NBA Power Rankings – Week 11

When the middle of the NBA season arrives, star players sometimes get tired and teams look for secondary options to carry them in the meantime. The best franchises possess role players who stand out as x-factors — athletes with special skills and undervalued traits who produce extra wins during droughts. To celebrate the New Year, it’s time to look at every team’s x-factor who is picking up the slack in this week’s power rankings!

1. Boston Celtics

X-Factor: Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics don’t really need any more guards with Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and Derrick White in the backcourt, so Payton Pritchard represents an embarrassment of riches. The 6 foot 1 inch guard from Oregon often makes a couple of key three-point shots every game.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

X-Factor: Naz Reid

The Timberwolves are already the biggest team in the league, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert in the starting lineup. That pushes Naz Reid to the bench, a player with a dynamic skillset who would start on most teams in the NBA.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

X-Factor: Lu Dort

OKC’s young lineup of stars battles on both ends of the court. Lu Dort exemplifies the modern “three-and-D” wing that can lock down star players and make shots on the offensive end. The Thunder may just be ready to take the next step right now.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

X-Factor: Brook Lopez

The Splash Mountain has been Milwaukee’s x-factor for many years now. Brook Lopez shores up a shoddy defensive front for the Bucks, adding size and length to the equation. Lopez does whatever is asked of him while also serving as a great teammate.

5. Philadelphia 76ers

X-Factor: Nicolas Batum

Nicolas Batum often does all of the nitty-gritty things that star players can’t or won’t try. Even if he’s much older and nearing retirement, Batum should help Philadelphia go further in the playoffs than in previous seasons.

6. LA Clippers

X-Factor: Norman Powell

Kawhi Leonard's health is always the looming x-factor in any Clippers season, but if choosing a player outside the stars, Norman Powell is as steady as anybody. Powell can drive strong and shoot from the outside when attention goes to Paul George and James Harden.

7. Denver Nuggets

X-Factor: Christian Braun

Christian Braun hasn’t expanded his game yet the way Nuggets fans expected after he soared in the NBA Finals last year. With Jokic and Jamal Murray struggling off and on, it would really help Denver if Braun played with more confidence.

8. Miami Heat

X-Factor: Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro’s teetering status as a role player or a star player will determine Miami’s ability to win an NBA title. When he’s healthy, Herro is the leading scorer for the Heat, but he’s played less than half of the season’s games.

9. New Orleans Pelicans

X-Factor: Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas continues to thrive as an old-school center in the new age of basketball. He brings stability to the Pelicans even when the tumultuous roller coaster that is the Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram duo falters.

10. Sacramento Kings

X-Factor: Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes never reached his potential, and his mediocrity with the Kings often holds them back. If Barnes can improve his consistency and up his level when Sacramento needs it, the Kings could become a top-four seed.

11. Orlando Magic

X-Factor: Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz started his career with high expectations, but a broken shooting form ruined his potential stardom. He’s evolved into a role player for the Magic, and his return from a knee injury could bring Orlando up another notch in the Eastern Conference.

12. Dallas Mavericks

X-Factor: Dereck Lively II

The Mavericks certainly could use more verticality and athleticism. Dereck Lively fits the bill most of the time. He’s still a rookie, but his vast array of skills around the rim, paired with Luka Doncic’s passing, make them a dangerous duo.

13. New York Knicks

X-Factor: OG Anunoby

New York was finally able to pry OG Anunoby from the stringy front office in Toronto. He’s a wonderful defender, but he doesn’t address the size issue the Knicks have in the backcourt.

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

X-Factor: Caris LeVert

Caris LeVert goes under the radar, even amongst Cleveland fans. His steady production off the bench makes up for the inconsistencies in other areas of the lineup, and Cleveland should prioritize his minutes.

15. Los Angeles Lakers

X-Factor: D’Angelo Russell

D’Angelo Russell is always at the center of controversial lineups for the Lakers. His poor defense undermines his shooting and slashing. The Lakers might need to trade Russell to get a better backcourt mate for Austin Reaves.

16. Phoenix Suns

X-Factor: Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon used to be one of the best shooters in the NBA. With Bradley Beal hurt so often, Gordon’s play will be vital in helping Phoenix stay afloat in the Western Conference.

17. Indiana Pacers

X-Factor: Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown was the biggest offseason addition for Indiana. He’s lost a little bit of his aura from Denver, as he’s averaging only 11 points per game. Brown needs to improve on both ends for the Pacers.

18. Houston Rockets

X-Factor: Jalen Green

Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks’ arrival has pushed Jalen Green to the background. The talented young shooting guard has still gotten his fair share of shots, but he needs to demand the ball and become the best player on the Rockets.

19. Utah Jazz

X-Factor: Talen Horton-Tucker

The Jazz are starting to win games, and Talen Horton-Tucker has enjoyed the quiet and calm of Utah compared to Los Angeles. The past season and a half has proved that Horton-Tucker is not as bad as Lakers fans act.

20. Chicago Bulls

X-Factor: Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is truly one of the best rebounders in NBA history. With expanded minutes the last week, Drummond put up 23 boards and 15 points. The Bulls are developing a grit that analysts didn’t expect.

21. Golden State Warriors

X-Factor: Brandin Podziemski

Podz might be the third-best rookie in the NBA. The point guard bursts into the game with a bundle of energy, with only Steve Kerr having the ability to put the clamps on him. Podz should be in the starting lineup for the rest of the year.

22. Memphis Grizzlies

X-Factor: Ja Morant

How can Ja Morant be an x-factor when he’s the best player on the Grizzlies? Morant’s absence meant the team developed a certain look without him. Now that he’s back, his maturity must hold up. Otherwise, the Grizzlies won’t ever become a factor again in the West. These variables certainly make Ja feel like more of an x-factor than a star player right now.

23. Brooklyn Nets

X-Factor: Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is kind of this generation’s Jamal Crawford. With the Nets floundering, an explosion of offense from Dinwiddie would be instrumental in helping the team to a few more victories.

24. Atlanta Hawks

X-Factor: Clint Capela

Clint Capela isn’t the center he was in Houston or at the beginning of his Atlanta tenure. With Trae Young orchestrating the passing attack for the Hawks, you would think Capela’s production would be better.

25. Toronto Raptors

X-Factor: Gary Trent Jr.

The Raptors are officially rebuilding, or at least retooling, after the OG Anunoby trade. Gary Trent Jr. gives instant offense off the bench and sometimes will explode for more points, much like Spencer Dinwiddie.

26. Charlotte Hornets

X-Factor: Gordon Hayward

Charlotte is the fourth team to lose at least 10 games in a row this season. Gordon Hayward is a veteran and former All-Star who should be doing more to prevent the Hornets from extending the losing streak.

27. Portland Trail Blazers

X-Factor: Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has the same motor issues and dedication to the game that he did in Phoenix. If Ayton can’t develop more offensive skills with the low-pressure atmosphere in Portland, there might not be any more hope for him.

28. Washington Wizards

X-Factor: Deni Avdija

While Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole play with an erratic sense of recklessness, Deni Avdija is mature beyond his years. Putting the ball in his hands more could lead to better results in the nation’s capital.

29. San Antonio Spurs

X-Factor: Jeremy Sochan

Jeremy Sochan has become an internet meme because he doesn’t know where Victor Wembanyama is most of the time. Sochan needs to look up and help his young center instead of thinking about shooting.

30. Detroit Pistons

X-Factor: Ausar Thompson

With nothing to play for but pride in Detroit, the Pistons must play Ausar Thompson heavy minutes. Too many draft picks haven’t been developed properly in Detroit. Shoutout to them for ending their losing streak finally!