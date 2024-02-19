Where To Find 50 Natural Wonders That Are Out of This World

Are you looking to cross a few out-of-this-world destinations from your travel bucket list? From jagged, sky-high peaks to unbelievably crystal-clear lakes, there's no denying that our planet is magnificent. These natural wonders should be on your list.

1. Cliffs of Moher, Ireland

These stunning sea cliffs tower up to 700 feet above the ocean, spanning over 8 miles along the coastline. You'll glimpse a breathtaking view of the endless Atlantic Ocean. Located in the rolling countryside of County Clare, the Cliffs of Moher are a magical sight to be seen.

2. Yosemite, California

Yosemite is known for being one of the most famous national parks in the United States, and is defined by its iconic towering cliffs and ancient sequoia trees. Yosemite offers beautiful hiking trails to explore and is home to El Capitan, the world’s tallest granite rock slab that’s become a popular destination for climbers worldwide.

3. Victoria Falls, Africa

Victoria Falls is one of the most breathtaking waterfalls in the world. While not the tallest falls in the world, they are the world’s largest sheet of falling water and can be heard from 24 miles away, thanks to their sheer volume.

4. Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia

Salar De Uyuni is the world’s largest salt flat. What was once a prehistoric lake, Salar De Uyuni, evaporated into a seemingly endless stretch of salt flat covered in exquisite polygon formations. If visited at the right time of year, lakes overflow the flat, which, when covered by a thin layer of water, turns into a beautiful glass-like reflection of the sky.

5. Pulpit Rock, Norway

This infamous cliff is over 1,980 feet high and overlooks the scenic Lysefjord in Norway that you can see after a short 2 mile trail. Pulpit Rock is a popular destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers, with over 300,000 hikers visiting annually.

6. The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is home to the world’s largest collection of coral reefs and is an underwater wonder. It’s a popular destination for scuba divers and travelers and is one of Australia’s most remarkable natural wonders. The reef has over 3,000 unique reef systems and tropical islands that feature breathtakingly white sands and turquoise blue waters.

7. Mount Everest, Nepal

As the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest is a natural wonder and a legendary travel spot for climbers and thrill-seekers across the globe. The iconic peak reaches a staggering 29,030 feet, with many climbers willing to risk their lives to reach the tallest point on Earth.

8. Grand Canyon, United States

This world-famous National Park in Arizona is home to the iconic Grand Canyon. The red-rock Canyon holds millions of years of history and serene views of the valley with plenty of viewpoints for visitors. The awe-inspiring red rocks change colors during sunrise and sunset, offering the perfect photo ops.

9. Puerto Princesa Subterranean River, Philippines

The Puerto Princesa Subterranean river is home to one of the world’s most impressive cave systems. The underground river features small waterfalls, stunning rock formations, water holes, old-growth forests, and river channels and is worth a visit.

10. Aurora Borealis, Iceland

The Aurora Borealis, also known as the Northern Lights, is a natural wonder that should be on everyone’s travel bucket list. The swirl of vibrant colors transforms into stunning, dancing lights that grace Iceland’s night sky for an unforgettable experience.

11. The Bay of Fundy, Canada

Renowned for its high tides and picturesque cliffs, the Bay of Fundy is a natural wonder that holds millions of years of history. It has fossils showing life 300 million years ago, beautiful beaches, and magnificent cliffside views showing Canada’s raw natural beauty.

12. Na Pali Coast, Hawaii

The Na Pali Coast is located on the Hawaiian island of Kauai and features some of the world's most breathtaking combinations of beaches and mountains. The wilderness park is home to the famous Kalalau trail, a 10-mile-long trail that takes you through thick green forests, jagged cliffs, and five serene valleys.

13. Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Surrounded by sparkling turquoise water, Ha Long Bay has over 1,600 luscious green limestone islands and hidden grottoes. The bay has become a paradise for kayakers, scuba divers, hikers, and travelers looking to explore caves.

14. The Amazon Rainforest, South America

What better place to find the most biodiverse collection of endangered plants and animals than the world’s largest rainforest tropical rainforest? The Amazon Rainforest is home to various mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. The Amazon River, which flows through the rainforest, has the world's largest number of freshwater fish species.

15. Komodo Islands, Indonesia

The Komodo Islands are home to over 4,000 dragons who freely roam the land, along with rolling volcanic hills, luscious forests, and stunning coral reefs. You’ll also find the infamous pink beach on the islands, known for its pink sand and sparkling turquoise blue water.

16. Peyto Lake, Canada

Located in beautiful Banff, Canada, Peyto Lake is famous for its glacier-fed lake's captivating shade of teal. The lake is surrounded by the serene Canadian Rockies, towering trees, and Canadian wildlife—making it a must-see natural wonder in North America.

17. Mount Kilimanjaro, Tanzania

Mount Kilimanjaro is a dormant volcano that’s not only the highest point in Africa but also the highest freestanding mountain in the world. It’s surrounded by beautiful plains and mountain forests, home to endangered animals and picturesque landscapes.

18. Pamukkale, Turkey

Pamukkale, meaning “cotton castle” in Turkish, lives up to its unique name. This striking natural wonder is known for its snow-white terraces and the natural thermal waters that flow down them. It’s a truly remarkable sight that holds ancient remains of the thermal spa of Hierapolis, which the Kings of Pergamon made near the end of the second century B.C.

19. Wulingyuan, China

In Zhangjiajie, you’ll find the infamous Wulingyuan, a collection of jagged cliffs, some reaching over 650 feet. In the scenic area, you can explore the timeless caves surrounded by luscious forests, waterfalls, and winding rivers.

20. Perito Moreno Glacier, Argentina

This mesmerizing natural wonder is one of Argentina's most popular tourist attractions, and for good reason. The sheer size of the glacier alone is incredible, with 97 square miles of ice to explore. Take a boat down to the glacier's base to glimpse the enormous ice blocks.

21. El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico

Immerse yourself in the vast tropical rainforest of Puerto Rico with a trip to this natural wonder. El Yunque National Forest has some of the most famous hiking trails and walkways that weave through tropical trees, rolling mountains, and serene waterfalls.

22. Lake Hillier, Australia

Lake Hillier may be small, but it’s a striking natural wonder you shouldn’t overlook. The lake is admired for its captivating pink shade, surrounded by luscious green forests that help it stand out as a must-see location.

23. The Matterhorn, Switzerland

This iconic mountain in Switzerland is one of the most well-known mountains in the Alps. It’s renowned for its sharp, defining, jagged peak. While mountaineers and climbing enthusiasts often visit the Matterhorn, it offers a serene view for all travelers.

24. Great Blue Hole, Belize

The Great Blue Hole is a giant sinkhole off the coast of Belize. The mysterious and picturesque hole is 153,000 years old and a hot spot for divers and tourists who want to snorkel or dive through the dark blue waters.

25. Grand Prismatic Spring, United States

Located in the heart of Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the U.S. The spring spans over 370 feet in diameter and is made of a stunning mix of vibrant shades of yellow, orange, green, and teal, thanks to the bacteria in the water.

26. Angel Falls, Venezuela

Angel Falls is the tallest uninterrupted waterfall in the world, reaching a height of over 3,211 feet, making for a magnificent view from afar. Getting to this natural wonder is an adventure in itself, as you’ll have to take a small plane to get a glimpse of this stunning natural wonder.

27. Milford Sound, New Zealand

Milford Sound is undoubtedly one of New Zealand’s most scenic natural wonders. The fiord offers a tranquil view of Mitre Peak, a skyscraping mountain surrounded by rolling hills and dark blue waters. Milford Sound is also home to luscious rainforests, serene waterfalls, and unique mammals, including penguins, dolphins, and seals.

28. Tunnel of Love, Ukraine

The Tunnel of Love is a section of a railway that features stunning greenery arches reaching 2 feet high that has become a special spot for couples. The magical and enchanting tunnel is renowned for its romantic natural scenery that has become a hidden gem in Ukraine.

29. Mount Bromo, Indonesia

While it’s not the largest volcano in the world, Mount Bromo is one of the most famous and active volcanoes in the world. For an unforgettable experience, catch a serene sunrise view of the endless mountains and clouds at the volcano's peak.

30. White Sands National Park, Mexico

Walk the pristine white sands of this stunning National Park in Mexico. This mesmerizing natural wonder is a unique gem that not many travelers know about, with long stretches of powder-like dunes to explore. These dunes make up the largest gypsum dune field in the world. You won’t want to skip out on them while on your next trip to New Mexico.

31. Paria Canyon, Arizona

This deep canyon is an awe-inspiring sight you’ll want to add to your travel bucket list. The Paria Canyon features deep plateaus, arches, and sprawling red canyon walls with incredible streaks.

32. Marble Caves, Chile

Marvel at the views of these natural rock caves accessible by boat only for a memorable adventure. Many years of erosion have created the tranquil blue-streaked caves, which have become an iconic and historic landmark in Chile.

33. The Dead Sea, Jordan and Israel

Nestled in the middle of a desert, the Dead Sea provides visitors with a serene escape from the bolstering heat. The lake is so salty that the only thing that can survive in the waters is bacteria, which keep swimmers afloat.

34. Caño Cristales River, Colombia

This naturally beautiful river in Colombia is also known as the “liquid rainbow” due to its vibrant colors. The river is made up of a beautiful combination of bright red, green, yellow, blue, and black and is brightest from June to November.

35. Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland

The Giant’s Causeway is a natural landmark with hexagonal columns that line the coastline for a spectacular view. Created by an ancient volcanic fissure eruption, it’s grown to become a major tourist attraction for Northern Ireland you won’t want to miss.

36. Atacama Desert, Chile

The Atacama Desert is a sight everyone should see at least once. The desert consists of dry, jagged peaks and riverbeds that will give you the feeling of exploring Mars. The desert is also an incredible place to get a clear sky view for the ultimate night of stargazing.

37. The Azores, Portugal

The Azores are luscious islands that make up a must-see natural wonder. The islands feature rolling green hills, striking landscapes, lake-filled calderas, and gorgeous flowers that adorn the lands.

38. Denali National Park, Alaska

Denali National Park should be at the top of your travel bucket list if you want to see Alaska's true wilderness. The park holds 6 million acres of Alaska’s stunning wild landscapes and is home to unique wildlife, including wolves, grizzly bears, caribou, and moose.

39. Machu Picchu, Peru

Step back in time to this 15th-century Inca citadel that features ancient stone walls and buildings marked by years of history. The awe-inspiring natural wonder is famous for its iconic jagged peak atop a flattened mountain.

40. Isle of Skye, Scotland

Explore the wild landscapes and greenery of Scotland at the Isle of Skye. This scenic natural wonder features endless rolling green hills, cozy fishing villages, and picturesque coastline views you won’t forget.

41. Avenue of the Baobabs, Madagascar

This famous dirt road in Madagascar connects Belo Tsiribihina and Morondava and is renowned for its natural beauty. Ancient baobab trees, known as Africa’s “Tree of Life,” line the avenue to create a serene and picturesque walkway.

42. Mount Fuji, Japan

The tallest mountain in Japan, Mount Fuji, is a stunning peak on Honshu, an Island near Tokyo. The mountain is renowned for its near-perfect shape and beautiful snow-dusted peak. It’s also a prominent historical and cultural landmark for the Japanese, making it a sight worth seeing.

43. The Pitons, St. Lucia

The Pitons in St. Lucia are a popular tourist destination for travelers across the globe. The Pitons consist of two majestic volcanic spires that have become an infamous landmark in the region. Travelers can hike through the peaks or admire them from afar with an astounding sight of the dark blue waters.

44. Reynisfjara, Iceland

Reynisfjara is a beach renowned for its ash-black sand and serene views of Iceland’s coastline. It features two unique rocks that stand out in the sea and basalt sea stacks on the dark beach.

45. Tegallalang Rice Terraces, Bali

When visiting Bali, you can’t miss the iconic Tegallalang Rice Terraces. The green valleys and rice terraces are a traditional Balinese landmark many tourists flock to for the perfect photo op.

46. Vaadhoo Island, Maldives

The Maldives alone is a stunning and luxurious holiday destination for many travelers looking to unwind. Vaadhoo Island is a captivating natural wonder that became recognized for the “Sea of Stars,” a phenomenon that causes the sea to light up at night. The lit-up sea creates a tranquil and enchanting scene you won’t find anywhere else.

47. Cappadocia, Turkey

Cappadocia is a hub for timeless tunnels, vases, and fairy chimneys—cone-shaped rock formations that define the region. Travelers flock to Cappadocia to watch the hot air balloons paint the sky for a truly mesmerizing view.

48. Namib Desert, Namibia

Explore the largest dunes in Africa and the second largest in the world in the Namib Desert. The desolate desert stretches over 1,200 miles of land, with some dunes reaching 980 feet high, and provides unforgettable views of rolling sand as far as the eye can see.

49. Iguazu Falls, Argentina

The Iguazu Falls are made up of 275 cascades, making them the largest interrupted waterfall in the world. Luscious tropical rainforests and vegetation surround the natural phenomenon you won’t find anywhere else.

50. Lençóis Maranhenses National Park, Brazil

This national park is unlike anywhere in the world. It’s renowned for its white sand dunes that weave along the lagoons, creating a captivating visual effect and natural wonder.