MyPillow Owner Loses Bet, Ordered To Pay $5 Million

MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has been given 30 days to pay a $5 million arbitration award for losing his “Prove Mike Wrong” 2020 election challenge.

Minneapolis federal court judge John R. Tunheim backed an arbitration panel's ruling last year that Lindell has to pay up after losing his 2021 contest that challenged experts to prove the data he had was not from the 2020 election.

Judge Tunheim ruled that plaintiff Robert Zeidman be paid $5 million plus post-judgment interest beginning April 19, 2023, to be paid within 30 days.

Lindell Unlikely To Win at Appeal

Lindell, a known conspiracy theorist and election denier, told NBC News he would likely appeal the decision in the “corrupt” case. However, Zeidman's attorney, Brian Glasser, said Lindell would still have to pay up in the meantime.

Glasser explained: “If you want to stop the collection effort, you have to post a bond; if Lindell does not do so, we have the right to use collection mechanisms to try to find the money, including by seizing bank accounts and using subpoena power to track Lindell's assets.”

Glasser added that he doesn't believe Lindell will have any luck with an appeal because of the high standard for review in arbitration cases.

According to Lindell, his company, Lindell Management LLC, put on the event, not him personally, and he is strapped for cash. In a telephone interview with NBC, Lindell said that while his pillow company is “doing fine,” “I don't have any money…I have a pickup truck and a house that I live in. That's it.”

Lindell told NBC News in a phone interview in October last year that he had “lost everything, every dime” and that he could not afford to pay attorneys defending him in defamation lawsuits brought by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, as well as a lawsuit brought by former Dominion employee Eric Coomer.

Zeidman Wanted To See History in the Making

Robert Zeidman, a software developer, and fellow Trump supporter, attended a cyber-symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2021 hosted by Lindell, excited to see what evidence Lindell had and entered the contest as he “wanted access to the data as promised to see “history in the making, perhaps to see an election overturned.”

Zeidman told the Court he was given 11 files to review at the conference but had “told his friends that he was unlikely to win because Mr. Lindell would not offer a $5 million prize if Mr. Lindell had not had his own experts vet all the data to be presented.”

However, as Glasser explained: “Much to his chagrin, he [Zeidman] found it wasn't 2020 election data.”

Lindell's contest panel disagreed with Zeidman's findings, so the dispute went to arbitration, which was found in favor of Zeidman.

Judge Admits Arbitration Review Limited

Tunheim accepted in his ruling that “A court's review of an arbitration award is very limited.” But stated that The Federal Arbitration Act required “arbitration be upheld unless it is obtained by corruption, fraud, or undue means, where there is evident partiality or corruption in the arbitrators, where there was misconduct by the arbitrators, or where the arbitrators exceeded their powers.”

He also noted that the federal appeals court holds that “an arbitration award will be vacated only where it is completely irrational or evidences a manifest disregard for the law.'”

Tunheim concluded that although he was concerned about how the panel interpreted parts of the contract language, he did not have “enough to vacate the award.”

“Even though the Court may have reached a different outcome given an independent initial review of the information, the Court fails to identify evidence that the panel exceeded its authority. Under the Court's narrow review, it will confirm the arbitration award,” Tunheim added.