National Coffee Day 2023: Here’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee Today

There's nothing like a refreshing cup of joe to quicken the senses and put a spring in your step. According to the National Coffee Association, many Americans agree – drinking approximately 517 million cups daily.

For the millions of Americans who love a cup of coffee, today is National Coffee Day, when purveyors of jitter juice across the US give away free or discounted cups of joe as well as offering discounts on bags of coffee, subscription services, and much more.

Even better, many coffee shops keep their promos going until International Coffee Day on October 1, when the rest of the world celebrates the joys of a morning's espresso in Florance, a taste de café in Paris , or a froffi coffi in Caerdydd.

Where To Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

So here's our round-up of the coffee shops across America giving customers a free (or, at the very least, cut-price) caffeine fix

Aroma Joe's

Aroma Joe's is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee to all customers. However, AJ's Rewards members can bag a free 24-ounce coffee via t the Aroma Joe's app from September 29 until October 5.

Atlas Coffee Club

Atlas Coffee Club will give you your first bag of coffee for free by using the code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 at checkout by October 2.

Bean Box

You can get a free 12-ounce bag of coffee with any purchase at Bean Box on either the app or website by using the promo code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout until October 1.

Any purchases made on the app will also be entered into a draw to win a $250 Bean Box gift card. You can also follow Bean Box on Instagram and tag a friend in the National Coffee Day Instagram Post for more chances to win.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar is celebrating the day by offering any medium coffee drink on their menu for just $3.

BLK & Bold

BLK & Bold customers can buy two coffee items and get one free until October 1 and free shipping.

Five percent of gross profits at BLK & Bold support For Our Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps children in need.

Blue Bottle

Until October 2, Blue Bottle is offering 15% off online coffee purchases and 15% off bag shipments for first-time coffee subscribers.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Perks members can enjoy exclusive offers all week, including a medium espresso skaer for $3 on National Coffee Day (that's today) and $1 off on any size drip coffee on International Coffee Day on October 1.

Circle K

Until October 2, Circle K is offering customers one free cup of coffee (of any size) when they use the Circle K app.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

Every person who buys a drink via the Coffee Bean rewards app until October 31 will be entered into a competition to win one regular-sized free coffee (or tea) for a year. Sixty runners-up will win free drinks for the rest of the year (2023).

Cumberland Farms

Download a coupon here to claim a free coffee at any Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Fastrac, Sprint, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf n' Jug, Certified Oil, Quik Stop, or Tom Thumb location today (September 29)

Cult Coffee

First-time customers at Cult Coffee can use the code FIRSTTIME at checkout to receive their first order for free, excluding shipping. Limited editions and botanicals are not included in the promo.

Dunkin'

Dunkin' Rewards members can claim a free iced or hot coffee with any purchase today (September 29).

Dutch Bros

For a free drink, buy a Drink More Coffee hat at any Dutch Bros' today ( September 29).

Ellianos Coffee

You can get a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee at any Ellianos drive-through today (September 29) by telling the barista that you want to participate in National Coffee Day, or if you want to confuse them, say it in Italian. (vuoi partecipare alla celebrazione della Giornata Nazionale del Caffè, prego)

Icelandic Provisions

I don't know why you would want thick yogurt flavor coffee, but if you have a hankering for skyr-flavored cold brew today, Atlantic Provisions will refund your purchase of a 4-ounce cup of Skyr coffee via Venmo or Paypal if you send them a picture of the receipt.

Joe Coffee

The New York-based coffee shop is offering $1 off any Coldstretto espresso drinks today (September 29).

Keurig

Coffee machine maker Keurig is giving away a weekend trip to its Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, including a coffee-centric cooking class, barista art class, and coffee-cocktail mixology lessons. The winner will also receive a year's supply of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer.

To enter, follow @Keurig on Instagram and tag two friends you'd share the house with using the #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes hashtag. You can also share the Keurig post or upload a photo of you drinking coffee with #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes and tag @keurig to enter.

Keurig is also offering 15% off all K-Cup boxes and 20% off Keurig brewers and accessories from its website if you use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout. You can also get 30% off your entire order if you purchase a brewer and four or more boxes of pods.

Krispy Kreme

You can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at Krispy Kreme today. No purchase is necessary, though probably actively encouraged.

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory is giving customers a free 12-ounce cup of coffee to go. Just ask the cashier or show them the coupon available on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

La Colombe

Until October 1, La Colombe cafes are giving away a drip coffee when you purchase a box of coffee. They are also offering a buy-one, get-one 50% off deal on boxes of coffee from their online store.

La Madeleine

La Madeleine is giving away a regular or large drip coffee with any online or mobile app purchase on October 1.

L'or Coffee

The L'or Barista Coffee and Espresso System is reduced to $159 until October 1.

L'or will also be at New York's Bryant Park from 8am-5pm handing out free L'or coffee and Maman pastries to passers-by after unveiling a giant golden coffee bean, for… reasons. Happy National Coffee Day!

Maman

The New York-based French bakery and cafe is offering a free small drip coffee with purchase to the first 29 customers through the door today ( September 29)

Maverik

Maverik Adventure Club members can get 50% off a cup of Maverik coffee today (September 29), while Nitro cardholders can enjoy a large hot beverage on the house.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette has partnered with Lavazza to offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase until October 1

Partners Coffee

New and returning customers can get 10% off their first three Partners Coffee subscription orders on National Coffee Day (September 29).

Peet's Coffee

The Berkeley-based coffee house has launched a Disloyalty Program that allows members of other coffee rewards programs, including Starbucks and Dunkin', to use their points for a free coffee at Peet's Today (September 29.)

Simply sign up for a Peetnik Rewards account, then upload a screenshot from another loyalty app, and Peet's will give you a complimentary coffee.

Perkins

Perkins is offering 20% off its new coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes today ( September 29).

Philz Coffee

Philz Coffee is offering $1 off all Philz Coffee Mocha Tesora beverages of any size, hot or iced. The discount will automatically be applied to any in-store or app purchase made today (September 29).

Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J customers can claim any size of hot, iced, or cold-brew coffee for free via its myRewards Plus app all day.

PJ's Coffee

On National Coffee Day (September 29), PJ's Coffee customers can grab a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with any pastry, sandwich, or purchase of a bag of whole-bean coffee.

Potbelly

Until October 1, Potbelly is giving away double points for Perks members with any purchase of a Cold Brew Shake, while new Potbelly perks members can redeem a free sandwich after their first purchase via the app.

Pret a Manger

Until October 1, Pret a Manger is offering new Club Pret subscribers 50% off their first month by using the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout.

Rise Brewing Co.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Rise gives one lucky winner a year's free coffee. Simply head to their website and enter your email into the contest form to enter. The winner will be announced on Rise's Instagram page on October 12.

Everyone who enters the competition will also receive a 20% discount at the Rise web store using the code COFFEEDAY at checkout.

Scooter's Coffee

Until October 1, you can grab one free brewed coffee at any Scooter's drive-thru.

Sheetz

Purchase anything on the Sheetz app between September 29 (today) and October 1, and get any size nitro or cold brew coffee for free by entering the code BREW4U on the Offerz tab.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Today, Shipley is giving away medium house blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks

Starbucks is hosting free in-store coffee tastings today (September 29).

Tectonic Coffee

Purchase any 12-ounce box of Tectonic Coffee from their website to receive a free six-ounce sample of La Tanairi Lot 299.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons rewards members can get a free medium, hot, or iced coffee today (September 29) if they spend $3.

Tous Les Jours

The French-Asian bakery café chain Tous les Jours is holding coffee happy hours in honor of National and International Coffee Day.

Every day, from 2 to 5pm, until October 1, customers can get a 12-ounce hot coffee or 16-ounce iced coffee for $1.

Trade Coffee

Trade Coffee is springing for a free cup of coffee at 60 coffeehouses from coast to coast. You can also scan the Trades custom QR code at the register to get an additional free bag of coffee.

The coffee subscription service is also offering a free bag of coffee with any new subscription on National Coffee Day.

Tribini

Tribini is offering free shipping on its ready-to-drink espresso martinis on October 1.

Verve Coffee

Today (September 29), Verve Coffee is offering one lucky member of its coffee subscription service free coffee for a year, as well as competitions on its Instagram account to win two months of free coffee.

Wendy's

Until October 1, you can grab a hot or cold small coffee at Wendy's for $1 by visiting the offers section on the Wendy's app Reward Store or via the Wendy's website.

Yellowstone Coffee

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Yellowstone Coffee is available on Amazon for more than 15% off.

Zend Coffee

Until October 1, Zend Coffee customers can get 30% off Corkcicle mugs and all full-size bags of coffee using discount code NCD30 and 50% off their first month's coffee subscription with the code NCD50