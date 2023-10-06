Nation’s Top Theme Parks Scare up Big Halloween Fun

Halloween has grown from a single night at the end of October to a months-long event. Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla., has already sold out of tickets for its 2023 38-night Halloween event, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. With 30,000 total tickets available from $109 to $199, that’s a lot of cash flowing into the Disney coffers.

Across the country, theme parks start the season early, and with good reason: Halloween parties and seasonal fall festivals are among the most popular offerings of the year. Some are so popular that fans queue up online to be among the first to buy tickets.

Disneyland Resort experienced a “massive technical failure” this summer when tickets went on sale for its after-hours Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash. Per The Orange County Register, the failure forced the park to reschedule the public on-sale date.

The growing demand for Halloween events can be seen nationwide as theme parks, large and small, get in on the action. With so many options, families create new annual traditions as routine as trick-or-treating around the neighborhood. Theme parks are among the most popular attractions this fall, as are pumpkin patches and haunted houses.

Disney Provides Family-Friendly Festivities

Fans look forward to autumn at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort every year. Each destination hosts Halloween parties, which take place after regular park hours and require separate admission to attend.

Theme park journalist Megan duBois suggests that families, especially those with younger children, look into a Disney Halloween event. “At Walt Disney World, the majority of the Halloween fun takes place during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, where families can dress up in costumes, trick-or-treat around the park, plus see fun entertainment and ride their favorite rides,” she says.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World starts earlier than most other Halloween events in Florida; the first night was August 11 at Magic Kingdom. It’s come a long way since the first party, a one-night event on October 31, 1995, according to D23, Disney’s official fan club. The 2023 event runs through October 31.

The Disney Halloween festivities in Florida can only be matched by those in California. At Disneyland Resort, the fan favorite Oogie Boogie Bash returns each September and October, with tickets selling out quickly months in advance. Once tickets finally went on sale to the public, all 25 dates sold out that same day, according to theme park reporter Scott Gustin.

Beyond this event, Disneyland offers fun events for all ages. duBois adds, “Over at the Disneyland Resort, both parks and all three Disney-owned hotels offer plenty of Halloween fun, including ride overlays (my favorite is Haunted Mansion Holiday), tasty treats, and Halloween entertainment. Of course, there’s also a Halloween party, Oogie Boogie Bash, which is an extra cost but worth it for families with older kids. The party has a great parade, plenty of character interactions, plus a more spooky, but not scary vibe.”

Universal Delivers Big On Screams

While Walt Disney World and Disneyland cater to guests of all ages, Universal’s theme parks dial up the scare factor to PG-13 levels. Its annual event, Halloween Horror Nights (HHN), is offered in Orlando and Hollywood. Guests will be hard-pressed to find much in terms of cute and family-friendly. Instead, they should go in expecting screams, gore, and non-stop jump scares. HHN is a top-rated event that brings droves of fans to the parks each fall, particularly in Orlando.

For many, Halloween is all about the scare, and duBois agrees that Universal fits the bill: “If you’re looking for haunted houses, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal is the way to go. Each year, Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood get new haunted houses themed to different scary movies or characters, plus plenty of pop-up scare zones to walk through. This event is definitely for teens and adults since it includes blood, gore, and other more mature themes.” Universal explicitly states that Halloween Horror Nights caters to an older crowd and may not be appropriate for guests ages 13 and under. However, there are no strict rules against bringing children.

Regional Parks Offer Top-Tier Entertainment

Disney and Universal are not the only theme park entities that offer something special for Halloween. Smaller regional theme parks across the United States also go all-out, with top-rated attractions for all ages.

Kings Island in Mason, Ohio, was highlighted by Scott McConkey, founder of MileswithMcConkey.com, as a park that Halloween enthusiasts must visit: “USA TODAY readers voted it the “Best Theme Park Halloween Event” in 2022. The park has scare zones, spooky live entertainment, and hundreds of costumed creatures hiding throughout all areas of the park to frighten guests. Kings Island has a Tricks and Treats Fall Fest for kids. You can enjoy specialty foods, games, music entertainment, and trick-or-treating. The park shines even brighter in autumn, providing something unique for kids and adults.”

Adam Beigel, Co-Founder of The Insiders, echoes the sentiment that smaller theme parks have just as much to offer as their larger counterparts. In particular, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, is just minutes away from Disneyland Resort and rivals any Halloween event guests will find. “Knott’s Berry Farm is awesome because they are one of the only theme parks that has both experiences available; ‘Knott’s Spooky Farm’ for kids and families, and ‘Knott’s Scary Farm’ for the horror element,” he points out.

Other regional parks celebrating Halloween with high-octane thrills include Six Flags with its Fright Fest events at locations across the country and Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Virginia. Other highly-rated fall destinations that score big points with families include Harvest Festival at Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri, and Great Pumpkin LumiNights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.