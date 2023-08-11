Are you a fan of classic Hollywood movies? Do you often find yourself re-watching your favorite films from the Golden Age of Hollywood? If so, you're in luck! In this article, Top 50 Best Must-See Hollywood Films of All Time we've compiled a list of must-see Hollywood films that have stood the test of time and are worth watching again.

From iconic films like Casablanca and Citizen Kane to vintage Hollywood blockbusters like Ben-Hur and Gone with the Wind, these timeless Hollywood classics are sure to capture your attention and transport you back to a bygone era. So, grab some popcorn, sit back, and get ready to revisit the best of the best in the world of Hollywood movies.

1 – 12 Angry Men (1957)

A jury deliberates the case of a young man accused of murdering his father, with one lone juror voting “not guilty” and trying to persuade his fellow jurors to reconsider.

2 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A southern belle named Blanche Dubois, after encountering financial difficulties, moves in with her sister and brutish brother-in-law in New Orleans, leading to tension and conflict.

3 – Alien (1979)

In deep space, the crew of a commercial spaceship investigates a distress signal from an unknown planet and unwittingly brings back an extraterrestrial life form that proceeds to stalk and kill the crew one by one.

4 – All About Eve (1950)

An aging stage actress takes a young, ambitious woman under her wing, only to discover that the newcomer is a conniving schemer with her sights set on stealing the older woman's spotlight.

5 – Amadeus (1984)

The story of the life, success, and troubles of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is told through the eyes of his rival and secret admirer Antonio Salieri.

6 – Annie Hall (1977)

New York comedian Alvy Singer falls in love with the ditzy Annie Hall, but their relationship is fraught with obstacles and eventually ends in a breakup.

7 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

During the Vietnam War, a troubled army captain is sent on a mission to Cambodia to assassinate a rogue colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

8 – Ben-Hur (1959)

A Jewish prince living in ancient Rome is betrayed by his childhood friend and later becomes a champion charioteer while seeking revenge against him.

10 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Based on the true story of the notorious Depression-era bank robbers, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, who were pursued by law enforcement until their violent deaths in a hail of bullets.

10 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

A young New York socialite named Holly Golightly falls for a struggling writer who moves into her apartment building, but their relationship is complicated by her past and her reluctance to commit.

11 – Casablanca (1942)

In World War II-era Morocco, a nightclub owner and former freedom fighter who has been betrayed by a former lover encounters her again when she and her husband arrive in the city, leading to a complex and emotional conflict.

12 – Chinatown (1974)

In 1930s Los Angeles, a private detective is hired to investigate an affair involving a wealthy businessman and his young mistress, leading to a tangled web of conspiracy, corruption, and murder.

13 – Citizen Kane (1941)

After the death of a wealthy and powerful newspaper magnate, a reporter investigates his life to uncover the meaning behind his last words.

14 – City Lights (1931)

A poor tramp falls in love with a blind flower girl who mistakenly believes he is a wealthy man, leading to a series of comic and touching misadventures.

15 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

A rebellious and charismatic prisoner refuses to conform to the strict rules of a Florida prison farm and becomes a hero to his fellow inmates.

16 – Die Hard (1988)

A New York City cop is trapped in a Los Angeles skyscraper when it is taken over by a group of terrorists and must use all his skills and cunning to save the hostages and stop the villains.

17 – Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)

In this Cold War satire, a deranged U.S. Air Force general orders a nuclear strike against the Soviet Union, leading to a madcap chain of events involving political leaders, military commanders, and a sinister scientist named Dr. Strangelove.

18 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A young boy befriends a stranded alien who is trying to find his way back home, but they must evade government agents and bond with each other in order to survive.

19 – Forrest Gump (1994)

The life of a simple Alabama man named Forrest Gump intersects with some of the most significant events of the 20th century, including the Vietnam War, Watergate, and the rise of Elvis Presley.

20 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

In the American South during the Civil War and Reconstruction periods, a headstrong and passionate woman named Scarlett O'Hara fights for love and survival against the backdrop of societal upheaval and personal turmoil.

21 – Goodfellas (1990)

Based on the true story of a young man's rise in the mob underworld, this gritty and violent film explores the seductive allure of power, money, and loyalty in a life of crime.

22 – Jaws (1975)

A small island community is terrorized by a giant great white shark, and it's up to a police chief, a marine biologist, and a seasoned fisherman to stop the beast before it strikes again.

23 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

This epic historical drama follows the life and adventures of T.E. Lawrence, a British officer who fought alongside Arab tribes against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

24 – Little Women (2019)

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, this heartwarming story follows the lives and loves of four sisters growing up in 19th-century America.

25 – MASH (1970)

Set during the Korean War, this darkly comedic film follows the antics and misadventures of a group of army surgeons at a mobile hospital unit.

26 – Midnight Cowboy (1969)

This gritty and groundbreaking film explores the unlikely friendship between a naive Texas cowboy and a jaded New York City hustler as they struggle to survive and find meaning in a harsh and unforgiving world.

27 – Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

A naive and idealistic young man is appointed to the U.S. Senate, but when he stands up against political corruption, he finds himself fighting against the very system he seeks to reform.

28 – Network (1976)

This dark satire explores the inner workings of a television network as it exploits the madness and desperation of a news anchor for the sake of ratings and profit.

29 – On the Waterfront (1954)

A former boxer turned longshoreman battles against corrupt union bosses and his own troubled conscience in this powerful and influential film.

30 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Set in a mental institution, this poignant and emotionally charged film explores the struggles of patients and staff alike as they confront the harsh realities of life and the institutionalized systems that govern them.

31 – Out of Africa (1985)

Based on the memoirs of Danish author Karen Blixen, this sweeping romance follows her life and loves in colonial Kenya during the early 20th century.

32 – Psycho (1960)

A secretary on the run after embezzling from her employer checks into a remote motel run by a shy and unusual young man, only to become the unwitting victim of his deadly and twisted obsessions.

33 – Pulp Fiction (1994)

A collection of intertwining stories featuring an eclectic cast of characters, including two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers.

34 – Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Set in 1936, this thrilling adventure follows Indiana Jones, a dashing and daring archaeologist, as he races against Nazi forces to uncover the mysterious and powerful Ark of the Covenant.

35 – Rocky (1976)

This classic underdog story follows the rise of Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime chance to fight the heavyweight champion of the world.

36 – Schindler's List (1993)

Based on the true story of businessman Oskar Schindler, this haunting and powerful film follows his efforts to save Jewish workers from the horrors of the Holocaust during World War II.

37 – Singin' in the Rain (1952)

This beloved musical classic follows the trials and tribulations of a Hollywood couple during the transition from silent films to talkies in the 1920s.

38 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

Two musicians on the run from the mob disguise themselves as women to join an all-female band, leading to a series of hilarious and romantic misadventures.

39 – Star Wars (1977)

A young farm boy named Luke Skywalker joins forces with a rogue group of rebels to save the galaxy from the evil Empire and its deadly weapon, the Death Star.

40 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

This dark and brooding film follows the downfall of a faded silent movie star and her unhealthy obsession with a struggling screenwriter who becomes her pawn.

41 – Taxi Driver (1976)

This gritty and intense film follows a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran who works as a nighttime taxi driver in New York City, becoming increasingly disturbed by the violence and decay he sees around him.

42 – The Godfather (1972)

This epic crime drama tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Mafia dynasty, as they navigate the violent and treacherous world of organized crime in post-World War II America.

43 – The Graduate (1967)

This groundbreaking film follows the story of Benjamin Braddock, a recent college graduate who is seduced by an older woman, Mrs. Robinson, and subsequently falls in love with her daughter.

44 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

This classic film noir follows the cynical and hard-boiled detective Sam Spade as he investigates the theft of a priceless artifact, the Maltese Falcon, and becomes embroiled in a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

45 – The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

This moving and powerful film follows the story of Andy Dufresne, a banker who is sentenced to life in prison for a crime he didn't commit, and his friendship with fellow inmate Red as they navigate the harsh realities of prison life.

46 – The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

This chilling psychological thriller follows the hunt for a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill, with FBI trainee Clarice Starling seeking the help of cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch the killer.

47 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

This beloved family classic follows the adventures of young Dorothy as she is swept away to a magical land and sets off on a quest to meet the Wizard of Oz and find her way back home.

48 – Titanic (1997)

This epic romance tells the story of Jack and Rose, two passengers on the ill-fated Titanic, as they fall in love amidst the backdrop of one of the greatest maritime disasters in history.

49 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

This powerful and thought-provoking film follows the story of Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the deep south of the United States, as he defends a black man wrongly accused of raping a white woman, and his children as they navigate the social and racial tensions of their community.

50 – West Side Story (1961)

This iconic musical adaptation of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is set in the streets of New York City, with rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks fighting for control, and follows the love story between Tony and Maria, members of the warring factions.