National Coffee Day 2023: Here’s Where You Can Get Free Coffee Today

by
Closeup portrait of a young attractive Asian business woman walking in the street of a big autumn city drinking coffee. The weather is sunny, leaves on the trees are yellow
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

There's nothing like a refreshing cup of joe to quicken the senses and put a spring in your step. According to the National Coffee Association, many Americans agree – drinking approximately 517 million cups daily.

For the millions of Americans who love a cup of coffee, today is National Coffee Day, when purveyors of jitter juice across the US give away free or discounted cups of joe as well as offering discounts on bags of coffee, subscription services, and much more.

Even better, many coffee shops keep their promos going until International Coffee Day on October 1, when the rest of the world celebrates the joys of a morning's espresso in Florance, a taste de café in Paris , or a froffi coffi in Caerdydd.

Where To Get Free Coffee on National Coffee Day

friends having coffee
Image Credit: View Apart / Shutterstock.

So here's our round-up of the coffee shops across America giving customers a free (or, at the very least, cut-price) caffeine fix

Aroma Joe's

Want some. Friendly-looking funny young hipster bearded guy in red beanie and glasses, suggest coworker cup of coffee, pointing at his tea as asking for refill, standing white background
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Aroma Joe's is offering a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee to all customers. However, AJ's Rewards members can bag a free 24-ounce coffee via t the Aroma Joe's app from September 29 until October 5.

Atlas Coffee Club

Coffee beans in bags. Fresh coffee beans background.
Image Credit: Visual Intermezzo/Shutterstock.

Atlas Coffee Club will give you your first bag of coffee for free by using the code ATLASCOFFEEDAY23 at checkout by October 2.

Bean Box

saleswoman filling coffee beans in a bag
Image Credit: stockfour/Shutterstock.

You can get a free 12-ounce bag of coffee with any purchase at Bean Box on either the app or website by using the promo code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout until October 1.

Any purchases made on the app will also be entered into a draw to win a $250 Bean Box gift card. You can also follow Bean Box on Instagram and tag a friend in the National Coffee Day Instagram Post for more chances to win.

Black Rock Coffee Bar

Smiling black young woman smelling freshly brewed coffee with eyes closed in cafeteria. Beautiful african girl smiling while relaxing in a coffee shop. Close up face of girl drinking latte coffee.
Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.

Oregon-based Black Rock Coffee Bar is celebrating the day by offering any medium coffee drink on their menu for just $3.

BLK & Bold

Barista Cafe Making Coffee Preparation Service Concept
Image Credit: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.

BLK & Bold customers can buy two coffee items and get one free until October 1 and free shipping.

Five percent of gross profits at BLK & Bold support For Our Youth, a nonprofit organization that helps children in need.

Blue Bottle

Kobe Japan - JAN/10/2019 : Blue Bottle Coffee in Kobe
Image Credit: Light Orancio/Shutterstock.

Until October 2, Blue Bottle is offering 15% off online coffee purchases and 15% off bag shipments for first-time coffee subscribers.

Caribou Coffee

Caribou Coffee sign and logo in Konak district. Caribou Coffee Company is an American coffee company and coffeehouse chain. Izmir, Turkey - July 1, 2023.
Image Credit: lumosajans/Shutterstock.

Caribou Perks members can enjoy exclusive offers all week, including a medium espresso skaer for $3 on National Coffee Day (that's today) and $1 off on any size drip coffee on International Coffee Day on October 1.

Circle K

Umea, Norrland Sweden - September 3, 2021: coffee mug from petrol station
Image Credit: Peter Ekvall/Shutterstock.

Until October 2, Circle K is offering customers one free cup of coffee (of any size) when they use the Circle K app.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

PENANG, MALAYSIA - MAY 24, 2017: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) shop. CBTL is an American coffee chain founded in 1963.
Image Credit: TY Lim/Shutterstock.

Every person who buys a drink via the Coffee Bean rewards app until October 31 will be entered into a competition to win one regular-sized free coffee (or tea) for a year. Sixty runners-up will win free drinks for the rest of the year (2023).

Cumberland Farms

MIDDLETOWN, NY, UNITED STATES - May 04, 2020: Middletown, NY / USA - 05/04/2020: Cumberland Farms Store Exterior During the Day with Customers Wearing Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Coronavirus
Image Credit: Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock.

Download a coupon here to claim a free coffee at any Cumberland Farms, Turkey Hill, Fastrac, Sprint, Minit Mart, Kwik Shop, Loaf n' Jug, Certified Oil, Quik Stop, or Tom Thumb location today (September 29)

Cult Coffee

People drinking coffee high angle view
Image Credit: sebra/Shutterstock.

First-time customers at Cult Coffee can use the code FIRSTTIME at checkout to receive their first order for free, excluding shipping. Limited editions and botanicals are not included in the promo.

Dunkin'

Quincy, Massachusetts - APRIL - 2017 : Dunkin Donuts coffee and donuts served
Image Credit: Pere Rubi/Shutterstock.

Dunkin' Rewards members can claim a free iced or hot coffee with any purchase today (September 29).

Dutch Bros

JULY 13 2016 - NEWPORT, OREGON: A Dutch Bros coffee shop sign on an overcast, foggy day. This drive-thru coffee chain is located in the Pacific Northwest of the United States
Image Credit: melissamn/Shutterstock.

For a free drink, buy a Drink More Coffee hat at any Dutch Bros' today ( September 29).

Ellianos Coffee

Stylish happy young woman wearing boyfriend jeans, white sneakers bright yellow sweatshirt.She holds coffee to go. portrait of smiling girl in sunglasses and bag
Image Credit: Natalia_Grabovskaya/Shutterstock.

You can get a free medium-sized hot or iced coffee at any Ellianos drive-through today (September 29) by telling the barista that you want to participate in National Coffee Day, or if you want to confuse them, say it in Italian. (vuoi partecipare alla celebrazione della Giornata Nazionale del Caffè, prego)

Icelandic Provisions

Young people having a great time in cafe. Friends smiling and sitting in a coffee shop, drinking coffee and enjoying together.
Image Credit: Jacob Lund/Shutterstock.

I don't know why you would want thick yogurt flavor coffee, but if you have a hankering for skyr-flavored cold brew today, Atlantic Provisions will refund your purchase of a 4-ounce cup of Skyr coffee via Venmo or Paypal if you send them a picture of the receipt.

Joe Coffee

Young Asian business woman wearing suit drinking coffee using smartphone in cafe. Happy smiling female professional working holding mobile phone using smartphone texting messages on cellphone.
Image Credit: insta_photos/Shutterstock.

The New York-based coffee shop is offering $1 off any Coldstretto espresso drinks today (September 29).

Keurig

Los Angeles, California, United States: 04-07-2019: A closeup view of a Keurig coffee machine.
Image Credit: The Image Party/Shutterstock.

Coffee machine maker Keurig is giving away a weekend trip to its Coffee House in Lake Waccabuc, New York, including a coffee-centric cooking class, barista art class, and coffee-cocktail mixology lessons. The winner will also receive a year's supply of K-Cup pods and a Keurig K-Café Barista Bar brewer.

To enter, follow @Keurig on Instagram and tag two friends you'd share the house with using the #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes hashtag. You can also share the Keurig post or upload a photo of you drinking coffee with #KeurigCoffeeHouseSweepstakes and tag @keurig to enter.

Keurig is also offering 15% off all K-Cup boxes and 20% off Keurig brewers and accessories from its website if you use the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout. You can also get 30% off your entire order if you purchase a brewer and four or more boxes of pods.

Krispy Kreme

Seoul,Korea - March 12, 2017: take away hot chocolate beverage served in a tall red Christmas designed cup with sweet krispy kreme donut , wooden table background with copy space
Image Credit: MILKXT2/Shutterstock.

You can get a free medium hot or iced coffee at Krispy Kreme today. No purchase is necessary, though probably actively encouraged.

Kolache Factory

Pearland, Texas, USA - February 14, 2022: A Kolache Factory restaurant in Pearland, Texas, USA. Kolache Factory, a unique and fast-growing bakery-cafe franchise.
Image Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.

Kolache Factory is giving customers a free 12-ounce cup of coffee to go. Just ask the cashier or show them the coupon available on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

La Colombe

Young man drinks coffee on the street. Man drinks coffee. Young man drinks coffee outdoor. Businessman drinks coffee outdoor. Man drink coffee in cafe. Cozy atmosphere. Student drinks coffee. Coffee
Image Credit: Legend_art/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, La Colombe cafes are giving away a drip coffee when you purchase a box of coffee. They are also offering a buy-one, get-one 50% off deal on boxes of coffee from their online store.

La Madeleine

IRVING, TX, USA-MAR 21, 2018:La Madeleine Quaint French cafe with rustic country fare design. Customer enter entrance and outside seating. This Dallas based restaurant chain has 75 locations in US
Image Credit: Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock.

La Madeleine is giving away a regular or large drip coffee with any online or mobile app purchase on October 1.

L'or Coffee

Three young women enjoy coffee at a coffee shop
Image Credit: djile/Shutterstock.

The L'or Barista Coffee and Espresso System is reduced to $159 until October 1.

L'or will also be at New York's Bryant Park from 8am-5pm handing out free L'or coffee and Maman pastries to passers-by after unveiling a giant golden coffee bean, for… reasons. Happy National Coffee Day!

Maman

portrait of young woman drinking coffee at table with notebook in cafe
Image Credit: LightField Studios/Shutterstock.

The New York-based French bakery and cafe is offering a free small drip coffee with purchase to the first 29 customers through the door today ( September 29)

Maverik

Portrait of joyful caucasian woman smiling and drinking coffee takeaway while walking at city street
Image Credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock.

Maverik Adventure Club members can get 50% off a cup of Maverik coffee today (September 29), while Nitro cardholders can enjoy a large hot beverage on the house.

Paris Baguette

Mature grey man drinking coffee while working with tablet computer in office
Image Credit: Dean Drobot/Shutterstock.

Paris Baguette has partnered with Lavazza to offer a free medium hot or iced coffee with purchase until October 1

Partners Coffee

Woman holding red cup and drinking coffee during waiting the train at the station. Close up hand with paper cup.
Image Credit: Mariia Korneeva/Shutterstock.

New and returning customers can get 10% off their first three Partners Coffee subscription orders on National Coffee Day (September 29).

Peet's Coffee

AUSTIN, TX - DECEMBER 29, 2018 - Disposable cup of Pete's Coffee with winter holiday's design
Image Credit: Moab Republic/Shutterstock.

The Berkeley-based coffee house has launched a Disloyalty Program that allows members of other coffee rewards programs, including Starbucks and Dunkin', to use their points for a free coffee at Peet's Today (September 29.)

Simply sign up for a Peetnik Rewards account, then upload a screenshot from another loyalty app, and Peet's will give you a complimentary coffee.

Perkins

Two paper coffee cups in women's hands with perfect manicure.
Image Credit: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock.

Perkins is offering 20% off its new coffee bags and K-Cup Single Serve Coffee boxes today ( September 29).

Philz Coffee

Communication concept: young man checking his phone when going to work
Image Credit: Dragon Images/Shutterstock.

Philz Coffee is offering $1 off all Philz Coffee Mocha Tesora beverages of any size, hot or iced. The discount will automatically be applied to any in-store or app purchase made today (September 29).

Pilot Flying J

Happy young woman with coffee to go driving her car. Woman sipping a coffee while driving a car. Young woman drinking coffee while driving her car. Attractive red hair drives a car
Image Credit: Photoroyalty/Shutterstock.

Pilot Flying J customers can claim any size of hot, iced, or cold-brew coffee for free via its myRewards Plus app all day.

PJ's Coffee

New Orleans, LA - March 4, 2021: PJ’s Coffee in New Orleans.
Image Credit: Scott Colesby/Shutterstock.

On National Coffee Day (September 29), PJ's Coffee customers can grab a free 12-ounce hot coffee or cold brew with any pastry, sandwich, or purchase of a bag of whole-bean coffee.

Potbelly

Portland, OR, USA - Jan 5 2021: Potbelly Sandwich shop sign with trees in the background.
Image Credit: Alexander Oganezov/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, Potbelly is giving away double points for Perks members with any purchase of a Cold Brew Shake, while new Potbelly perks members can redeem a free sandwich after their first purchase via the app.

Pret a Manger

LONDON, UK - JUNE 05, 2019: Pret A Manger Coffee Paper Cup for take away with coffee beans on wood.
Image Credit: DenisMArt/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, Pret a Manger is offering new Club Pret subscribers 50% off their first month by using the code COFFEEDAY23 at checkout.

Rise Brewing Co.

Attractive businessman listening music with headphones sitting near windows at coffee shop or cafe. Holding a plastic cup of ice coffee. Chill out life and digital lifestyle. Drinking and relaxation
Image Credit: Pongchart B/Shutterstock.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Rise gives one lucky winner a year's free coffee. Simply head to their website and enter your email into the contest form to enter. The winner will be announced on Rise's Instagram page on October 12.

Everyone who enters the competition will also receive a 20% discount at the Rise web store using the code COFFEEDAY at checkout.

Scooter's Coffee

Young smiling man driving car and taking away coffee
Image Credit: NK D.LIGHT/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, you can grab one free brewed coffee at any Scooter's drive-thru.

Sheetz

Lebanon, PA, USA - October 5, 2016: Sheetz sign at chain of convenience stores with coffee, cold drinks, groceries, and Made-to-Order food, and self-serve gas, they are daily and never close
Image Credit: George Sheldon/Shutterstock.

Purchase anything on the Sheetz app between September 29 (today) and October 1, and get any size nitro or cold brew coffee for free by entering the code BREW4U on the Offerz tab.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Humble, Texas USA 09-29-2019: Neon Shipley Do-Nuts sign at night in Humble, TX. Shipley Do-Nuts are iconic in the Southern US. Founded in Houston 1936 they are a household name in the South.
Image Credit: Brett Hondow/Shutterstock.

Today, Shipley is giving away medium house blend hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Starbucks

Starbucks sign
Image Credit: 4028mdk09/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0).

Starbucks is hosting free in-store coffee tastings today (September 29).

Tectonic Coffee

Young barista girl with coffee. Small business owner, food and drink industry concept
Image Credit: maxbelchenko/Shutterstock.

Purchase any 12-ounce box of Tectonic Coffee from their website to receive a free six-ounce sample of La Tanairi Lot 299.

Tim Hortons

Montreal, CANADA - November 30th 2015:Fresh French Coffee Cup on a Table Inside a Time Hortons Restaurant in the Morning with Consumers in the Background
Image Credit: Benoit Daoust/Shutterstock.

Tim Hortons rewards members can get a free medium, hot, or iced coffee today (September 29) if they spend $3.

Tous Les Jours

Asian girl drinking and enjoying coffee during working on laptop in cafe. Young millennial brunette woman wearing earphones sitting at table. Freelance and remote work. Modern female lifestyle
Image Credit: GaudiLab/Shutterstock.

The French-Asian bakery café chain Tous les Jours is holding coffee happy hours in honor of National and International Coffee Day.

Every day, from 2 to 5pm, until October 1, customers can get a 12-ounce hot coffee or 16-ounce iced coffee for $1.

Trade Coffee

Unrecognizable elegant woman sitting behind steering wheel in car and drinking coffee
Image Credit: Kostiantyn Voitenko/Shutterstock.

Trade Coffee is springing for a free cup of coffee at 60 coffeehouses from coast to coast. You can also scan the Trades custom QR code at the register to get an additional free bag of coffee.

The coffee subscription service is also offering a free bag of coffee with any new subscription on National Coffee Day.

Tribini

Woman preparing Espresso Martini on bar counter, closeup. Alcohol cocktail
Image Credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.

Tribini is offering free shipping on its ready-to-drink espresso martinis on October 1.

Verve Coffee

Los Angeles, California, United States - 05-20-2022: A view of several bags of Verve roasted coffee beans, on display at a local cafe.
Image Credit: The Image Party/Shutterstock.

Today (September 29), Verve Coffee is offering one lucky member of its coffee subscription service free coffee for a year, as well as competitions on its Instagram account to win two months of free coffee.

Wendy's

MIAMI, FLORIDA USA - 08-22-2022 Breakfast Baconator, breakfast potatoes, and a cup of coffee at a Wendy's restaurant.
Image Credit: Deutschlandreform/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, you can grab a hot or cold small coffee at Wendy's for $1 by visiting the offers section on the Wendy's app Reward Store or via the Wendy's website.

Yellowstone Coffee

people, drinks, leisure and lifestyle - man drinking coffee from disposable paper cup on city street
Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Yellowstone Coffee is available on Amazon for more than 15% off.

Zend Coffee

Barista in apron is holding in hands hot cappuccino in white takeaway paper cup. Coffee take away at cafe shop
Image Credit: Ivan Kurmyshov/Shutterstock.

Until October 1, Zend Coffee customers can get 30% off Corkcicle mugs and all full-size bags of coffee using discount code NCD30 and 50% off their first month's coffee subscription with the code NCD50

+ posts
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

27 Skills Millennials Learned in the 90s That Are Irrelevant Today