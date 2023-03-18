The Best Naruto and Hinata Episodes Ever

The ship of Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata Hyuga has long sailed and is as canon as it gets. But the fun part here is Naruto and Hinata were not a thing when the franchise launched the sequel of Naruto.

Their budding romance only progressed when the war ended, which is typical since the peaceful era would give the teens more time to explore the sweeter parts of their lives. This guide follows the trajectory of Naruto and Hinata as they slowly yet surely fall in love and vow to spend a lifetime together.

What Episodes Are Naruto and Hinata in Together?

Among the hundreds of episodes of the Naruto franchise, I have picked the episodes Naruto and Hinata were in together. These episodes helped progress the relationship between the two, thrilling fans and making them clutch pillows to their chests as they watched this epic love story slowly unfold.

S1 episode 480 – Naruto to Hinata

Boruto Episode 127 – Make out Tactics

Naruto Episode 148 – The Search for the Rare Bikochu Beetle

Naruto Shippuden Episode 166 – Confession

Naruto Shippuden Episode 500 – The Message

Naruto episode 27 – The Chunin Exam Stage 2

When Did Naruto and Hinata First Meet?

The day that Naruto and Hinata met was years back when they were still little kids. It was a sweet and rather sad encounter for the two since Naruto was alone, and Hinata, consumed by guilt and sadness, had just decided to run away from her uncle's burial.

Just like the jolly person he is, Naruto cheered up Hinata, stopping her from crying, and escorted her back to the Hyuga’s. When they arrived at Hinata's house, Naruto praised how big her house was.

He then asked her why she needed to cry when she already had a huge house. He also told her he never cried, even when alone. This must be Naruto’s way of cheering up Hinata because, in later scenes, he is seen crying when the village people bully him into hiding.

First Mission With Hinata

Naruto’s first mission with Hinata was the “Bikochu Search Mission,” or “The Search for the Rare Bikochu Beetle.” You can watch the story unfold in episodes 148-151 of Naruto.

In this arc, Naruto’s determination to rescue Sasuke stirred the emotions of Team Kurenai, or Team 8. Hinata Hyuga was a member of this team, with Kiba Inuzuka, his ninken, Akamaru, and Shino Aburame.

The team mentioned to the Hokage that a rare insect with significant tracking capabilities could track anything if it has the target’s scent. They thought the insect would prove vital in their search for Sasuke. They requested Tsunade to assign them on a mission to aid Naruto’s Sasuke rescue mission.

First Kiss (Naruto and Hinata First Kiss Episode)

The two shared their first kiss not in the series but in the movie that aired in 2014, i.e., The Last: Naruto the Movie.

The movie is set two years after the Fourth Shinobi World War. It explores the story of the villain named Toneri Otsutsuki, who wanted to destroy human civilization by weaponizing the chakra. Toneri’s goal was to destroy Earth by making it collide with the moon. He planned on later reviving the planet using the Tenseigan (Reincarnation Eye), which he could gain by stealing the eyes of the Hyuga sisters.

Toneri successfully acquired the Tenseigan but was singlehandedly defeated by Naruto. Naruto channeled the Nine-Tails Chakra mode into his fist, punching Toneri. Toneri was hurled into the distance by the impact, which made him absorb the sun’s energy, almost killing him. Naruto’s goodwill saved him from that particular death.

At the end of the movie, Naruto and Hinata go to the surface of the Earth, hand in hand, while at the same time reminiscing the memories they have with each other. The movie ends with Hinata and Naruto kissing under the moonlight. How romantic! This scene made many fans cry their hearts out. After all, it was a long time coming and both kids really deserve all the love and happiness they can get.

Hinata Hits Naruto Episode

You may think that someone suddenly hitting you shows their hatred towards you, but this is not the case with Hinata. In episode 364 of Naruto Shippuden, Hinata slaps Naruto’s cheeks to snap him back to reality when the death of Neiji almost makes him give up.

It is a powerful scene for Hinata as she sets aside her own grief and focuses on the battle ahead even after her dearest cousin, Neiji Hyuga, dies while protecting her. It is a heartbreaking scene, witnessing Hinata struggling to keep her emotions in check. Somehow, she still has enough wisdom to motivate the disheartened Naruto by slapping him in the face.

Naruto Meets Hinata After 2 Years

In episode 33 of Naruto Shippuden, Naruto encounters Team Kurenai as he broods over who to pick as the 3rd member of his team as he goes on his mission to rescue Sasuke.

After Naruto fails to bring Sasuke back to their village, Jiraiya decides to take Naruto under his wing. After two and half years of vigorous training, Naruto returns to the Hidden Village with a lot of determination to continue with what he started, i.e., bring back his old friend, Sasuke.

As Naruto tries to ask his friends to be temporary team members, Naruto meets Team Kurenai. He first meets Shino, who is in a lousy mood because Naruto doesn't recognize him immediately.

Next came the rather dramatic arrival of Kiba, who Naruto instantly recognized.

Seconds later, a cute squeak revealed Hinata’s location to Naruto as she anxiously tried to hide from him. He instantly went to her and looked closely at her, recognizing her immediately. This made Hinata blush furiously and faint right after.

Goodness gracious, we can’t get enough of your cuteness, Hinata! As she woke up, Naruto persuaded her to become part of his team, but she misunderstood his words and thought that he wants to elope with her. This made her faint again.

Naruto and Hinata's Marriage

It was a long journey for our two favorite characters as they finally decided to get married and live a peaceful life. But that isn’t possible for a shinobi. The wedding preparations are shown in episode 501: The Message of Naruto Shippuden. The actual ceremony was covered in The Last: Naruto the Movie.

Even on that happy occasion, Naruto, Hinata, and the squad face a considerable problem. They have to decide who gets to be present at the wedding and who has to patrol and guard the village. Kakashi himself thought that it was unfair not to let all Naruto and Hinata’s friends attend the wedding because of the village’s rule that, even on special occasions like this, there must be someone on duty to guard the town.

The 6th Hokage dejectedly asked the squad that the one who gets to pick the best wedding gifts gets to be included in the reception.

Hinata accidentally found out about this secret mission. She never thought that celebrating her wedding day would cause this much turmoil for her friends. She felt ashamed and sad at the same time. So. she goes to the Kakashi and tells him that the reception is canceled, telling him that she doesn’t want anyone to be bothered and burdened by their wedding.

Kakashi rejected the idea and told her he would find a way to have everyone attend the wedding.

And in the end, Kakashi solved the problem. He humbly asked Konoha’s allies to send ninjas as substitute village patrols during the wedding day. The other Kages, who were all happy to help the war hero, accepted the request of Kakashi. It was a happy day for Naruto and the squad, after all!

