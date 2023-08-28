National Cinema Day Tops Last Year with 8.5 Million Admissions

Sunday's National Cinema Day had 8.5 million admissions for a box office tally of $34 million. During National Cinema Day, all movie showings were $4 compared to last year's $3. This year's total number of admissions is a 5% increase over 2023.

Movie exhibitors created National Cinema Day to lure skittish moviegoers back to theaters after they stayed away during the COVID pandemic. Cinemas held more blockbusters in theaters this year than last year, including Barbie and Oppenheimer. Both Barbie and new release Gran Turismo experienced surges in their box office on Sunday over Saturday thanks to National Cinema Day's discounted tickets. Barbie has sold over 50 million tickets during its domestic run to date and has extended its run.

Why We Need a National Cinema Day

More people bought a movie ticket during last year's National Cinema Day than any other day in 2022. “This event outstripped our biggest expectations,” said Jackie Brenneman, president of the Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, in a statement. “After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing. We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

“This proves that people love going to the theaters,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. “Pricing is always a consideration.”

Other countries have experimented with discounted ticket days, but National Cinema Day marks the first time the United States tried something like this on a large scale. The organizers described the 2022 National Cinema Day as a trial that could become an annual event. With 2023's National Cinema Day even more successful than the inaugural one, expect it to return next year sometime around Labor Day, which has a history of underwhelming ticket sales.

The CEO of the National Association of Theater Owners, Michael O'Leary, said in a statement, “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

In addition to attracting moviegoers to theaters and boosting box office, National Cinema Day also offers an opportunity for studios to show audiences previews of their fall releases. Although movie release dates keep getting bumped due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, audiences got to see previews of what is still expected to premiere in theaters before the end of 2023.