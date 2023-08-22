Epic Movie Savings: National Cinema Day Brings Back $4 Deals

National Cinema Day will return to movie theaters nationwide on August 27th. This is the second year of the event that the Cinema Foundation hosts.

Here's what the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners, Michael O'Leary, had to say regarding the event: “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.” National Cinema Day allows moviegoers to enjoy their favorite films in theaters at discounted prices.

How It Works

For just one day, you'll be able to enjoy discounted ticket prices on films currently playing in theaters, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer. Film releases from earlier this summer, such as The Little Mermaid and The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Even classic films like the original Jurassic Park will play in theaters once more.

Not only will you get the chance to receive $4 tickets for these films, but you'll also be able to see them in IMAX, as this discount applies to every movie and every format.

Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, had this to say about the selection of films: “We look forward to gathering at the movies and celebrating an exciting slate of new releases and classics, from beloved family favorites and outrageous comedies to thought-provoking dramas and thrilling adventures. There's something for everyone.”

Much-Needed Boost To Box Office Sales

This event will serve as a boost for recent blockbusters, as many of them have had disappointing box office sales. Last year's National Cinema Day led to the highest movie theater attendance in 2022.

Fandango, a sponsor of the event, conducted a survey about last year's event and found that people enjoyed the low prices and seeing a specific movie. With the event returning, those who missed out last year will get another chance to participate in National Cinema Day.

Source: Variety