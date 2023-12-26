NBA Power Rankings – Week 10

With Christmas come and gone, NBA fans might have gifted their friends and family members with favorite hoops products like jerseys and basketballs. But what would you give your favorite team if you could provide them with a wrapped present? A new point guard or a taller superstar player? A coach with a willingness to adapt and adjust to the situation?

This week’s power rankings will provide a gift for each franchise to take with them, aiding them in the quest for success in 2024 and beyond!

1. Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics receive a clutch gene for the holidays. The C’s are always the best team for 45 minutes, but with the contest on the line they jack up threes and avoid playing the smooth game they typically refined for the entire night. Boston will win the title if they ever calm down in clutch time.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves receive a mature version of Anthony Edwards. The star shooting guard was in the news for personal issues with his girlfriend after previously getting in trouble for spewing homophobic slurs in 2022. Edwards will need to grow as a person if he wants to become the star of the league.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder receive enough money to pay their young trio of superstars for the foreseeable future. OKC struggles with finances, often going cheap when managing their roster (remember the James Harden trade?). If they pay Chet Holmgren, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City will contend for at least a half-decade.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks receive the Giannis from 2021. As the two-time MVP gets older, Giannis seems distracted by outside noise and immaturity. Hunting down a basketball and wanting to fight the Pacers for it wasn’t a good look earlier this year. If the superstar forward locks in, Milwaukee can win another title.

5. Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets receive a fairer whistle for Nikola Jokic. The superstar center gets scratched and beaten up every game but only goes to the free-throw line six times per contest. Compare that to the nearly 12 attempts per game that rival center Joel Embiid receives in Philadelphia.

6. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers receive a Joel Embiid, who will play more frequently against the league’s best opponents. Embiid has missed games against elite competition this year, such as against Minnesota and Boston. When the center played the Timberwolves last week, he turned in a 51-point masterclass. He was ruled out on Christmas Day against Miami.

7. Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers will receive continued excellent health for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The biggest obstacle to this team competing is their lack of availability during the playoffs. Leonard has missed the last two games due to injury yet again.

8. Sacramento Kings

The Kings receive the gift of minutes for Keegan Murray. Mike Brown must trust the second-year shooter who nearly broke the record for three-pointers in a game last week. Sacramento is on the cusp of something special, but they need less Sabonis and more Murray.

9. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic receive the gift of earplugs. Haters around the league think this often-downtrodden team will crumble as the season goes on. Still, Paolo Banchero and an excellent supporting cast have no reason to falter if they keep playing the right way and only listen to themselves.

10. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat received a second option for Jimmy Butler on offense. Bam Adebayo has evolved, but Coach Spo’s team needs a second ball handler. Tyler Herro is usually sufficient, but his injury-prone seasons threaten to ruin Miami’s backcourt production.

11. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks receive a philosophy change for Luka Doncic. The talented point-forward can do anything he wants on offense, but revolving everything around himself won’t serve the team well in the playoffs. Jason Kidd should incorporate more movement and off-ball sets.

12. Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets receive an extra dose of Ime Udoka and Dillon Brooks’ fire. The confidence these two have instilled in the franchise has transformed Houston from a cellar-dweller to a playoff contender in the Western Conference.

13. New York Knicks

The New York Knicks receive another scoring option taller than 6’6’’. Whether NBA fans liked it or not, Becky Hammon was correct in saying that Jalen Brunson can’t be the best player on a championship team. Steph Curry and Isiah Thomas are the only players under 6’4’’ to fit this description.

14. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors receive the foresight to keep playing Trayce Jackson-Davis once Draymond Green returns from his suspension. The rookie center adds verticality and athleticism to a roster in desperate need of both.

15. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers receive less media scrutiny on Darvin Ham. While coaching the biggest team in the league will always lead to attention, Ham has gotten too much criticism at this point in the season.

16. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs receive more prominence for Max Strus. The former Miami Heat player has been phenomenal for Cleveland this year, especially when others are injured. Strus has multiple ways he can score, and it’s aided the team tremendously.

17. New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans receive a more serious Zion Williamson. There have been many jokes and reports surrounding Zion’s lack of conditioning, but there’s no doubt he can be the best player on a great team if he addresses these concerns.

18. Indiana Pacers

The Pacers receive a time machine to return to the In-Season Tournament. Indiana hasn’t played nearly as well since that stretch of games and needs to find a stabilizing presence so they don’t fall out of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

19. Phoenix Suns

The Suns receive the opportunity to play Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal at once. The big three in Phoenix have been perpetually injured, and this doesn’t bode well for the team’s title chances.

20. Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets receive a true superstar. Ben Simmons hasn’t been the critical piece they expected, but Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges have been close to cornerstone players. One more addition would turn the tide in New York.

21. Chicago Bulls

The Bulls receive a large trade haul for Zach LaVine. With the Lakers showing the most interest in the shooting guard, Chicago must ensure they get the most in return. Austin Reaves should be central to the trade.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies don’t need a gift because they got their Christmas gift early. Ja Morant returned with a fury last week, and Memphis has been perfect since his arrival. Morant’s explosions to the basket were missed dearly by NBA fans worldwide!

23. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks receive a better second option for Trae Young. While Dejounte Murray is an excellent player, he hasn’t meshed with Young to the extent Atlanta expected them to. A bigger wing player or pick-and-roll partner would be perfect for Young.

24. Utah Jazz

The Jazz receive a plethora of draft picks for Lauri Markkanen. Utah is just good enough that they won’t get a high lottery pick. Getting rid of their best player and getting a swath of draft picks will benefit general manager Danny Ainge in the long run.

25. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors receive a roster overhaul and potentially a better coach. First-year headman Darko Rajakovic conceded his roster isn’t very good after a terrible loss to Utah. Still, fans in Canada want to know if Rajakovic is providing enough adjustments to succeed at a high level.

26. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets receive a wake-up call. LaMelo Ball won’t stay in Charlotte very long if the team doesn’t improve. The team must overcome being a poor free-agent location and bolster the roster through the draft.

27. Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers receive an owner who cares about basketball. Jodie Allen, the sister of late owner Paul Allen, has been absent in her ownership of both the Blazers and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks.

28. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards receive a star player with leadership qualities. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma have experience being the alpha dogs of a franchise, and they would be better suited to fitting in next to a more veteran presence on the team.

29. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs receive a set of guards who know that Victor Wembanyama is the best player on the squad. A center can only do so much and is often at the mercy of his point guard’s unselfishness. Gregg Popovich needs to wake up and put better players in the backcourt.

30. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons receive a new owner and regime turnover. While this devastating season symbolizes rock bottom for the franchise, they’ve only made the playoffs two times since 2009. The once-mighty Pistons are the embarrassment of basketball and need an overhaul at the top.