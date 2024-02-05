The Mysterious and Tragic Deaths of 24 Famous Stars

Many people find true crime stories captivating, albeit disturbing. Most of us love to hear stories about our favorite celebrities. When true crime and celebrity gossip collide, it makes for fascinating and saddening conversations.

The public may be interested when someone dies mysteriously, but when a famous person dies under strange circumstances, it becomes the stuff of legend. Unfortunately, all too many stars passed away under shady circumstances, leaving fans, friends, and family to wonder what happened.

1. Natalie Wood

This one keeps us up at night. Natalie Wood, a beautiful actor known for her roles in West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause, drowned in 1981. She was on a boat off Catalina Island with her husband and Christopher Walken. It's never been determined how she fell into the water, but officials ruled her death as accidental.

2. Marilyn Monroe

One of the most iconic Hollywood starlets ever has many conspiracy theories surrounding her death. She overdosed on barbiturates, but aspects of the crime scene caused substantial suspicion. Some even theorized that the CIA murdered her to stop her from taking certain presidential secrets public.

3. Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana in Glee, drowned in southern California in Lake Piru. Rivera was on a boat with her four-year-old son, who was later found on the boat unharmed. Officials theorize she drowned saving her son after he fell in the water, but there are still many questions surrounding the tragic accident.

4. Heath Ledger

Heath Ledger died due to a fatal mix of prescription drugs. They found oxycodone, hydrocodone, diazepam, temazepam, alprazolam, and other medications in his system. Supposedly, the people present did not call 911 right away, causing many to speculate about the circumstances that led to the overdose.

5. Princess Diana

On the surface, Princess Diana's death looks like a simple car accident. But some people think the coincidences surrounding the crash are a little too compelling. Many believe the royal family was responsible for the crash, as they wanted to be rid of Diana before she embarrassed the family any further.

6. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson died in 2009 due to acute propofol intoxication worsened by a combination of medications like anxiolytic lorazepam, midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine. The LA coroner officially ruled Jackson's death as a homicide, a murder which has never been solved.

7. Thelma Todd

There are many theories surrounding the death of the 20th-century actress Thelma Todd. Some suspect she took her own life; others think she was murdered. She died of carbon monoxide poisoning in her garage. Officials ruled there was no foul play, but many people believe it was a cover-up and studio executives or ex-lovers murdered her.

8. George Reeves

George Reeves, who played Superman in the 1950s, died of a gunshot wound in 1959. His death was ruled as self-inflicted, but those close to him swear up and down he'd never end his own life. People suspect someone shot him, theorizing it was his fiancée or a vengeful man named Eddie Mannix who was responsible.

9. Brittany Murphy

Brittany Murphy's death was a true tragedy. At the end of 2009, the star was severely ill with flu-like symptoms and passed out in her bathroom. They ruled her death as accidental, citing a combination of anemia, pneumonia, and drug intoxication. Her husband and mother's suspicious behavior, however, led some fans to think they slowly poisoned Murphy.

10. Brian Jones

In 1969, the Rolling Stones guitarist joined the tragic 27 Club. He drowned while intoxicated from alcohol and drugs. They closed the case, labeling it accidental and caused by his wild party behavior. A month before his death, Jones announced his departure from the band. Many people close to him believed there was foul play involved, but nothing has ever been proven.

11. David Carradine

The actor David Carradine died in a Bangkok hotel. He was hung by ropes in the closet of his hotel room with his hands tied. Thai police were in charge of the investigation and somewhat withholding, making it even more difficult to glean what truly happened. They ruled the death an accident, but the investigation left many doubtful and raised questions of homicide that no one ever answered.

12. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix and Marilyn Monroe's deaths have some interesting similarities. He also overdosed on barbiturates, and the crime scene evidence was murky. Some theorize his death was a mob hit; others suspect his manager was behind it. His history of addiction indicates his death could've been accidental, but there are plenty of conspiracy theories out there that say otherwise.

13. Jack Nance

Jack Nance, an actor best known for his roles in David Lynch movies, was murdered in his own bathroom. The day before, he got into a fight with a few men outside of a donut shop and sustained a brutal hit to the head, which resulted in his later death. The argument, the murderer, and other circumstances have never become clear to investigators.

14. Elizabeth Short

Elizabeth Short never reached the level of fame she likely could have, but she's still remembered as a Hollywood star who died mysteriously. She is the victim in the infamous Black Dahlia case. Her murderer cut her body in half at the waist and left her out in broad daylight. This horrific and notorious murder remains unsolved.

15. Tupac Shakur

Is Tupac Shakur still alive? Probably not, but mystery still surrounds his death. For 30 years, his murder, perpetrated by a drive-by shooting, was unsolved. In 2023, Las Vegas police arrested Duane Keith Davis, and he was indicted for the murder. But even Shakur's family are skeptical about his guilt and level of involvement, and feel the case is still unresolved.

16. Johnny Stompanato

Johnny Stompanato, the boyfriend of the famous actress Lana Turner, died after being stabbed with a large butcher knife. Lana Turner's daughter confessed to stabbing Stompanato, but many believe she lied to save her mother. The death was undeniably a murder by stabbing, but the big question is: who did it?

17. Prince

Prince died after a supposedly accidental overdose involving fentanyl. Officials ruled the singer's death as accidental, but many question why he would be taking fentanyl at all and if it was covertly and purposefully given to him. They also cremated his body very soon after his death, leading people to suspect those responsible were burning evidence.

18. Elvis Presley

Elvis Presley's death is one of the most famous Hollywood deaths, especially because the news he died while on his toilet shocked many. Leading up to his death, his sketchy doctor prescribed him thousands of medications, which likely contributed to his failing health. Some people have questions about the doctor's motives and morals, wondering if the death was actually an accident.

19. George Michael

George Michael allegedly died of natural causes, like heart disease and liver failure. But people, specifically one of his former bandmates, feel the investigative outcomes don't make sense. Some claim he was in perfect health before his passing and note shady characters who were hanging around Michael at the time.

20. Matthew Perry

Friends star Matthew Perry tragically died at his home near the end of 2023. Officials cite drowning, heart disease, buprenorphine, and ketamine as the contributing causes of his death. The cause of death has been changed a few times, and no one witnessed the actor pass away, so some speculate that there is more to the story.

21. Sinead O'Connor

We lost the brilliant and brave singer Sinead O'Connor in 2023. So far, all we know about her cause of death is that it was “natural causes.” This incredibly vague statement has fans wondering about the true circumstances surrounding her death, whether someone took her life or she took her own life.

22. Bobbi Kristina Brown

Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston's daughter, died from a mix of drowning and drugs. Brown died after six months in a coma, making her death even more complex and confusing. While people aren't particularly puzzled by her death, some have serious questions about how she fell into the coma and if someone was responsible for it.

23. William Desmond Taylor

William Desmond Taylor's unsolved murder still perplexes people. Taylor was shot in the back and died in his house, lying in a pool of blood. Police never caught the murderer, so there are many conspiracies. Some think his movie studio perpetrated the murder and then covered it up; others think it was an adoring stalker. Those are just two of the many possible suspects.

24. Virginia Rappe

Virginia Rappe died in 1921 under very strange circumstances. Supposedly, she became hysterical at a party and died a few days later from trauma to her abdomen. Several questions surround that fateful party, with eyewitnesses reporting conflicting accounts. Many believe Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle, another actor, assaulted her. Then, others poisoned her at his request. Exactly what happened is still unknown.