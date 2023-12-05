I Stayed at the Nashville Four Seasons, Here’s How to Snag Affordable Winter Rates

Starting in November and running to March 2024, the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville offers special getaway rates and packages. Now, guests can enjoy off-season travel, known for having fewer crowds and discounted rates.

Visiting the hotel this winter is a fun, lavish, but affordable option for couples wanting to take a trip or celebrate an anniversary while enjoying five-star accommodations, listening to music, and having a few romantic nights out on the town.

Located in Music City’s popular SoBro (South Broadway) neighborhood, visitors to the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville can experience the famous Honky Tonk Highway, Nashville Hall of Fame & Museum, incredible restaurants, and more, all within a five-minute walk. It’s the perfect place to base a winter adventure.

Tennessee Residents: How To Book Special Winter Rates

The Four Seasons in Nashville is offering Tennessee residents a special winter getaway rate starting at $395 per night. The offer runs from mid-November 2023 to March 2024.

Tennessee residents, book directly with the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville to get the promotional rate. With 235 rooms and suites to choose from, couples will appreciate panoramic views of the city or the sunrise over the Cumberland River.

This winter package includes complimentary overnight valet parking, a $50 dining credit for the mouthwatering Mimo Restaurant and Bar, and a 2:00 p.m. late checkout.

Non-Tennessee Resident Promotions

Don’t worry if you’re not a Tennessee resident. The Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville is offering a Third Night Free option for guests. A complimentary third night may be offered with every two consecutive paid nights. However, rates are based on available room rates and must be booked with the hotel directly.

Things To Do at The Four Seasons Nashville

The hotel has a fitness area, a world-class spa, an outdoor hot tub, and a beautiful infinity pool overlooking the river.

“Nashville is known for great hospitality, and our property has a tremendous team of individuals, all committed to genuine care for guests,” says General Manager Sunil Narang.

Guests can book a pampering hydrafacial, couple’s massage, manicures, pedicures, or hairstyle services to help pamper themselves and unwind during their getaways.

Guitar Lover Package

Guitar fans will appreciate the Room Service by Gibson Guitars offer. This unique package includes a Gibson Guitar in your room, a music-themed amenity, and a gift bag. Hotel guests also get a tour of the Gibson Garage and a sneak peek into the legendary vault, home to some of the world's most expensive and prestigious guitars.

I got to see inside the Gibson vault and lay eyes on the 1959 Gibson Les Paul – the “Holy Grail” of vintage guitars. Touring the facility and going backstage is an experience you’ll never forget.

Suite Sounds Stay

Visitors can also book a Suite Sounds package where they are serenaded. A hit songwriter from Songwriter City provides a private one-hour acoustic performance, while guests enjoy snacks and drinks. After the intimate show, guests and the performer can head downstairs to the Mimo lounge area to continue the conversation and hear more stories.

“This is really the ultimate Nashville experience,” says Mike Severson, owner of Songwriter City.

Severson continues, “Songwriters are the heartbeat of Music City and are incredible performers in their own right. We have access to the talent behind the hits, ranging from Carrie Underwood and Tim McGraw to Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

“What sets the experience apart is hearing firsthand how the songs came to be, which illuminates new meaning and personal connection to the song and songwriter. In booking this, you’ll be able to enjoy this VIP experience in the comfort of your own suite – there’s nothing like it.”

First Time Visiting the Four Seasons? Here’s What to Expect

The best parts about staying at the Four Seasons Hotel in Nashville are the luxurious accommodations and fantastic views. The rooms are spacious with high-tech lighting features, cozy beds, bathrooms with dreamy rain showers, and the attention to detail is second to none. There is even a noise machine in the room for people who appreciate white noise to sleep.

While staying at the hotel recently, travel writer Nicole Tommasulo shares, “I’ve never felt more taken care of away from home than I have at the Four Seasons. They think of everything: from making sure to put pairs of slippers next to your bed to closing your curtains at night. There’s no stressing about who’s going to take care of making the bed or about coming back after a long day to a messy room. You can truly shut off and shut down once you’re back in your room. A stay at the Four Seasons is a vacation itself.”

Being in Music City, guests will find nods to music all over the property. When I stayed here, the table in my room looked like a vinyl record, and the light over the table replicated a needle for a vinyl record player.

Incredible Restaurant

The Mimo Restaurant and Bar is fabulous. With a Michelin-star experienced chef, Aniello Turco, friendly staff, and an upscale vibe, eating here is a special event.

Even if you aren’t staying the night at the Four Seasons Hotel while visiting Nashville, you don’t have to stay to eat at Mimo. All are welcome. Dress up, enjoy dinner, and then hit Broadway for live music.

Be sure to grab a coffee and pastry for breakfast. The gluten-free muffins are incredible.

This article was published by The Happiness Function and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.