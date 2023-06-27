24 Nail-Biting Psychological Thrillers That Will Traumatize You for Weeks

I find psychological horror more terrifying than gore or jump scares. So does one user on a popular online forum who asked others for recommendations of psychological horror films that will haunt viewers for weeks. Horror fans replied with the most bone-chilling psychological thrillers they've ever seen.

1. Goodnight Mommy (2014)

Goodnight Mommy is an Australian slow-burn psychological horror film. When a pair of twin brothers' mom returns from the hospital with bandages covering her face, the two boys wonder if the woman under the dressings is truly their mother.

2. Irréversible (2002)

This horrific French revenge thriller tells a story in reverse chronology of the events that occur after she's brutally attacked in the streets of Paris. Her current and ex-boyfriends decide to enact violent revenge on the perpetrator.

3. Funny Games (2007)

When a family visits a lakehouse for a relaxing vacation, they're soon greeted by their adolescent neighbors. But when the neighbors' demeanors change from welcoming to intimidating, the family tries to turn them away. But the neighbors refuse to give up on their campaign of terror.

4. Psycho (1960)

A woman on the run from the law decides to stop to rest at a roadside motel for the night in this classic horror film. But she doesn't know that the hotel manager has twisted plans for her stay.

5. The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing is a Dutch film about a young couple who go on a vacation to France and the woman suddenly disappears without a trace at a gas station. Years later, the man is still searching for his lost love, and he finally finds a lead when a strange man contacts him, claiming he has information on her whereabouts.

6. The Platform (2019)

This disturbing Spanish psychological horror film takes place in a dystopian prison. When a new prisoner wakes up, he notices he's in a cell with a hole in the middle of the ceiling and the floor. He soon learns that the hole allows the prisoners to dine on a meal on a platform that descends vertically from cell to cell. While the prisoners at the top feast, those at the bottom are forced to search for scraps.

Each month, the prisoners move to a different, random cell. Where will this new prisoner end up next, and will he be well-fed or destined to starve?

7. The Birds (1963)

After striking up a conversation with a man in a pet store, a young woman visits him in his small seaside town. But while she's there, strangely sinister bird attacks begin to break out across the once-sleepy village.

8. Cape Fear (1991)

When an attorney prevents the acquittal of a violent criminal, the criminal is sentenced to a 14-year prison sentence. After the man is finally released from prison, he dedicates his life to enacting revenge on the attorney and his family.

9. Beau is Afraid (2023)

This surreal Ari Aster film follows a man whose life keeps taking turns for the worse. His father died before he was born, and now years into the future, on the anniversary of his father's death, thieves steal his suitcase before he can return home to be with his mother. After getting hit by a food truck, the man's day only turns darker.

10. Titane (2021)

After suffering a severe injury in a car accident, doctors implant a titanium plate into a girl's head. But when she grows up, the people around her question whether her evil and violent behavior is innate or has something to do with the metal plate embedded in her skull.

11. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

A high-achieving student in the FBI academy's supervisor asks her to question an imprisoned serial killer to gain information about an active murderer on the loose. As she interacts with the serial killer, the student provides personal information in exchange for tips about the case. But whose side is the serial killer truly on?

12. Under the Skin (2013)

Under the Skin is a surreal body-horror film about an alien disguised as a beautiful woman who abducts men under the guise of flirtation. After she kidnaps the men, the alien sends them into a strange dimension, transforming them into fleshy lumps that can only be compared to hunks of meat.

13. The Rental (2020)

When two couples rent a luxurious house for a weekend getaway, a secret harbored by two of the guests causes everyone to fear that someone is watching them. After finding a camera in the shower, the guests apprehend the homeowner before making a horrible mistake.

14. Coherence (2013)

Coherence is a mind-bending psychological thriller about friends reuniting after many years at a dinner party. But they don't know that the comet passing overhead will impact the night in strange and sinister ways.

15. I Saw the Devil (2010)

When a taxi driver spots a woman stranded on the side of the road, he decides to take advantage of the situation by murdering her and tossing her beheaded body into a river. Her fiance, riddled with grief, dedicates his time to tracking down the man who murdered the love of his life.

16. Mother! (2017)

Mother! is a cerebral psychological horror film about a couple expecting a new baby. The father is an artist and often invites his fans to their home, which makes the mother uneasy. As more unwelcome guests show up at their house, the mother tries with all her might to keep her baby out of harm's way.

17. Vivarium (2019)

When a young couple visits a home in a suburban neighborhood while searching for a new place to live, they're horrified to learn that they can't escape. They drive around the area, but identical houses spring up at every turn, and the exit is nowhere in sight. Dejected, the couple returns to the house they toured to find a strange package at their doorstep with instructions on what to do to be released from their suburban confines.

18. It Follows (2014)

It Follows is about a teenager excited to sleep with her boyfriend for the first time. Soon afterward, her excitement turns to terror because she discovers he passed her a curse through their intimate relations. Now the teen must keep running from the demons following slowly behind her as she attempts to find a way to stop the curse for good.

19. Get Out (2017)

When a young black man goes home with his white girlfriend to meet her parents for the first time, he tries to brush off her parents' strange behavior. But once he uncovers what's happening in their old family home, he learns the white family is more racist and diabolical than he could have imagined.

20. Nocturnal Animals (2016)

A lonely woman married to a man who frequently travels for work receives a package in the mail from her ex-husband. It's a manuscript of his new novel about a man whose family is abducted and murdered on the roadside, and he tries with all his might to avenge their deaths. As the lonely woman reads the story, she sees a connection to her own haunting past.

21. Lyle (2014)

Lyle is a psychological horror film that excels in forcing its audience to question what is reality and what is a delusion. It's about a young pregnant mother of a two-year-old who moves into a new home. Her two-year-old dies in a tragic accident during the moving process. But as she grieves the loss of her child, she begins to believe her neighbors and her wife belong to a satanic cult and had something to do with her child's death. Terrified, the woman does whatever it takes to protect her unborn baby.

22. Carrie (1976)

In this tragic and eerie horror film, both kids at school and her mother at home bully a high school outcast. As she attempts to cope with her terrible circumstances, the teen develops telekinetic powers. But everything comes to a head on prom night when the ultimate prank takes a deadly twist.

23. Creep (2004)

When a cameraman answers a newspaper ad to film a terminally ill man's message to his son, he's unsure what he's gotten into. The eccentric man who answers the door exhibits increasingly weird behavior that goes from wacky to disturbing over the course of the day.

24. Run (2020)

Run is a psychological horror film about a controlling mother who keeps her daughter inside the house. Her daughter uses a wheelchair and always believes her mother knows best until she discovers she has sensations in her legs. As she uncovers more of her mother's lies, she wonders if it's too late to escape her captor's clutches.