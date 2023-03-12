10 Foods With The Nastiest Texture You Should Avoid

by
disgusted woman Adobe Stock 8
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Food is one of the greatest pleasures in life, but it can also be a source of disgust and revulsion. On a popular online forum, users discussed the worst textures in food. From slimy to gritty, here are the top 12 foods with the most unappetizing textures.

1. Jellyfish

jellyfish Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Jellyfish is a popular delicacy in some parts of the world, but its slimy, rubbery texture can be off-putting. People described it as chewy but not in a good way, and like eating a wet piece of plastic. If you're not accustomed to eating jellyfish, it's best to stay away.

2. Oysters

oysters Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Oysters are a love-it-or-hate-it food, and the slimy texture is often the culprit. A few people described it as like swallowing a loogie and slimy and snot-like. While oysters can be delicious, they're not for everyone.

3. Okra

okra Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Okra is a divisive vegetable, thanks in part to its slimy texture. More than one person compared it to snot on a stick and like eating a ball of slime. If you're not a fan of slimy vegetables, okra may not be for you.

4. Tapioca Pudding

tapioca pudding Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Tapioca pudding is a creamy dessert that contains small tapioca pearls, which can be polarizing. Multiple people described the texture as soggy and like eating fish eggs. If you're not a fan of chewy textures, tapioca pudding may not be your thing.

5. Squid

squid Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Squid has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Many individuals described it as rubbery and like chewing on a rubber band. If you're not a fan of chewy seafood, squid may not be your thing.

6. Coconut

coconut Adobe Stock 1
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Coconut is a versatile ingredient, but the texture can be divisive. Some people described it as stringy and like eating shredded paper. If you're not a fan of tough, fibrous textures, coconut may not be for you.

7. Durian

durian Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Durian is a fruit with a pungent odor and a custardy texture. Some described it as like eating wet socks and sour and slimy. If you're not a fan of pungent, custardy textures, durian may not be for you.

8. Tofu

tofu Adobe Stock 1
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Tofu is a popular meat substitute made from soybeans, but its texture can be divisive. A few people described it as mushy and like eating a sponge. If you're not a fan of soft, squishy textures, tofu may not be for you.

9. Liver

liver Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Liver has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Quite a few people described it as gritty and like chewing on rubber. If you're not a fan of chewy, meaty textures, liver may not be for you.

10. Canned Spinach

spinach Adobe Stock
Photo Credit: Adobe Stock.

Canned spinach has a mushy texture that many people find unappetizing. A few different people described it as slimy and like eating baby food. If you're not a fan of mushy, slimy textures, canned spinach may not be for you.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Source: Reddit.

+ posts
Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest

Previous

How Silicon Valley Bank Collapsed and How It’s Negative News for Everyone

Next

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Says There Will Be No Bailout for Silicon Valley Bank