NASA Perseverance Rover Is Making Oxygen on Mars

An instrument onboard NASA's Perseverance rover is apparently converting carbon dioxide into oxygen on Mars. The rover is reportedly converting the carbon dioxide at the same rate as a small tree.

Let the Mars Colonization Begin

The Mars In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE for short) has successfully created oxygen out of the planet's CO2-rich atmosphere since February 2021. According to a new study, the rover is able to produce oxygen in various atmospheric conditions, such as day and night, as well as through different seasons.

The rover has done seven experimental runs and has reached its goal of six grams of oxygen per hour. This amount is about the same as a modest-sized tree would be able to create on earth.

Welcoming Party

It is believed that a scaled-up version of MOXIE could be sent to Mars ahead of human inhabitants to generate enough oxygen to support human life on the planet. The goal is for the apparatus to generate oxygen at a rate of several hundred trees.

Forward Thinking

The ultimate goal is to have a full-scale oxygen-producing factory set up to house larger units and run continuously. The instrument has shown promise thus far, and has proven that it can reliably convert CO2 to oxygen.

The Process

The instrument first draws the Martian air through a filter that filters out contaminants. The air is then pressurized and pushed through the Solid Oxide Electrolyzer (SOXE). This instrument, developed and built by OxEon Energy, electrochemically splits the carbon dioxide-rich air into oxygen ions and carbon monoxide.

The oxygen ions are isolated and recombined to form breathable, molecular oxygen, which MOXIE then measures for quantity and purity before releasing it back into the air.

