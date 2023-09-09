Nostalgia Alert: 14 Must-Watch 90s Movies That Still Shine

The 90s produced some of the best dramas, romantic comedies, and live-action movies. Here are 14 late 80s and 90s films that made a big splash in the decade.

1. Ghost (1990)

Ghost is a romantic fantasy following a murdered man named Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze), who remains as a ghost. After finding a psychic who can hear him (Whoopi Goldberg), he convinces her to help him save his girlfriend (Demi Moore) from the monster who murdered him. “Molly, you in danger, girl.”

2. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

Fried Green Tomatoes is a comedy-drama that follows an unhappy and bored homemaker who befriends an elderly lady in a nursing home. She begins visiting her frequently to entertain her with stories about the colorful people she used to know at the Whistle Stop Cafe. It stars Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, and Cicely Tyson. “Face it, girls. I'm older, and I have more insurance.”

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

Pretty Woman is a romantic comedy following a Hollywood prostitute (Julia Roberts) and a wealthy businessman (Richard Gere) who picks her up after asking for directions. He hires her to be his beck-and-call girl for a week, and their romance begins to blossom. It co-stars Laura San Giacomo and Jason Alexander. “I want the fairy tale.”

4. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction follows several stories within three main interrelated plotlines regarding crime in Los Angeles. It's told out of chronological order. The movie stars Samuel L. Jackson, John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Ving Rhames, and Tim Roth. “A Big Mac's a Big Mac, but they call it Le Big Mac.”

5. Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas is a biographical crime film narrating the rise and fall of mob associate Henry Hill (Ray Liotta) from 1955 to 1980. Hill was a mobster associated with the New York Lucchese crime family. It stars Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Paul Sorvino, and Lorraine Bracco. “As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.”

6. What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape is a coming-of-age drama following 25-year-old Gilbert (Johnny Depp). Gilbert is a grocery store clerk who cares for his intellectually disabled younger brother (Leonardo DiCaprio) and obese mother (Darlene Cates). It co-stars Juliette Lewis. “Good night to you but not me.”

7. Mermaids (1990)

Mermaids is a family comedy-drama following a neurotic teenage girl (Winona Ryder) who moves to a small town with her erratic mother (Cher) and younger sister (Christina Ricci). She contemplates joining a convent while narrating her thoughts and navigating obstacles that are too grown up for a 15-year-old girl. “Don't do anything I wouldn't do. Or don't do anything I would!”

8. My Cousin Vinny (1992)

My Cousin Vinny is a comedy about two New York youths (Ralph Macchio and Mitchell Whitfield) arrested for a murder they didn't commit in rural Alabama. Cousin Vinny (Joe Pesci) is a lawyer coming to their defense with his fiancée (Marisa Tomei). “My biological clock is TICKING LIKE THIS, and the way this case is going, I ain't never getting married.”

9. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a sci-fi action film that introduces the world to a simulated reality called the Matrix. It follows the story of a dystopian future in which humanity is entrapped as an energy source by machines who have tricked them with a simulated reality. It stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Laurence Fishburne. “I can only show you the door, you're the one that has to walk through it.”

10. Batman (1989)

Directed by Tim Burton, Batman is the first live-action Batman movie starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader. It also stars Jack Nicholson as the campy version of his nemesis, the Joker. In addition, it co-stars Kim Basinger and Billy Dee Williams. “Tell me something, my friend. You ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?”

11. Heathers (1988)

While not actually a 90s film, Heathers was right on the cusp of the start of the 1990s and it has only grown in popularity since then! A story about love, friendship, and murder, Heathers has remained a cult favorite throughout time.

12. Blade (1998)

At first, the plot of Blade may sound a bit bizarre. A man who is half human, half vampire is set to save the human race from evil vampires. But this movie is still a beloved classic from 1998 and it's even getting a 2025 reboot!

13. Fight Club (1999)

It doesn't matter what the rules say, people are still talking about Fight Club to this day. For a lot of people, Fight Club inspired them to watch more films and maybe even start making some themselves. Fight Club remains one of the most important movies to come out of the 1990s.

14. Jawbreaker (1999)

For many, Jawbreaker may not be the best movie ever made, but it's a comfort movie for a lot of people who grew up in the late 90s. The film is about three popular girls who accidentally kill the prom queen with… well a jawbreaker, which creates a fun, campy movie.

