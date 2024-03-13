Here’s What We Know about National Sunshine Week

Every March, clocks “spring” ahead, stealing an hour of our sleep for the sunlight when we get out of work. The extra sunlight is more than just a relief to our collective seasonal depression; it's a fitting metaphor for National Sunshine Week.

Just as daylight saving time marks longer, brighter days, Sunshine Week casts a light on how government operates. Transparency, like sunlight, is the essential nutrient that feeds the soil of our civic landscape.

What Is National Sunshine Week?

National Sunshine Week is a collaboration between nonpartisan journalism, government, education, and private sector groups that calls for open access to public records and government.

During this week, many entities hold public discussions about the importance of open government with all stakeholders who feel that freedom of information needs to be promoted and protected.

While secrecy may be needed for certain actions, it mustn't become excessive and unnecessary and shouldn't violate taxpayers' rights.

Why March 16?

March 16 is National Freedom of Information Day and James Madison's birthday. James Madison, the fourth president of the U.S., framed the Bill of Rights and its guarantee of freedom of the press.

The date was picked to honor James Madison for protecting the free press as a watchdog for the government's actions. Sunshine Week usually starts on this date. In 2024, however, the week ends on March 16.

History of National Sunshine Week

National Sunshine Week also indirectly owes much to the pioneering work of Congressman John Moss.

Congressman John Moss started campaigning for an open and transparent government shortly after winning his election in Sacramento in 1952. He wanted to investigate the reasons why government employees lost their jobs.

Instead of giving him access to the information, officials claimed they were let go because of their Communist affiliations.

Initially, Moss had no support for the bill he tried to pass to prevent the government from withholding information to the public. However, 10 years later, his bill was co-sponsored by Donald Rumsfeld. After the bill passed in the House and the Senate, a reluctant President Lyndon Johnson, who opposed the bill, signed the Freedom of Information Act into law on July 4, 1966.

Understanding Freedom of Information

Many people believe freedom of information refers to documents under the care of the U.S. government. However, the scope goes beyond that.

One issue that needs better understanding is the ability of government agencies to issue gag orders on their employees. The Society of Professional Journalists put together a list of state and federal agencies that forbid their workers to talk to the media, including cities, school boards, and the Energy Regulatory Commission.

These gag orders restrict the information the public has access to and do little to prevent corruption in government. As such, efforts to do away with them should be front and center during National Sunshine Week.

Balancing Security and Transparency

While the need for security in government is real, transparency shouldn't fall victim to it. The public can witness decision-making and understand the government's actions.

Omitting the public from the government's doings should only happen when matters could affect the country's security rather than whenever it's convenient.

Moreover, maintaining confidentiality is important, especially for economic projects. Nevertheless, if these confidentiality bills pass, taxpayers may no longer have access to information like tax breaks for certain companies or how many taxpayer resources a government agency is willing to invest to score a business deal.

In this environment, finding a balance between security and transparency in the government's actions will likely be front and center during National Sunshine Week.