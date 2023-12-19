(Birthday) Presents Under the Tree: My Life as a Christmas Baby

Statistically speaking, the chances of any one person being born on a specific day are 1 in 365. But based on historical data, December 25th has 30% to 40% fewer births than any other day of the year. However, neither of these facts reached my parents’ ears, and I am now a card-carrying member of the Christmas Baby Club.

Despite debuting on the least popular day for infant debuts, I have found that being a Christmas baby is not all bad news. I share a birthday with one of the most famous and revered religious figures of all time, and it’s a day filled with over-the-top meals and festive family get-togethers. Try THAT on Groundhog Day.

The Existential Duality of a Christmas Birthday

One of the most common dilemmas any Christmas baby faces is the reason for the season. Birthdays serve as personal milestones, celebrating the life and accomplishments of the celebrant. A certain amount of self-absorption is perfectly acceptable. Sharing a birthday with one of the least self-absorbed figures in recorded history, however, can be a challenge.

The holiday must be divided between two events, one very personal and one very ecumenical. It’s easy for Christmas babies to feel lost in the shuffle as family and friends focus more on the OTHER occasion. A Christmas birthday often means shoehorning cake and candles into a day otherwise reserved for Santa visits, piles of gift wrap, and holiday movies.

“Having a child with a Christmas birthday can be a juggling act,” says Karee Blunt, a mom of six kids. “We go all out to ensure she feels truly special and not overshadowed by the holiday season. It’s about dedicating moments solely for her, ensuring her birthday is just as special as anyone else’s.

“We also uphold a special tradition: a family birthday party at Gram’s on Christmas evening, where she’s surrounded by birthday cake and presents, just like any other family birthday.” Blunt also ensures that her daughter's Christmas and birthday gifts were separate, though equal in thoughtfulness, so her daughter gets the most out of the celebrations.

The Upside of Being a Christmas Baby

In spite of being born on a day filled with divided loyalties, being a Christmas baby does have its jollier moments. My birthday has always been considered a global holiday, and very few friends and family members will ever forget it. As a child, my special day always fell on a school break, and as an adult, I’ve almost always enjoyed it as a paid holiday. Very few birthdays on very few holidays have that much cache.

Whether from Aunt Sue or Santa Claus, receiving presents on a Christmas birthday is a virtual lock for Christmas babies. Even if the line between birthday and holiday gets slightly blurred, the results generally speak for themselves.

Abbie Clark, blogger at Hey She Thrives, shares, “My birthday is on December 30th. I like it! Not as many presents growing up, of course, but still, something to look forward to after the excitement for Christmas goes down.”

“The best part? How people make it special: My husband usually takes me out to dinner and blows off other family obligations — New Year's & late Christmas — so that the day is really about me,” continues Clark.

The Downside of Being a Christmas Baby

Sharing a birthday with any holiday can be an object lesson on humility, but the traditions, pageantry, and decorations of the Christmas season make it especially difficult for Christmas babies to separate one from the other. The important milestone birthdays, such as 16, 18, 21, or 30, are bound to get lost in all the excitement surrounding that other celebration. Planning a post-holiday second birthday party may sound like a viable solution on paper, but it’s not always practical in real life.

Natasha Newton of Natasha’s Southern Flavor shares, “My son’s birthday is December 30th. By then, everyone is over all the holiday parties, and it’s always been tough to get people to participate. I’ve always been adamant about not wrapping his gifts in Christmas wrapping paper, and we do our best to make it special.”

At Least I’m Not Alone: Celebrity Christmas Babies

Almost anyone with any research skills should be able to rattle off a list of famous figures who share the same birthday. It often becomes a source of pride, knowing that other people born on the same day as you have actually accomplished things.

Christmas babies are no exception to the rule. Famous people who share my sacrosanct birthdate include singers Ricky Martin, Dido, and Jimmy Buffett. Actors born on or near Christmas Day include Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner, and Sissy Spacek. Twilight author Stephenie Meyer and celebrity personality Ryan Seacrest also had to make room for Santa. Scientist Sir Isaac Newton and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also made the shortlist.

How Do We Solve a “Problem” Like a Christmas Birthday?

Travel writer Gavin Doyle at Mickey Visit has a birthday on December 31st, another day fraught with birthday celebration peril. He shares, “We turned my birthday into a travel tradition growing up. Some of my early love of Disney came from trips to Disneyland that my family made every New Year's Eve to celebrate my birthday.”

Doyle also says, “Everyone is always in a celebratory mood, which makes it a ton of fun. Visiting Disneyland on New Year's Eve adds an even more heightened sense of celebration to the date as the theme park really goes all out with special fireworks and entertainment.”

Christmas babies like myself generally recognize the importance of sharing our birthdays with one of the most popular secular or religious celebrations of the year. It’s just challenging, especially for younger children, to find a satisfying balance between celebrating our special day with loved ones and still honoring the spirit of Christmas.

Carving out some personal time and making the birthday person feel special is important on the day. Maybe make the Christmas baby a special birthday treat or combine the Christmas decorations with birthday ones! No matter what, it's import to enjoy the birthday moment and the person you're celebrating.

