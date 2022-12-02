10 Outstanding Mystery Thriller TV Shows to Binge Over The Holidays

Are you searching for the best mystery thriller shows to spend an evening binging? You've got company. Someone recently said, “Recommend me the best thriller, mystery, or psychological TV shows you've watched. They don't necessarily have to be well-known popular ones.”

Instead, I want honest recommendations for shows that are genuinely worth watching. They can be American or British." Here are the top-voted responses.

1. Severance (2022 – Present)

Severance is a psychological dystopian sci-fi thriller television following Mark (Adam Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries. Mark agrees to participate in a program called, Severence to separate his work memories from his non-work ones. It co-stars many, including Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

2. Broadchurch (2013 -2017)

Broadchurch is a British crime drama set in a fictional English town on the coast of Dorset called Broadchurch. It centers around an eleven-year-old boy's death and the two detectives investigating (David Tennant and Olivia Colman). Additionally, it deals with the impact of grief, outrageous media attention, and mutual suspicion in the town.

3. Killing Eve (2018 – 2022)

Killing Eve is a British spy thriller following a British intelligence investigator (Sandra Oh) hunting down a psychopathic assassin (Jodie Comer). They develop a mutual obsession for one another as her chase progresses.

4. Bad Sisters (2022 – Present)

Bad Sisters is an Irish black comedy set in Dublin following five sisters who become the center of a life insurance investigation after their brother-in-law's death. It flips back and forth between the insurance agents trying to prove their involvement and the plotting of the five to murder the brother-in-law.

5. YOU (2018 – Present)

YOU is a psychological thriller television series following Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and dangerously charming serial killer developing an intense obsession with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Each season has different stories, with Joe at the center of their narration.

6. The Sinner (2017 – 2021)

The Sinner is a police procedural anthology TV series following a police detective (Bill Pullman) investigating crimes committed by dubious culprits and their motivations for executing them. Bill Pullman appears in all four seasons. However, the rest of the cast swaps out with the seasons, including stars like Jessica Biel and Jessica Hecht.

7. Tell Me Your Secrets (2021)

Tell Me Your Secrets is a thriller television drama following a trio of characters with mysteriously troubled pasts. One is a grieving mother desperate to find her missing daughter. Another is a woman who stared down a murderer in his eyes. Lastly, the third is a serial rapist trying to find redemption. The lines blur between the victim and the perpetrator while each person is pushed beyond boundaries.

8. The Devil's Hour (2022 – Present)

The Devil's Hour is a British drama thriller following a social worker Lucy (Jessica Raine). She deals with family and relationship struggles while experiencing peculiar visions during sleep. Eventually, she finds herself at the center of a murder investigation for a disappearance occurring several years prior.

9. Ozark (2017 – 2022)'

Ozark is a family crime drama following the Byrde family moving from Chicago to the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri after a money laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes horribly wrong. It stars Jason Bateman as Marty, the father who saves his life by making a deal to launder money for the cartel in the Ozarks. However, the local criminals take issue and cause problems for the Byrdes.

10. Harper's Island (2009)

Harper's Island is a horror mystery centering around a man who goes on a killing spree before supposedly being shot dead by police and the aftermath. One of the victims was the sheriff's wife, and he sent their daughter to live with relatives while grieving. She comes back seven years later, and the killings start up again. Everyone becomes a suspect, and the island's secrets come to light.

