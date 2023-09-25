Traveler’s Guide to Paradise: 15 Coastal Gems for Beach Enthusiasts

There are some lovely places in the world, and a group of travel enthusiasts took to a popular online forum to give the details of some of their favorite locations. These coastal destinations offer warm turquoise waters, lovely weather, and breathtaking scenery. If you're a beach lover looking for a new place to visit, consider these tropical paradises that'll leave you in awe.

1. The US Virgin Islands

When you picture a lush haven with bright blue waters and white sandy beaches, one of the most stunning locations is the U.S. Virgin Islands. You'll find a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, from snorkeling through vibrant coral reefs to exploring historic sites like Blackbeard's Castle.

2. Whitsunday Islands (Australia)

Down under, the Whitsunday Islands beckon with their postcard-perfect beauty. These 74 idyllic isles are the ultimate playground for people that love the sea. Cruise through the Great Barrier Reef's dazzling waters, anchor at secluded coves, and unwind on the silica sands of Whitehaven Beach.

3. Puerta Vallarta (Mexico)

Nestled along Mexico's Pacific coast, Puerta Vallarta enchants visitors with its magnificent beaches and lively culture. It's another place where diving excursions are irresistible. Personal favorites from users who have visited Puerta Vallarta say that whale watching and snorkeling are top-notch.

4. El Nido (Philippines)

Venture to El Nido and enter a wonderland of limestone cliffs and turquoise lagoons. This underrated Philippine gem is dreamy, with hidden coves and secret beaches waiting to be explored.

Island-hop through Bacuit Bay, Go snorkeling amidst marine life, and kayaking through spectacular rock formations. As the sun sets, savor fresh seafood by the shore. It's a beautiful place to spend a week if you want to get away and enjoy all that nature has to offer.

5. Oahu (Hawaii)

While there are multiple beaches to visit in the “Aloha” state, many forum members agreed that the captivating island of Oahu is amongst their favorites. Home to world-famous Waikiki Beach, it's an elegant combination of Hawaiian culture and natural beauty.

6. The Maldives

I've seen so many people talking about how the Maldives are on their list of go-to places in the next few years. From the photos I've seen, it's picture-perfect, and l can see how the islands beckon discerning beach aficionados.

This Indian Ocean paradise is synonymous with overwater bungalows, where you wake up to colorful sunrises and dip into crystalline waters from your doorstep. Swim alongside graceful manta rays and bright corals, and check out their lovely selection of luxury resorts offering world-class amenities.

7. Playa Flamenco (Puerto Rico)

There's a certain allure that Playa Flamenco possesses; several travelers said this Caribbean utopia is Puerto Rico's best-kept secret. With its powder-soft sands and clear blue waters, this beach is a sun-soaked refuge for relaxation.

You get to unwind under swaying palm trees and capture amazing views from a historic naval tank-turned-observation deck. As the day winds down, you can sample all of the delicious local cuisine from food stalls nearby. Playa Flamenco promises tropical charm and plenty of fun water activities for all ages.

8. Bora Bora

If you've never been, consider embarking on a journey to the iconic Bora Bora, a gorgeous island in French Polynesia. Seriously, it has to be a top contender for the bluest, most transparent waters on the planet.

Aside from mesmerizing lagoons, the lush vegetation, bungalows, and 5-star resorts make it one of the most sought-out destinations of the last few years. The magical sunset over Mount Otemanu alone is enough to take your breath away. With its romantic ambiance, Bora Bora is a dream vacation for couples seeking an intimate beach retreat.

9. Turks and Caicos

Turks and Caicos is a Caribbean treasure with dazzling shores. Grace Bay's immaculate stretch of white, soft sand invites beachgoers to stretch out under the warm sun. A few commenters mentioned that they enjoyed exploring the historic Grand Turk and feasting on fresh seafood by the ocean. With its laid-back vibes, scuba diving, snorkeling, music festivals, whale watching, and more, Turks and Caicos doesn't miss when it comes to the perfect vacation spot.

10. Baby Beach (Aruba)

All across social media platforms, you can almost always find someone who's chanting, “Aruba owes me nothing!” What does that mean? You're guaranteed a good time in the secluded slice of paradise in the Caribbean Sea. Named for its shallow and calm waters, this beach is perfect for families and snorkeling enthusiasts.

Wade through gentle waves, admire colorful fish, and nap beneath swaying Divi trees. As you explore Aruba's southern tip, you'll find that Baby Beach offers a serene escape, making it a cherished spot for relaxation and fun. Don't forget to go horseback riding along the shore!

11. Fiji

In Fiji, a world of unique experiences awaits! Swim amongst the marine life, enjoy a private sandbar picnic, and be enthralled by traditional fire dancing shows. The Sawa-i-Lau Caves are beautiful to wander around, and you can try diving with the sharks for an adrenaline rush.

12. Sarakiniko Beach (Greece)

Experience the otherworldly charm of Sarakiniko Beach on the island of Milos, Greece. Its lunar-like landscape, sculpted by wind and waves, creates a unique setting for beach lovers to explore.

13. Saona Island (Dominican Republic)

Traverse the pristine shores of Saona Island, a true Caribbean jewel off the coast of the Dominican Republic. Palm-fringed beaches and vivid coral reefs set the scene for a day of leisure and adventure. The eco-friendly tours offered are definitely worth checking out to get the most out of your time there.

14. Komodo Island (Indonesia)

Komodo Island is a remote Indonesian destination that feels like a realm of mythical creatures. Home to the famous Komodo dragons, this island offers luxury, wildlife, fun, relaxation, and more.

Various contributors said they most enjoyed trekking through rugged landscapes, basking on pink sandy beaches, and diving into the coral gardens teeming with sea animals. Komodo Island's captivating biodiversity makes it a location unlike any other.

15. Barbados

Stomping grounds for the famous singer and songwriter Rihanna, you don't want to miss the warm hospitality and fun culture of Barbados. You get to sink your toes into pillowy piles of white sand, catch waves on the Atlantic side, and engage in watersports or lie on the beach.

Between visiting historical sites, enjoying the lively nightlife, and savoring Bajan cuisine infused with flavors and spices, you'll always want to stay. Barbados is a magnificent vacation spot that offers a wide variety of experiences.

