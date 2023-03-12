10 Foods With The Nastiest Texture You Should Avoid

Food is one of the greatest pleasures in life, but it can also be a source of disgust and revulsion. On a popular online forum, users discussed the worst textures in food. From slimy to gritty, here are the top 12 foods with the most unappetizing textures.

1. Jellyfish

Jellyfish is a popular delicacy in some parts of the world, but its slimy, rubbery texture can be off-putting. People described it as chewy but not in a good way, and like eating a wet piece of plastic. If you're not accustomed to eating jellyfish, it's best to stay away.

2. Oysters

Oysters are a love-it-or-hate-it food, and the slimy texture is often the culprit. A few people described it as like swallowing a loogie and slimy and snot-like. While oysters can be delicious, they're not for everyone.

3. Okra

Okra is a divisive vegetable, thanks in part to its slimy texture. More than one person compared it to snot on a stick and like eating a ball of slime. If you're not a fan of slimy vegetables, okra may not be for you.

4. Tapioca Pudding

Tapioca pudding is a creamy dessert that contains small tapioca pearls, which can be polarizing. Multiple people described the texture as soggy and like eating fish eggs. If you're not a fan of chewy textures, tapioca pudding may not be your thing.

5. Squid

Squid has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Many individuals described it as rubbery and like chewing on a rubber band. If you're not a fan of chewy seafood, squid may not be your thing.

6. Coconut

Coconut is a versatile ingredient, but the texture can be divisive. Some people described it as stringy and like eating shredded paper. If you're not a fan of tough, fibrous textures, coconut may not be for you.

7. Durian

Durian is a fruit with a pungent odor and a custardy texture. Some described it as like eating wet socks and sour and slimy. If you're not a fan of pungent, custardy textures, durian may not be for you.

8. Tofu

Tofu is a popular meat substitute made from soybeans, but its texture can be divisive. A few people described it as mushy and like eating a sponge. If you're not a fan of soft, squishy textures, tofu may not be for you.

9. Liver

Liver has a chewy texture that some people find unappetizing. Quite a few people described it as gritty and like chewing on rubber. If you're not a fan of chewy, meaty textures, liver may not be for you.

10. Canned Spinach

Canned spinach has a mushy texture that many people find unappetizing. A few different people described it as slimy and like eating baby food. If you're not a fan of mushy, slimy textures, canned spinach may not be for you.

Source: Reddit.