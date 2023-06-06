Top Museum in the Country Announces New Immersive Post-War Liberation Pavilion

Finding hope in the midst of the costliest war in American history and remembering the freedoms we fought for is the goal of the new pavilion at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans.

More than 500,000 history buffs and travelers from around the world stepped into the often unwritten pages of history last year. And the top-rated tourist destination in New Orleans is unveiling a dramatic and thought-provoking new exhibit later this year.

The museum already offers a unique glimpse into one of the most important events in modern history, showcasing the personal stories of the men and women who served. Rated one of the country's top museums, it opened its doors in 2000, then solely focusing on D-Day.

The Museum has undergone numerous expansions and plans to open the new Liberation Pavilion on November 3, 2023.

“The new Liberation Pavilion at The National WWII Museum adds an important and immersive dimension to the visitor experience by highlighting the legacies of World War II, the lasting impact of the war and postwar choices, and the war's enduring relevance to future generations,” comments Michael S. Bell, Ph.D. (COL, USA, RET.) and Executive Director of the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy and The National WWII Museum.

Current exhibits immerse visitors in a series of themed wartime campaign explorations: Arsenal of Democracy, Road to Tokyo, and Road to Berlin, are the most popular. Through the lens of democracy, the new Liberation Pavilion attempts to show guests the beginnings of hope in a world destroyed.

Four central freedoms unite the exhibits: freedom from fear, freedom from want, freedom of speech, and freedom of religion.

One of the most solemn exhibits centers around the Holocaust, setting the stage for a series of themes, including the “costliest war in human history,” and tackles the cost of triumph, the cost of victory, and the repatriation choices as a result of WWII.

Finding Hope in a World Destroyed

1930s Germany is presented with the Nuremberg laws and racial laws, and bunks line one wall reminding visitors of the awful living conditions imposed on Concentration Camp prisoners. Audio stories of holocaust victims play, beginning the arc of the story the Liberation Pavilion will tell as visitors make their journey throughout.

An open bookcase and reconstruction of the Anne Frank house in Amsterdam stir up tension using excerpts from Anne Frank's diary. As someone many Americans can relate to as their initial introduction to the Holocaust, Frank's stories help ease visitors into the transition to the sensitive subject matter in the Concentration Camps exhibit.

An interactive exhibit allows visitors to click on individual countries to learn how many casualties there were. Statistics, like military losses in Russia or the number of British civilians perished, are staggering.

A beautiful quote lines one of the walls, “Not All Wounds Are Visible.”

Exhibits show prosthetics, an intense piece on POWs, and suitcases of refugees, representing the approximately 140 million homeless from the war. Everything is beyond human comprehension.

The power of the immersive environment could trigger issues for some, but it can also be incredibly healing. Volunteers will be instructed to help identify those who may be triggered or require assistance while viewing sensitive material.

The softly lit chapel with gold ceilings provides a nearby refuge for visitors to sit with their thoughts in a completely soundproof room.

Liberation of The Camps

A film shows American soldiers encountering Dachau and other camps as they work to liberate the concentration camps. The museum does a stellar job of humanizing the victims and the suffering without personalizing it. Museum staff carefully discussed whether or not to show dead bodies, but in the end, it was decided the exhibit needed to show the vast enormity of it.

Twenty-three oral histories of liberators and concentration camp victims are shown in the Liberation Theatre, broken up into three short films, making it easier for visitors to digest the powerful and emotional content.

Faith in War Time

The tribute to the four chaplains on the USS Dorchester is a must-see as you make your way to the upper levels. Two Protestant and one Catholic pastor, and one Jewish Rabbi, gave their life jackets to others, then held hands and sang hymns while the ship sank.

The oral histories of faith in wartime from infantrymen and air crews, not just chaplains, are positive and balanced with those who lost their faith. They provide an authentic transition as visitors contemplate the joys, costs, and meaning of liberation and freedom and share a glimmer of hope to come as people move through the building.

Looted Art

The reconstruction of a salt mine in the Austrian Alps pairs an iconic piece of looted art with an allied service member. You'll see a picture of the Madonna of Bruges with a soldier removing the burlap sack covering it or a soldier carrying the Botticelli out of the mine. These compelling images are meant to connect to people but also the pieces of art, showcasing the degree to which the Allies went to preserve an important piece of civilization.

A mock gallery of art showcasing reproductions of paintings doubles as an interactive exhibit that lets people learn more about the piece, who painted it, what the Nazis did with it, and who recovered it. It will be a fascinating experience for art students and brings different people into different aspects of the war that otherwise wouldn't connect.

New Opportunities and New Challenges

The second floor leads into the post-war era and begins the theme of the forces of freedom at home and abroad. Artifacts from the Nuremberg Trial, Tokyo, Yokohama, and Manila bring the rule of law front and center. Listening stations provide a glimpse into the minds of prison guards and prosecutors while restoring justice becomes a key focal point of the narrative.

The UN Declaration of Human Rights and the formation of the United Nations took the war aims of the Allies and universalized those for everyone everywhere.

The museum effectively sets the stage for economic change versus social change, including women's rights, African-American's rights, Americans with disabilities, Hispanic Americans, LGBTQ veterans, and how the war influenced them.

Transformation of Technology

A fascinating look at technologies during the war reminds us of our reliance on modern life. All-weather flights wouldn't be possible without radar, and the use of Penicillin will be eye-opening to so many who didn't realize the first time it was deployed was on a large scale during the war.

Visitors get a glimpse of Operation Paperclip, showing the Nazi scientists who came to the US and their research. Rockets, jets, synthetic fuel, and rubber are all things we take for granted today that were developed during WWII.

The Museum's Mission

The last series sums up why the war was fought, how the war was won, what it means today, and its legacy to inspire future generations.

A final thought-provoking interactive exhibit allows visitors to put their thoughts down, reflecting on what the war meant to them. Writing prompts help: what did you learn from the war, what is the greatest post-war challenge today, what question you would ask a WWII veteran if you could talk to them, or which of the four freedoms is most important to you?

These comments will be displayed on the wall for everyone to read to show how relevant this discussion is today and how we individually process the sometimes overwhelming and provocative information.

Afterward, visitors can continue to the paid theater on the third level or exit the Liberation Pavilion.

Freedom Theatre

The Freedom Film is a paid attraction that picks up where the immensely popular Tom Hanks-narrated film Beyond Borders leaves off, trying to answer why the war was fought, how it was won, and what it means today in less than 30 minutes.

The theater rotates as viewers quickly go from 1919 to Pearl Harbour, all the while seeing how people don't lose faith in American democracy. As the theater rotates, a series of video monitors come down and quickly tackle how difficult it is to restore freedom when freedom has been lost, ending with the explosion of the atomic bomb.

The theater stops rotating at this poignant point as visitors see the four pillars of freedom, which have become universal aspects for all people everywhere. Finally, a montage conveys to the audience that every generation faces challenges to freedom, but every generation has a responsibility to protect it.

The film forces people to stop and think about the international systems in place today that are creations of this post-WWII world. A final quote appears on screen, which I will not spoil in this article, but will remind the audience that they have agency in this process that is far from scripted. It's a compelling way to end this entire experience.

Grand Opening on November 3, 2023

The concept for the Liberation Pavilion expansion started in 2004. Construction began in October 2019. The opening is slated for November 3, 2023, and will be ready with time to spare for the 80th anniversary of D-Day in 2024.

As the world continues to grapple with the legacies of World War II, the National WWII Museum remains a vital resource for understanding the sacrifices and triumphs of those who lived through one of the defining moments of the 20th century.

Jonathan Elster, CEO of EcomHalo, shares a common sentiment among visitors to this extraordinary museum in New Orleans. “Recent world events have got me thinking at times about the freedoms we enjoy here in the US, and I often wonder what it would be like to live under a more restrictive regime.

“I believe that most of us take our liberty for granted and pay little thought as to how we have won them. In my search for answers to this question, I felt it fitting to visit the National WWII Museum both to educate myself and to honor those who have sacrificed all in the pursuit of freedom.”

