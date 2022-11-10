Simple Tips for Knockout Natural Nails

With Daylight Savings Time and Halloween now in our rearview, everyone will soon be busy attending family gatherings and parties. Just like wearing an outfit and putting on makeup gives you a brand-new look, healthy nails give you more confidence. If you start now, you'll be ready for the rapidly approaching holiday season.

People, especially women, spend extra money to care for their hair, nails, and skin to level up their appearances. Getting the healthy natural nails you want is not just about the money spent, but also the investment of time. Nail care is a form of self-care and high maintenance that requires work, time, and patience.

Are Your Nails Strong and Healthy

Your nails are formed by a protein called Keratin, which is also found in your hair and skin. If you don't know what healthy nails are supposed to look like, the Mayo Clinic describes healthy nails as follows:

Smooth, without pits or grooves

Uniform in color and consistency

Free of spots or discoloration

Your nails can change due to injury, underlying health, and aging.

Rescue Your Nails With These Simple Habits

Taking care of your natural nails is a form of self-care that is not a walk in the park. How you treat and maintain them is up to you. But the best route to take to get your nails looking healthy is through your simple lifestyle habits. By keeping the good habits and kicking the bad habits, you'll have the most beautiful and healthy nails in no time.

Good Hygiene

Your nails are exposed to different environments throughout the day, so you must wash your hands and keep your nails away from unclean or moist areas. It is also necessary to keep your nails trimmed to keep you from getting unwanted bacteria and germs underneath your fingernails.

You may be shocked, but one study found an antibiotic-resistant bacteria, MRSA, underneath the fingernail that can cause serious infections. You can get a nail infection if you don't maintain your nails in good condition. You must wash your hands and use proper tools for the sake of your nails.

Avoid Long Nails

Many people love long nails because they are gorgeous and fancy. When people go to nail salons, they often ask for acrylic nails with gel polish since they want them to be long and last longer. However, with long fake nails, bacteria can grow underneath, or you can get a fungus if you aren't maintaining them properly. The same goes for long press-on nails.

Moisturization

Just like your skin, your nails also cry for moisture. Nail brittleness, dryness, and breakage occur due to moisture loss. As part of your morning, nighttime, or bathing routine, moisturizers should always be used. Whether you are using lotion or cuticle oil, your nail just needs some moisturizer.

Moisture does not help with nail growth, but it will keep them from breaking, splitting, or peeling. Moisturizing at least once a day can help combat brittleness, dryness, and breakage.

Vitamins and Supplements

You may already be taking a multivitamin for your general health. Some of these will undoubtedly help strengthen your natural nails.

But have you considered taking Omega-3 fatty acids supplements to lubricate and moisturize your nails to give them that shiny, healthy look? What about Biotin? It contains protein building amino acids that are essential for your nails' growth.

Vitamins are essential to your overall well-being, plus the health of your nails. If you have a vitamin deficiency, this can negatively impact the appearance of your nails.

Healthy Diet

Healthy nails and a healthy diet go hand in hand. Like eating healthy foods to keep your figure and physical well-being, you need a properly balanced diet, along with vitamin supplements for strong and healthy nails.

Instead of eating one food group, you need to have a combination and variety of nutrients. A healthy diet should include vegetables, fruit, complex carbs, protein, and healthy fats. Some examples would be fish, nuts, eggs, garlic, strawberries, and carrots.

Manicures and Pedicures

It may seem expensive to some people, whether you are getting a manicure, pedicure, nail art design, gel nail, or acrylic nail. An average woman spends about $1,800 a year at a nail salon. If it is too costly, you can buy supplies or starter kits at a drugstore to do them at home. You're not alone. The nail care product market is expected to expand at a rate of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Getting these beauty services often is unnecessary, but many people find them relaxing and helpful to have professional nail technicians take care of their nails, rather than doing the services themselves. Everyone likes to get their hands and feet done. If it's outside your budget, you can always ask for salon gift cards for your birthday or Christmas.

Stay Hydrated

Like having a protein-rich diet and taking vitamins, staying hydrated should be a part of your daily routine. Drinking water is already a must for your health because you will not function when you are dehydrated. Drinking water is a must if you want to retain moisture and keep your nails strong. It is not only good for your body but good for your nails too.

Take Your Nails to the Next Level

It's important to strike a healthy balance with the care of your natural nails. Monitor your care so that you're doing all the good things you need to do. Likewise, protect your nails by being proactive in reducing any risk of damage to your nails.

If you want to take your nails to the next level, you must put in the work. When you do, your healthy and beautiful nails will thank you.

