24 Tricks Narcissists Use To Control People

Narcissists are known for unique covert and overt manipulation tactics. As they don't “function and compartmentalize” like ordinary people do, interacting with them can take a toll on you. Believe it or not, narcissistic personality disorder is a real thing, and those diagnosed with it may struggle with increased self-importance. If you think you may be dealing with a narcissist in your life, look out for the following tricks they use to control people.

Please note that the following article discusses mental health concerns, including abuse.

1. Gaslighting

Gaslighting is a type of manipulation where someone tries to convince you of something that isn't true or never happened. Narcissists employ this technique when confronted with evidence of things they've done, and will likely argue and deny your recollection of events. They'll use phrases like “You're too sensitive” and “You must be losing your mind” to gaslight you. While you may stand your ground in the beginning, this is bound to take a toll on your mental health over time. In some cases, you may find yourself believing what they say.

2. Triangulation

A narcissist will almost always try to bring a third party into a conflict for their benefit. The third party is usually a close friend, boss, or co-worker who'll take up for them and consequently help them deflect their actions.

3. Love Bombing

Love bombing occurs when someone bombards another person, whether they be a friend or romantic partner, with affection, gifts, and attention so they feel cared for very early on in a relationship. The beginning stages of a relationship often feel like a fairytale and because you're falling in love, everything feels wonderful. A narcissist will heighten this fairytale even more while showering you with statements of emotion or gifts that aren't appropriate for the relationship stage you're in. Like gaslighting, love bombing can be used to control and manipulate others.

4. Projection

Narcissists aren't capable of acknowledging their lousy behavior. They can- and will- go out on a limb to accuse you of doing the very things they are doing. For instance, they would urge you not to be angry when they themselves are angry to take the focus off of their own behavior and make you a villain.

5. Playing Victim

Despite their harmful behavior, narcissists will always play the victim in efforts to turn sympathy and attention to themselves. Nothing is ever their fault, and they'll insist they are hurt or manipulated, rather than the person they're manipulating. Because they have extraordinary convincing power, they'll convincingly distort reality.

6. The Silent Treatment

Have you ever had someone ghost you when you were just trying to work out a problem? When you get into an argument with a narcissist, they will most likely give you the silent treatment as a manipulation tactic. They view this as a way to “punish” you and are experts at going silent, leaving you hurt and confused. In their line of thinking, you'll eventually be so desperate to hear from them again that you'll forgive whatever transgressions lead to the silent treatment in the first place.

7. Stonewalling

When having conversations, narcissists may withdraw or even refuse to participate. They are expert stonewallers as they know this will create distance between them and their partner. They intentionally shut down a discussion, a move that's hurtful and inconsiderate, not to mention it'll stop any attempts to work out conflict in their tracks.

8. Smear Campaign

Leave it to a narcissist to create a web of lies that will ruin your credibility. They will do it publicly and pull in your friends, family, and anyone listening. For instance, if they cheat on you in a relationship, they'll turn the story around, claiming publicly that you're the cheater, with no remorse.

9. Hoovering

Think of hoovering as reverse love bombing. When you fall out with a narcissist, they'll “hoover” to win back your favor and pull you back into the abuse cycle. Just like they would love to bomb you initially, they will shower you with praise, affection, and gifts when you break up with them. They'll feel like they are losing control and want to re-assert themselves in your life.

If you're familiar with Hoover cleaning products, you can think of hoovering as a manipulator trying to “vacuum up” the pieces of their relationship to restore it to what it previously was.

10. Guilt-Tripping

When someone convinces you to do something because you feel bad for them, they guilt-tripped you. Narcissists are experts at this; they know you'll not realize this quickly. Guilt tripping can make people do things they don't want to do and lead to distortions about reality.

11. Revenge Seeking

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) can sometimes become preoccupied with revenge. They'll find reasons, like getting turned down for a job promotion or being criticized in a meeting, to seek payback. In severe cases, this can lead to them neglecting other responsibilities and even get them in legal trouble.

12. Deflecting

A textbook narcissist will always deflect- whatever problem you claim they have, they will claim you have. If you bring up a conversation that will threaten their ego, they will attack your character and question your intelligence.

13. Intentional Vagueness

Narcissists will make vague statements that are open to interpretations. They will leave you wondering and trying to figure out what they meant. Vagueness will always retract them from legitimate concerns.

14. Exaggeration

Stretching the truth is the perfect way to eliminate doubt and get credit. As narcissists have a grandiose nature, exaggeration is second nature to them. They'll always stretch out the truth in a way that suits them to make themselves look better or others look worse.

15. Minimizing

Narcissists are good at minimizing your experiences. They will downplay anything that's not in their favor. Even if you thrive in what you're doing, they'll claim your truth and experiences are nothing compared to what they've accomplished.

16. False Equivalence

False equivalences occur when someone tries to claim two very different things are actually the same to justify their views. For example, a narcissist might claim that they shouldn't have to clean the house because they cleaned at work today. They do this to avoid accountability and stick to their grandiose misconceptions.

17. Repetition

Many people don't pick up on the fact that narcissists will continuously repeat a word to sidetrack them. They believe that if something is said enough times, you'll start to believe it. They will repeat a stock phrase over and over during a conversation. Repetition is usually used in conjunction with gaslighting.

18. Scapegoating

Narcissists may falsely blame someone for their actions or problems to make you feel inferior. They'll hide from anything that makes them look bad, and be sure to paint you the worst picture. In families where one parent is a narcissist, it's common for them to take all their anger and frustration out on a single child, who they blame for all of their problems.

19. Devaluation

Once a narcissist wins your trust, they'll take every opportunity to devalue you. They'll be boasting how much they love you in one minute, then ignore you, hurt you, and mock you in the next minute.

20. Public Embarrassment

A narcissist will embarrass you before others. They'll take their shots before your family, friends, co-workers, and others. They will make insensitive jokes and put you down while uplifting themselves.

21. Telling You Your Reality

Narcissists believe that they know you well, can see into your soul, and often tell you your reality. They'll use statements like, “I know you better than you know yourself.” Their true intention is to gain the upper hand and create self-doubt.

22. Badgering

Narcissists feel entitled to get what they want in any way necessary. Thus, they'll constantly badger you with their demands, questions, and opinions. They will pressure you for immediate action and answers.

23. Infantilizing

A narcissist will change their voice to mimic that of a child while showing how less intelligent you are. They take every opportunity to demean you so they feel superior.

24. Going Nuclear

Narcissists don't know how to contain their most vital impulses. They'll throw their tantrums, make scenes, and act out to make them feel powerful and put you on your defensive.

Dealing With a Narcissist?

Although there's no best way to deal with a narcissist, practicing self-compassion is an integral part of the equation. Anger, frustration, and sadness are negative feelings that will always result from your interaction.

Narcissistic abuse is complex and will take a toll on you and your loved ones. Seeking professional help is essential. If you feel you struggle with NPD, there is help available. A therapist will provide the support you need and walk with you through your healing journey.

In a crisis, always contact emergency services or dial 988 to speak to someone on the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline.

Source: (Psych Central).