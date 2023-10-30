5 Thankful Things To Do During National Gratitude Month

November is National Gratitude Month, and people should take time to consider family members, friends, co-workers, and other things they are thankful for. There are a number of easy ways in which people can express their gratitude.

According to Harvard Health, gratitude is strongly associated with greater happiness. Every time one person thanks another, it is an opportunity to acknowledge them and help them feel appreciated.

Gratitude can help people to appreciate what they have during challenging times. For example, Eric Ferguson from Mindful Trader shares, “I've noticed that cultivating gratitude has helped me with stock market trading. Regularly focusing on things I'm grateful for has helped me stay grounded at times when my stock portfolio has gone down in value. It's like I can see the bigger picture due to the gratitude and not get sucked up into an emotional roller coaster.”

Start a Daily Practice of Gratitude

People can practice daily gratitude in several ways, including keeping a gratitude journal or setting aside time for reflection. Some people prefer to have their time of gratitude at the start of the day, while others prefer to end their day in quiet reflection.

Chhavi Agarwal of Mrs. Daaku Studio uses gratitude to improve her mindset. “I consider myself a pessimist. Most times, I see the worst possible side of things. It's easy to wind up feeling irritated, depressed, and hopeless. What helps me is to express gratitude for a few minutes every day after I wake up and before I go to bed. It helps me stay positive and has changed my overall perspective as well.”

When starting a practice of gratitude, creating a list can be challenging. A person’s first gratitude list may only include one or two things. As they become more comfortable with the practice, they can increase the number of items.

Participants can also use a notebook or journal, while some may prefer using an app on their phone or expressing their thankfulness verbally.

“I'm a huge fan of a daily gratitude practice,” says Ashlee Fechino, a travel writer at The Happiness Function. “Every night before bed, I make time to say what I'm grateful for. I think it promotes positive vibes in my life and keeps my mental health in check. I take time to remind myself of all the things that make life magical — good food, health, and quality time with my husband and dog.”

Share Gratitude With Family

Getting the family involved in a thankfulness exercise is another way people can add gratitude to their lives.

Alissa Zorn explains why children should be involved. “It's very powerful when your kids see you being grateful. When they see you express thankfulness, they soak that up and are more likely to notice and express gratitude themselves.”

Another family example comes from JayDee Vykoukal. “With our daughters, we make it a point to share one thing we're grateful for each night before bed. Going to sleep with a grateful heart is so powerful. Plus, on Sundays, we have a “family meeting” where we tell each other specific things they did that week that we are grateful for. It's a fun and positive way to start the week.”

Writing Thank You Messages

When people feel grateful for someone, it's essential to let that person know. During November, people can write a thank you note or send a quick thank you text. The message can be detailed or to the point. The note can include why they are being thanked, how their actions made the sender feel, and a compliment.

For example, when saying thank you for dinner, the message could read: “Thank you for the wonderful dinner. I appreciate you for having me over, and the food was delicious.” A shorter version could be “Thanks for the tasty dinner.”

Whether short or long, the goal is to express gratitude and help the recipient feel acknowledged and appreciated.

Show Appreciation with Gifts

In addition to writing a thank-you note, grateful people often give a thank-you gift. The gift can be small and inexpensive but still based on the recipient’s interests.

For example, if the person loves cats, the gift could be a cat-themed mug or dish towel. The gifter could also fill a gift basket with favorite snacks. Gift cards to local restaurants or stores are an easy option, included in a handwritten thank-you card.

Remember to Say Thank You At Work

Help and contributions from supervisors and co-workers are sometimes overlooked in the workplace. Thanking your boss and coworkers publicly is an easy way to show appreciation. During National Gratitude Month, surprise them with a thoughtful thank-you email or card.

John Dealbreuin, an early retiree who writes for FinancialFreedomCountdown, credits his career success to expressing gratitude. He says, “I always made sure to thank my coworkers and bosses for any successful product launches at work. As a result, my coworkers liked working with me and also provided great references when seeking new opportunities, which helped me in my career progression.”

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.