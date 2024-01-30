24 Things About Napoleon Ridley Scott’s New Movie Left Out 

Whether or not you’re a history enthusiast, you’ve almost certainly heard of Napoleon. Without question, he is one of the most famous (or infamous) historic military leaders ever to live.

Born in 1769, he would eventually crown himself emperor of France and invade countries all over Europe (and elsewhere). Napoleon’s life was full of achievements and important events, so it’s tricky for a screenwriter to decide what to include. Ridley Scott left many things out of Napoleon, his 2023 movie about Napoleon’s life.

1. Childhood on Corsica

Napoleon was born on the island of Corsica and had relatively humble origins. In 1774, 5-year-old Napoleon became a pupil at a school run by nuns on the island. Ridley Scott’s movie includes nothing about this part of Napoleon’s life.

2. Education in Brienne

A scholarship allowed Napoleon to attend the Royal Military School in France when he was 9. His intellect and talents ensured he did well.

3. His Siblings

Napoleon came from a large family. He had seven siblings: Joseph, Lucian, Elisa, Louis, Pauline, Caroline, and Jerome.

4. Childhood Bullying

Fellow pupils bullied Napoleon when he was at the Royal Military School. His fellow pupils were from France’s elite and scorned his background.

5. Josephine Was Older Than Napoleon

In Napoleon, Vanessa Kirby (Josephine) is much younger than star Joaquin Phoenix. By contrast, the real Josephine was six years older than her husband.

6. He Stayed Safely Behind His Soldiers

In Napoleon, we see the main character charging into battle with his soldiers. This isn’t historically accurate. As a military general, Napoleon stayed behind his soldiers, strategizing.

7. He Was Posted in Southern France When The French Revolution Began

The movie shows a young Napoleon witnessing Marie Antoinette’s execution. This is inaccurate and leaves out that he was posted in southern France with the military.

8. Put His Brothers On Thrones

The movie doesn’t include his siblings, but Napoleon was always close to his brothers and sisters. After becoming emperor, he decided to put his siblings on European thrones. He managed to put his brother Joseph on the throne of Naples (and later Spain). His brother Louis acceded to the throne of Holland.

9. Survived a Bayonet Attack at Toulon

Napoleon doesn’t include a dramatic (and almost deadly) moment in the young Napoleon's life when he was attacked with a bayonet by a British soldier. This happened when Napoleon was 24, in a battle in Toulon.

10. Obsession With Working

Ridley Scott’s film doesn’t fully convey Napoleon’s enormous energy and almost limitless ability to work. He usually slept a mere 3 or 4 hours a night.

11. Life Was More Than His Love For Josephine

Ridley Scott’s Napoleon focuses on the emperor’s ardent love for Josephine. As we’re learning, his life had many other layers and facets.

12. Enjoyed Socializing

Napoleon and Josephine enjoyed throwing parties. This was one of the things they were best known for among their social set.

13. Letters To Josephine

The many letters, some professing love and others expressing anger, from Napoleon to Josephine, are proof of their volatile relationship. They also provide a glimpse into the emperor’s changeable personality.

14. Wanted To Reform Society

Napoleon’s interests extended far beyond just conquering and ruling. He believed in social reform, especially in the area of education.

15. He Feared Open Doors

One of Napoleon’s quirkiest characteristics was his fear of open doors. It would have been interesting to show more of the emperor’s quirks in the movie.

16. He Headed Committees

Napoleon was an impressive administrator. It’s challenging to make this exciting in a film, so that is probably why Ridley Scott didn’t focus on it.

17. He Was A Great Politician

He was a formidable military tactician. However, Napoleon probably wouldn’t have maintained power if he hadn't had political skills. Napoleon focuses more on military action than political maneuvering.

18. Skill At Compartmentalization

Napoleon was an expert at compartmentalization. He could change his mental focus wholly and immediately, at will. There is less of this kind of pivoting in the film than there could be.

19. Cruel Words To Josephine

Ridley Scott’s film shows how deeply in love Napoleon was with Josephine. In reality, though, he sometimes said shockingly hurtful things to her.

20. Learned Manners From Josephine

Josephine came from an aristocratic background and was more adept at mixing with France’s elite. She guided Napoleon on how to socialize and impress.

21. He Always Had Books With Him

In Napoleon, the emperor is portrayed as rather boorish. The real Napoleon was an avid reader. In fact, he brought books with him wherever he went.

22. Josephine Used Her Social Status To Get the Upper Hand

Josephine used the fact she was from an aristocratic background to make Napoleon feel inferior.

23. Soldiers Drowned In Small Ponds in Austerlitz

In Napoleon, many of Napoleon’s soldiers drown after falling through the ice on a frozen lake during a battle. In that historic battle at Austerlitz, however, the soldiers drowned in small ponds.

24. Transformation of Law

We don’t see this in the movie, but Napoleon changed the French legal system. This was perhaps one of his most significant accomplishments.