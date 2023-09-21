14 Must-Watch Romantic Comedy Movies You Might Have Missed

Do you feel like you've seen every rom-com ever? Fans of the genre who are looking for some lesser-known romantic comedies have come to the right place. Here are 14 romantic comedy movies you might not have seen that are sure to become instant favorites.

1. The Matchmaker (1997)

A senator (Jay O. Sanders) is in danger of losing the election so his chief of staff, Nick (Denis Leary) sends his assistant, Marcy (Janeane Garofalo) to Ireland to locate the senator's relatives to secure Irish-American votes. However, when she arrives, the residents are at the start of matchmaking season and Marcy finds herself the target of matchmakers and bachelors.

2. Kissing Jessica Stein (2001)

Based on the 1997 Broadway play, Lipschtick, Kissing Jessica Stein is an independent rom-com following a woman (Jennifer Westfeldt) who is worried about being alone after several lousy blind dates and her brother's wedding. After discovering an ad for “women seeking women,” she decides to answer it.

So she meets up for drinks with a downtown hipster (Heather Juergensen) and they hit it off. The film navigates through gender-absent roles and a humorous courtship between the two women.

3. When in Rome (2010)

When in Rome follows an ambitious New Yorker (Kristen Bell) traveling to Rome. Once there, she collects coins from a unique fountain that attracts suitors to court her. She's approached by an artist, sausage vendor, and street magician before a reporter (Josh Duhamel) sparks a romantic flame.

4. Just Like Heaven (2005)

Just Like Heaven follows a widowed architect (Mark Ruffalo) who moves into a San Francisco apartment that is haunted by a woman named Elizabeth (Reese Witherspoon). He tries to get her to leave, but she refuses and believes she isn't dead.

So he recruits the help of a psychic (Jon Heder), who agrees that she's not dead. While working together to figure out what's happening, the two begin to fall for each other.

5. An Affair to Remember (1957)

An Affair to Remember follows a man (Cary Grant) and a woman (Deborah Kerr) enjoying a romance on a cruise ship despite being engaged to other people. They agree to meet in six months atop the Empire State Building. However, when she doesn't show up, he worries she doesn't love him anymore or got married — but the circumstances prove otherwise.

6. Spontaneous (2020)

Spontaneous is a coming-of-age romantic black comedy horror film with an unusual premise. Two seniors (Katherine Langford and Charlie Plummer) engage in an unexpected romance as the other students in their high school are inexplicably exploding. They discover life isn't promised for tomorrow and start living for today.

7. Love, Rosie (2014)

Love, Rosie follows lifelong best friends Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin). After a mistaken admission, Alex goes to America and the two's friendship is challenged with years of obstacles and misunderstandings before Alex learns the truth and makes his play.

8. City Lights (1931)

City Lights is a silent romantic comedy movie written, produced, and directed by Charlie Chaplin. He also stars in the film. It follows the misadventures of Chaplin's Tramp. He saves the life of an alcoholic millionaire (Harry Myers) and befriends him while falling in love with a blind woman (Virginia Cherrill).

9. Set It Up (2018)

Set It Up is a New York City rom-com following two overworked assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) who attempt to set up their overly demanding bosses (Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu).

10. Someone Like You (2001)

Someone Like You follows a daytime talk show producer (Ashley Judd) in a steamy romance with the show's executive producer (Greg Kinnear). However, after he dumps her, she begins an exclusive study on the male species focusing on her womanizing roommate Eddie (Hugh Jackman). Based on her findings, she finds success as a pseudonymous columnist.

11. Stranger Than Fiction (2006)

One day, Harold Crick (Will Ferrell) hears a voice narrating all of his actions. Everything he does is filled with narration, including aspects of his love life and even his possible death. This strange situation grows when Harold recognizes the voice coming from an author he saw on TV once.

12. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

Starring Judy Garland, this movie-musical is set against the backdrop of the St. Louis World's Fair. It focuses on how one family prepares for the changes coming to their city, all while the teenage daughters also deal with changes in their love lives.

13. The Truth About Cats and Dogs (1996)

Abby Barnes (Janeane Garofalo) is a veterinarian and radio host who talks about pets and animals. When a caller phones in and eventually asks her out, instead of being honest about how she looks, she describes her neighbor Noelle (Uma Thurman) instead. The two work together, with Noelle pretending to be Abby while she starts to spend more time with the caller.

14. The Ugly Truth (2009)

Abby (Katherine Heigl) is a television producer who has to deal with a new commentator for a morning show segment. Mike (Gerard Butler) is difficult and misogynistic but is convinced he can help Abby land a date with the surgeon she's crushing on.

