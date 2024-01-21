22 Must-Watch Movies Starring Ethan Hawke

From horror and science fiction to romantic dramas and crime thrillers, there is a reason Ethan Hawke is a critically acclaimed actor. These movies showcase his remarkable acting prowess and offer a glimpse into diverse filmography over his 38-year career.

1. Leave the World Behind (2023)

Newly released on Netflix, a New York family goes on vacation outside of town. Hoping to relax, unwind, and have fun, they stay at a vacation rental only to kick off the vacation with a strange encounter at the beach. Later that night, the owner of the vacation rental (Mahershala Ali) and his daughter show up at their doorstep. As the show progresses, everyone realizes they are in an “end of the world” scenario. The ending is super bizarre.

Hawke plays the dad to the family on vacation. The show also stars Julia Roberts.

2. Training Day (2001)

Training Day is for true crime fans. This cop movie stars Denzel and Hawke as he learns the ropes as a rookie in Los Angeles. Run, don't walk to check out this one!

3. White Fang (1991)

If you love all things Hawke, adventure, and dogs you will love White Fang. It was a film early on in Hawke's career that truly shaped the concept of friendship, determination, and adventure.

4. Maudie (2016)

In this biographical drama, Hawke portrays Everett Lewis, a reclusive fish peddler who hires a determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) as his housekeeper. As their relationship evolves, Hawke beautifully captures Everett's complex emotions and vulnerability, delivering a nuanced performance that highlights the depth of his character.

5. Explorers (1985)

In this science fiction adventure film, Hawke plays Ben Crandall, a young teenager with an insatiable curiosity about outer space. Ben embarks on a remarkable journey alongside his friends when they construct a homemade spacecraft. Hawke's portrayal captures the innocence and wonder of adolescence, bringing youthful energy and charm to the character.

6. Sinister (2012)

In this chilling horror film, Hawke plays true crime writer Ellison Oswalt, who moves his family into a new house to uncover the truth behind a series of gruesome murders. Hawke's portrayal brings a sense of gravitas to the character, navigating Ellison's psychological torment and paranoia with compelling intensity.

7. The Black Phone (2022)

Hawke gives a chilling performance as he takes on the role of a mysterious, sadistic abductor of children in this horror-thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a timid yet resourceful 13-year-old boy, is trapped in a soundproof basement at the mercy of a sadistic masked killer (Ethan Hawke).

8. Before Sunrise (1995)

This romantic drama follows the serendipitous encounter between Jesse (Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) as they spend a night together in Vienna. Hawke's natural chemistry with Delpy and his ability to capture the spontaneity and intellectual depth of Jesse's character contribute to the film's enduring charm as a modern romantic classic.

9. Before Sunset (2004)

While it's my least favorite entry in this franchise, the final scene captures the essence the film was going for, and it makes sense as part of the overall story and statement the franchise makes on the evolution of romance over time.

Revisiting the characters from Before Sunrise, Hawke's portrayal of Jesse continues to shine in this sequel. As Jesse reunites with Celine in Paris, Hawke's nuanced performance reflects the passage of time, regret, and the lingering connection between the two characters, creating a poignant and emotionally resonant experience.

10. Before Midnight (2013)

In the third installment of the Before trilogy, Hawke's performance as Jesse dives deeper into the complexities of relationships and the challenges of long-term commitment. His ability to convey the intricacies of Jesse's evolving emotions and the weight of life's choices adds depth and authenticity to this final film in the franchise.

While Before Midnight is the most frustrating to watch because it deals with the harsh realities of being in love and a long-term relationship, Hawke shines brightest in this movie, showcasing his remarkable ability to deliver lengthy, dialogue-driven scenes with remarkable authenticity. The film features extended conversational sequences that require a high level of skill and engagement from the actors.

11. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Hawke plays Todd Anderson, a shy and reserved student who finds inspiration through his unconventional English teacher, John Keating (Robin Williams). Hawke's portrayal of Todd captures the character's transformation from timid to empowered, demonstrating his ability to convey vulnerability and growth on-screen.

12. The Northman (2022)

In this Robert Eggers-directed Viking revenge saga, Hawke portrays Prince Amleth, the young protagonist. He is on the cusp of adulthood when his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) is ruthlessly slain by his treacherous uncle. Tragically, his mother is also taken captive. Fast forward two decades and Amleth has transformed into a Viking who leads raids on Slavic villages.

13. Predestination (2014)

Hawke takes on the role of a temporal agent in this mind-bending sci-fi thriller. His performance is marked by a captivating blend of determination, vulnerability, and introspection as he navigates a complex time-travel narrative, leaving audiences captivated by his ability to command the screen.

14. Boyhood (2014)

A groundbreaking film shot over a span of 12 years, Boyhood follows the life of Mason (Ellar Coltrane) from childhood to adulthood. Hawke portrays Mason's father, bringing authenticity and depth to the role.

Through Hawke's portrayal, viewers witness the growth and evolution of a flawed yet loving father figure, showcasing his ability to bring depth and emotional resonance to his character over the course of the film's unique production.

15. Reality Bites (1994)

In this iconic '90s romantic comedy-drama, Hawke plays Troy, an aspiring musician caught in a love triangle. His performance exudes a charismatic blend of charm and vulnerability, capturing the essence of the generation's disillusioned youth and their quest for identity and purpose.

16. Before The Devil Knows You're Dead (2007)



Directed by Sidney Lumet, this gripping crime drama features Hawke as Hank, a desperate man involved in a botched robbery that spirals out of control. Hawke's emotionally charged performance showcases the depths of Hank's desperation and moral conflict, making for a compelling portrayal of a flawed character pushed to his limits.

17. Hamlet (2000)

This modern-day adaptation of the Shakespearean play shows Ethan Hawke playing Hamlet himself as he deals with the death of his father and his love for Ophelia, all set in New York City. The film hasn't been as well received as other adaptations of the play, but it's still a great performance from Hawke.

18. Gattaca (1997)

Set in a future where genetic engineering determines one's destiny, Hawke stars as Vincent Freeman, a man with dreams of space exploration despite being considered genetically inferior. Hawke's nuanced performance reflects Vincent's determination, resilience, and inner strength, highlighting his ability to convey complex emotions and captivate audiences in this thought-provoking sci-fi film. Hawke commands the screen in what is undoubtedly his best film.

19. Waking Life (2001)

Waking Life is a creative animated movie about a man who goes through his dreams where he meets different people and tries to find out the meaning of the universe. The movie is really experimental, but worth watching to see Hawke in a creative role.

20. The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Starring aside a cast of big names in Hollywood, Ethan Hawke plays Goodnight Robicheaux, one of the seven gunmen who are brought together to protect the western town from being destroyed. The action movie is for sure worth the watch.

21. First Reformed (2017)

First Reformed is one of the lesser-known Hawke films, but he does a great job as Ernst Toller, a pastor for a church in New York. The thriller follows Hawke's character as he helps a pregnant woman escape from her husband who has radical views about the world.

22. Alive (1993)

IMDb rates Alive as one of the top Ethan Hawke movies of all time. It's about a ruby team whose plane crashes in the Andes Mountains. It is based on a true story about the trials and tribulations of survival, including cannibalism.