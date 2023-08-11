Top 50 Best Must-See Hollywood Films Of All Time

by
The Maltese Falcon Humphrey Bogart
Are you a fan of classic Hollywood movies? Do you often find yourself re-watching your favorite films from the Golden Age of Hollywood? If so, you're in luck! In this article, we've compiled a list of must-see Hollywood films that have stood the test of time and are worth watching again.

From iconic films like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to vintage Hollywood blockbusters like Ben-Hur and Gone with the Wind, these timeless Hollywood classics are sure to capture your attention and transport you back to a bygone era. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to revisit the best of the best in the world of Hollywood movies.

1 – 12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men (1957) Top 50 Best Must-See Hollywood Films of All Time
Image Credit: United Artists.

A jury deliberates the case of a young man accused of murdering his father, with one lone juror voting “not guilty” and trying to persuade his fellow jurors to reconsider.

2 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A southern belle named Blanche Dubois, after encountering financial difficulties, moves in with her sister and brutish brother-in-law in New Orleans, leading to tension and conflict.

3 – Alien (1979)

Alien (1979)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

In deep space, the crew of a commercial spaceship investigates a distress signal from an unknown planet and unwittingly brings back an extraterrestrial life form that proceeds to stalk and kill the crew one by one.

4 – All About Eve (1950)

All About Eve (1950)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An aging stage actress takes a young, ambitious woman under her wing, only to discover that the newcomer is a conniving schemer with her sights set on stealing the older woman's spotlight.

5 – Amadeus (1984)

Amadeus (1984)
Image Credit: Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment.

The story of the life, success, and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is told through the eyes of his rival and secret admirer Antonio Salieri.

6 – Annie Hall (1977)

 

Annie Hall (1977)
Image Credit: United Artists.
New York comedian Alvy Singer falls in love with the ditzy Annie Hall, but their relationship is fraught with obstacles and eventually ends in a breakup.
7 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now (1979)
Image Credit: United Artists.

During the Vietnam War, a troubled army captain is sent on a mission to Cambodia to assassinate a rogue colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

8 – Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben-Hur (1959)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

A Jewish prince living in ancient Rome is betrayed by his childhood friend and later becomes a champion charioteer while seeking revenge against him.

10 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

Based on the true story of the notorious Depression-era bank robbers, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, who were pursued by law enforcement until their violent deaths in a hail of bullets.

10 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A young New York socialite named Holly Golightly falls for a struggling writer who moves into her apartment building, but their relationship is complicated by her past and her reluctance to commit.

11 – Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In World War II-era Morocco, a nightclub owner and former freedom fighter who has been betrayed by a former lover encounters her again when she and her husband arrive in the city, leading to a complex and emotional conflict.

12 – Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown (1974)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

In 1930s Los Angeles, a private detective is hired to investigate an affair involving a wealthy businessman and his young mistress, leading to a tangled web of conspiracy, corruption, and murder.

13 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane (1941)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

After the death of a wealthy and powerful newspaper magnate, a reporter investigates his life to uncover the meaning behind his last words.

14 – City Lights (1931)

City Lights (1931)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A poor tramp falls in love with a blind flower girl who mistakenly believes he is a wealthy man, leading to a series of comic and touching misadventures.

15 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

A rebellious and charismatic prisoner refuses to conform to the strict rules of a Florida prison farm and becomes a hero to his fellow inmates.

16 – Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard (1988)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A New York City cop is trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper when it is taken over by a group of terrorists and must use all his skills and cunning to save the hostages and stop the villains.

17 – Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

In this Cold War satire, a deranged U.S. Air Force general orders a nuclear strike against the Soviet Union, leading to a madcap chain of events involving political leaders, military commanders, and a sinister scientist named Dr. Strangelove.

18 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A young boy befriends a stranded alien who is trying to find his way back home, but they must evade government agents and bond with each other in order to survive.

19 – Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump (1994)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The life of a simple Alabama man named Forrest Gump intersects with some of the most significant events of the 20th century, including the Vietnam War, Watergate, and the rise of Elvis Presley.

20 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With the Wind, Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Selznick International Pictures.

In the American South during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods, a headstrong and passionate woman named Scarlett O'Hara fights for love and survival against the backdrop of societal upheaval and personal turmoil.

21 – Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas (1990)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Based on the true story of a young man's rise in the mob underworld, this gritty and violent film explores the seductive allure of power, money, and loyalty in a life of crime.

22 – Jaws (1975)

Jaws (1975)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A small island community is terrorized by a giant great white shark, and it's up to a police chief, a marine biologist, and a seasoned fisherman to stop the beast before it strikes again.

23 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

This epic historical drama follows the life and adventures of T.E. Lawrence, a British officer who fought alongside Arab tribes against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

24 – Little Women (2019)

Little Women (2019)
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing.

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, this heartwarming story follows the lives and loves of four sisters growing up in 19th-century America.

25 – MASH (1970)

MASH (1970)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Set during the Korean War, this darkly comedic film follows the antics and misadventures of a group of army surgeons at a mobile hospital unit.

26 – Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This gritty and groundbreaking film explores the unlikely friendship between a naive Texas cowboy and a jaded New York City hustler as they struggle to survive and find meaning in a harsh and unforgiving world.

27 – Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

A naive and idealistic young man is appointed to the U.S. Senate, but when he stands up against political corruption, he finds himself fighting against the very system he seeks to reform.

28 – Network (1976)

Network (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This dark satire explores the inner workings of a television network as it exploits the madness and desperation of a news anchor for the sake of ratings and profit.

29 – On the Waterfront (1954)

On the Waterfront (1954)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures Corporation.

A former boxer turned longshoreman battles against corrupt union bosses and his own troubled conscience in this powerful and influential film.

30 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Set in a mental institution, this poignant and emotionally charged film explores the struggles of patients and staff alike as they confront the harsh realities of life and the institutionalized systems that govern them.

31 – Out of Africa (1985)

Out of Africa (1985)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Based on the memoirs of Danish author Karen Blixen, this sweeping romance follows her life and loves in colonial Kenya during the early 20th century.

32 – Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1960)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A secretary on the run after embezzling from her employer checks into a remote motel run by a shy and unusual young man, only to become the unwitting victim of his deadly and twisted obsessions.

33 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction (1994)
Image Credit: Miramax Films.

A collection of intertwining stories featuring an eclectic cast of characters, including two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers.

34 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

Set in 1936, this thrilling adventure follows Indiana Jones, a dashing and daring archaeologist, as he races against Nazi forces to uncover the mysterious and powerful Ark of the Covenant.

35 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This classic underdog story follows the rise of Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fight the heavyweight champion of the world.

36 – Schindler's List (1993)

Schindler's List (1993)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Based on the true story of businessman Oskar Schindler, this haunting and powerful film follows his efforts to save Jewish workers from the horrors of the Holocaust during World War II.

37 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

This beloved musical classic follows the trials and tribulations of a Hollywood couple during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

38 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Two musicians on the run from the mob disguise themselves as women to join an all-female band, leading to a series of hilarious and romantic misadventures.

39 – Star Wars (1977)

Star Wars (1977)
Image Credit: Lucasfilms.

A young farm boy named Luke Skywalker joins forces with a rogue group of rebels to save the galaxy from the evil Empire and its deadly weapon, the Death Star.

40 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

This dark and brooding film follows the downfall of a faded silent movie star and her unhealthy obsession with a struggling screenwriter who becomes her pawn.

41 – Taxi Driver (1976)

Taxi Driver (1976)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

This gritty and intense film follows a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran who works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, becoming increasingly disturbed by the violence and decay he sees around him.

42 – The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

This epic crime drama tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Mafia dynasty, as they navigate the violent and treacherous world of organized crime in post-World War II America.

43 – The Graduate (1967)

The Graduate (1967)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This groundbreaking film follows the story of Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, and subsequently falls in love with her daughter.

44 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

This classic film noir follows the cynical and hard-boiled detective Sam Spade as he investigates the theft of a priceless artifact, the Maltese Falcon, and becomes embroiled in a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

45 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

This moving and powerful film follows the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who is sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn't commit, and his friendship with fellow inmate Red as they navigate the harsh realities of prison life.

46 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Image Credit: Orion Pictures.

This chilling psychological thriller follows the hunt for a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill, with FBI trainee Clarice Starling seeking the help of cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch the killer.

47 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

This beloved family classic follows the adventures of young Dorothy as she is swept away to a magical land and sets off on a quest to meet the Wizard of Oz and find her way back home.

48 – Titanic (1997)

Titanic (1997)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

This epic romance tells the story of Jack and Rose, two passengers on the ill-fated Titanic, as they fall in love amidst the backdrop of one of the greatest maritime disasters in history.

49 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

This powerful and thought-provoking film follows the story of Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the deep south of the United States, as he defends a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman, and his children as they navigate the social and racial tensions of their community.

50 – West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (1961)
Image Credit: United Artists.

This iconic musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is set in the streets of New York City, with rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks fighting for control, and follows the love story between Tony and Maria, members of the warring factions.

