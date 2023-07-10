The National Comedy Center, the nation's official museum and cultural institution dedicated to comedy, has announced today that kids and teens will be admitted to its museums for free throughout the summer. Here's everything you need to know about the affordable fun.

I know we're already into July, and the kids are already tired of being at home. I remember those days too well when my daughter was young (and I was young, too.) When she'd get antsy and want to spend the day away from the house, and it was hotter than we could stand to be outdoors, I always took her to climate-controlled Pittsburgh museums. Not only did she learn by having fun, but her memories of our times together are still some of her favorites from childhood.

National Comedy Center – Kids Visit for Free

Enter The National Comedy Center. Filled with a full day of hilarity and hands-on fun, I can't wait to take my now 21-year-old daughter on our first visit. And while she's too old to take advantage of the free children's admission, there's no way I wasn't going to share all of the affordable details with you.

National Comedy Center Free Admission in Summer 2023

For 14 weeks of glorious summer, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, NY, gives free admission to children and teens aged 17 and under. An already-affordable museum, the opportunity will allow even more families to see and learn about the comedic greats that have made memorable impressions on current comedians.

With each paying adult, up to two kids and teens will get free admission to the National Comedy Center and The Lucille Ball Desi Arnaz Museum from Memorial Day through Labor Day (Monday, September 4, 2023.) If families want to make the most of their visit to Jamestown this summer, no worries: the area has been named one of the “Top 25 Family Weekend Getaways” by U.S. News & World Report.

#1 Best Museum

And if the above accolade wasn't enough to encourage you to book a visit, the National Comedy Center was named the “#1 Best New Museum” and the “#2 Best New Attraction” in the country by USA Today. One of the “World's Greatest Places” by TIME magazine, it offers an immersive and interactive experience designed for families and children of all ages to enjoy an impressive curation of comedy's greatest content throughout time, use green screens to get into classic comedy scenes, create their memes and cartoons, and even try comedy karaoke if they're feeling a little spicy.