a parenting blog, and you'll be sure to find one that's just right for you.

Must Follow Parenting Blogs

Now that you know what to look for in a parenting blog, it's time to start exploring some of our favorites:

Nurture and Thrive

Nurture and Thrive is a parenting blog that covers a wide range of topics, from pregnancy and childbirth to childrearing and education. Developmental psychologist and mom Ashley Soderlund writes the blog and brings her wealth of knowledge and experience to each post.

What sets Nurture and Thrive apart from other parenting blogs is its focus on mindful parenting. Whether it's advice on how to stop yelling at your kids or tips to change unwanted behaviors, each post helps you parent more mindfully and with intention.

Motherhood Life Balance

If you're looking for a parenting blog that gives you a dose of positivity and helpful mindset tips, check out Motherhood Life Balance. Victoria, the author, is a mother of three and a mindset coach, so she knows a thing or two about balancing motherhood with everything else in life. Her blog covers topics like how to manage your time as a busy mom, how to deal with ‘mom guilt,' and how to stay positive even when things are tough.

Since she writes in a casual and relatable style, you'll feel like you're catching up with an old friend rather than reading some stuffy self-help book. So if you're looking for a little pick-me-up or some practical advice on managing your mom-life, check out Motherhood Life Balance.

Imperfect Families

Imperfect Families is a parenting blog that celebrates the messiness of family life. Author Nicole is a parent coach and licensed therapist who knows that parenting isn't always easy, but she also knows it's worth it. Reading Nicole's blog can help parents better understand how to manage difficult parenting moments and develop strong relationships with their children.

The blog is full of relatable stories and helpful tips – it's a must-read for any parent looking for guidance. But what we love most about Imperfect Families is its focus on acceptance and unconditional love.

Lemon Lime Adventures

Lemon Lime Adventures is a parenting blog by Dayna Abraham, author of the bestselling books Superkids Activity Guide and Sensory Processing 101. The blog focuses on connecting with, understanding, and empowering your child based on their behavior type. The advice is research-based yet easy to implement and makes a difference in the child's life.

There are tons of helpful tips and tricks you can easily implement into your everyday routine. I highly recommend reading Lemon Lime Adventures if you want to connect with and understand your child better. The blog is also great for parents with sensory processing issues or looking for ways to help their children calm down and focus.

Tech Savvy Mama

Tech Savvy Mama is all about helping parents navigate the world of technology with children. You'll find articles on everything from social media safety to screen time limits to choosing the best apps for kids. Leticia writes the blog as a middle school computer science teacher, education consultant, and mom of teens passionate about helping parents find the right balance between technology and parenting.

The Busy Toddler

If you're a parent to a toddler, you'll love The Busy Toddler. Written by Suzie, a former teacher with a master's in Early Childhood Development, she's focused on hands-on learning for mommy and toddler.

The blog is an excellent resource for all parents navigating tantrums, toddler boredom, and much more. This fun website will inspire you and pick up parenting tips.

Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy is a trendy blog that will cover just about anything. It's a fun yet informative site. On Scary Mommy, you can catch up on celebrity news with a mommy twist, parenting tips and tricks, and articles relating to our season. Feel like you're alone on your parenting odyssey? Don't worry – you're not, and Scary Mommy has you feel connected with the larger community out there.

Mom Managing Chaos

If you are looking to save money at the grocery store or streamline your life with Google Calendar, head to Mom Managing Chaos. It focuses on empowering Mamas around the globe.

Through this blog, founder Kristen has been helping Mamas simplify their lives and finances since 2018.

This site is for you if you are looking for practical advice, offered with a side of humor, from an in-the-trenches Mama. It's all about working smarter, not harder, so that you can focus your time on what you want to do instead of what you have to do.

Holistic Momma

Holistic-Momma.com is a parenting/mental health blog that helps make parenting easier! It contains therapy guides and other natural ways to support your's and your child's mental health. Megan is a mom of two, and a Clinical Mental Counselor Intern, and she shares her personal experience with anxiety. Her blog covers topics like how to cope with stress naturally, tips for effective family communication, and even ways to stay motivated when you don't feel like it. Holistic Momma is a resource for alternative medicine, parenting, and fun. Articles are supported by research from medical journals and experts in the field.

Final Thoughts

These are just a few of the many fantastic parenting blogs out there. Raising a child is a big job, and sometimes you should take some time to relax, make a cup of coffee, and read some articles from parents who are in the same stage of life. No matter your parenting situation, there's a parenting blog that can offer advice, support, and community. So dive in and find the one that's right for you!

What are some of your favorite parenting blogs? Please share them in the comments below.

