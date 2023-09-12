5.0 Mustang Came Into Auto Shop 20 Quarts Overfilled With Oil Leaving Mechanic Stunned

In the world of car maintenance, there are two types of people: those who binge YouTube tutorials to learn how to do their car maintenance and those who know their limits and entrust their rides to professionals.

Both approaches have pros and cons, but not everyone is cut out for car repairs, and that’s perfectly fine! Until you accidentally overfill your beloved 5.0 Mustang with too much oil and end up in the mechanic shop anyway.

Check out this TikTok for the footage:

Car Oil Change Gone Wrong

Imagine a beautiful 5.0 Mustang pulling into the shop. What’s the worst that could be wrong with it? The mechanic ended up draining over 20 quarts of oil off the engine, and in the video, you can see that the Mustang is still dripping oil.

The mechanic joked that this car was “fumigating the entire town.”

Folks in the comments couldn’t believe someone owning a 5.0 wouldn’t know how an oil change works. The process is relatively simple as long as you have the right tools.

The Correct Way To Change Car Oil

An oil change is an essential part of car maintenance, recommended every 10,000 miles. All you need is an oil filter wrench, socket wrench set, oil drain pan, funnel, and oil.

Depending on your car, you may also need a jack set to raise the vehicle if required. Once your car is lifted safely, all you have to do is put the drain pan under the vehicle and carefully remove the oil pan drain. A wrench will probably be needed.

Once the oil drains, remove the old oil filter. Apply a small amount of new oil to the rubber gasket of the new filter, and then screw on the new filter with your hand. Resecure the drain plug, and once everything is in place, you’re good to add the new oil!

Follow your car manual’s guide on oil type and amount. Use the funnel to pour the new oil into your engine. Once your car is refilled, let the engine idle for a minute, and then check your dipstick to ensure everything looks good!