Heritage Meets Horsepower: Ford Unleashes the 2024 Mustang California Special

Ford has just unveiled the first in a lineup of special treatments for the iconic 2024 Mustang. The California Special package has been showcased ahead of the upcoming 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show.

This package is priced at $1,995 and offers add-ons to the Mustang GT Premium grade, aiming to please Mustang fanatics who enjoy the extra cherry on top of their coupe or convertible models.

The California Special

The California Special package is inspired by the original Mustang that made its first appearance in 1968. The modern package tips its hat to its predecessor and comes with a blacked out grille and side stripes.

This package, however, is missing the rear fender scoop that was present in the previous California Special.

This new package offers a vibrant twist, including bright blue accents, aptly named Rave Blue, that highlight the grille, side stripes, and the standard 19-inch wheels.

The Rave Blue continues in the interior cabin, perfectly highlighting the black trim and leather seats. The California Special features a contrast stitching that blends blue and gray thread.

Under the Hood

It’s not a Mustang without the Mustang GT's 5.0-liter V-8. This engine delivers 480 hp for the base model. Or, you can opt for the more powerful 486 hp and an optional active exhaust priced at $1,225.

If that’s still not enough power, Ford announced a factory supercharger upgrade at the 2023 SEMA show, and this promises a performance boost to at least 800 hp.

Mustang Brand Manager Joe Bellino said, “Mustang has a rich well of special edition models to draw from, and we’ll continue to reinvent them for a new audience. From the track-ready Dark Horse to the world-beating Mustang GTD, Ford is elevating the Mustang for all audiences. The new, modern Mustang GT California Special is a perfect example of our drive to build a Mustang for every customer.”

Excitement builds as the Los Angeles Auto Show approaches, set to kick off on November 16. However, eager buyers don't need to wait, orders for the California Special package are already being accepted through Ford's website, allowing fans to secure their unique and enhanced Mustang experience.