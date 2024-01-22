NBA Power Rankings – Week 14

The NBA starts to enter what some fans refer to as the “dog days” of the season during late January and early February. With about half of the schedule completed, many players may want the All-Star break to relieve them of the daily grind of the season. Fans who love basketball should have no issue with the plethora of contests! Every game counts the same, and the rankings this week show what groups remain on the right track and which ones are starting to get lost.

1. Boston Celtics

The Celtics lost their first home game of the season last week to the Denver Nuggets, and the offense sputtered in embarrassing fashion late in the contest. Boston will win the title if they only play blowouts, but they’ll need to overcome close-game jitters at some point in the playoffs.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

A pair of losses in Los Angeles to the Lakers and Clippers didn’t get the young and hungry Thunder down on themselves. OKC defeated the Wolves to reassert their confidence in the Western Conference on Saturday.

3. Denver Nuggets

Denver played two potential NBA Finals opponents last week, splitting games against Philadelphia and Boston. The Nuggets always look like they can turn it on when the competition gets tough, and this surely indicates a true champion.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota’s soft schedule last week didn’t prepare them for the game against the Thunder. The Wolves must figure out a way to beat their main up-and-coming rival in the West before the playoffs come. Still, the team is on a nearly 60-win pace. Nobody could have expected that before the year.

5. Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard gave Milwaukee a taste of his game-winning abilities against the Kings with an absurd buzzer-beater. These are the types of shows the Bucks expected out of the multi-time All-Star when they made the trade with Portland, and they will erase some of Lillard’s more uneven play at other parts of the game.

6. LA Clippers

The Clippers won’t get the credit they deserve until they enter the playoffs healthy and win a couple of series, but not many teams in the league have been more complete since the start of December. A great win against the Thunder proved they can beat the young guns in the conference.

7. Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland is the hottest team in the NBA right now. They’ve recovered from a very sluggish start to catapult themselves into the top of the Eastern Conference. Donovan Mitchell went from being an overrated young player to an underrated star in his prime. The Cavs are versatile and roll out lengthy lineups with equal amounts of scoring and defense.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid won his individual matchup with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets last week, something that has become very important to Philly fans. The Sixers can’t seem to jump into the top two in the Eastern Conference over Boston and Milwaukee, though.

9. New York Knicks

Coach Thibs ignores the haters and plays his starting lineups for large minutes, often over 40 a game. It actually should be considered a little refreshing to see an old-school coach who doesn’t care what the current consensus is around rest. New York outworks and overcomes weaker teams in front of them.

10. New Orleans Pelicans

Good health in New Orleans has helped the Pelicans overcome some of their regular season struggles as the midpoint approaches. Zion Williamson playing 35 out of 43 games means he’s on a 69-70 game pace, but he’ll need to improve his overall game to get the Pelicans further up in the standings.

11. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix won four games in a row this week, headlined by Devin Booker’s 52 points against the Pelicans. This team still possesses a lot of problems, but the overwhelming star power on display should allow them to sneak out of the play-in tournament before the year ends.

12. Indiana Pacers

The Pascal Siakam trade provides all sorts of versatility for the Pacers. Any team would have loved to acquire Siakam, so credit Indiana for jumping at the chance to pair the former All-Star with Tyrese Haliburton.

13. Miami Heat

Miami suffered ugly losses to the Hawks and Raptors, dropping them close to the play-in tournament yet again. The Heat should consider trading Kyle Lowry for a younger alternative, bolstering their bench, and running more offensive sets through Bam Adebayo.

14. Dallas Mavericks

Dallas might need a third option alongside Luka and Kyrie if they want to compete with OKC, Minnesota, and Denver. Trade murmurs are starting to pick up, with Tim Hardaway Jr.’s name in the mix. Maybe one of the Chicago Bulls’ trade chips would help the Mavs.

15. Utah Jazz

Even though they lost to the Rockets and Thunder last week, Utah has firmly planted themselves as a playoff contender in the Western Conference. Teams not expecting the Jazz to do much should be warned: this team has won nine out of 12 games, and they aren’t going away.

16. Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero’s rising level of play should help give him an All-Star berth, but the rest of the Magic are starting to falter, as many expected. Orlando needs to hang on to a playoff spot so the season doesn’t feel like a disappointment.

17. Sacramento Kings

Sacramento has hit an unexpected wall. After finishing with the third seed last year, the Kings are struggling to make the playoffs. Pascal Siakam would have really helped this team, but they need to move to a secondary trade target like Zach LaVine quickly.

18. Chicago Bulls

It feels like Chicago might opt to stick with their current roster and wait until the summer to move people around. The Bulls are firmly in the playoff race with unnoticed great play by DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

19. Houston Rockets

The Rockets will probably settle with having a mediocre record after the putrid seasons since Harden left, but this team needs another building block next to Alperen Sengun. Houston would really benefit from making an appearance in the playoffs, both for the confidence of their players and the culture of the franchise.

20. Golden State Warriors

Golden State only played one game last week after the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic. The horrible incident is the roughest obstacle in a season full of them. The team missed on Pascal Siakam because the forward was rumored to be disinterested in signing an extension with the Dubs.

21. Atlanta Hawks

Dejounte Murray has been front and center in every trade machine scenario over the past two weeks. Atlanta needs to leverage Murray’s value to get Trae Young a number two option on both offense and defense, preferably at the wing position.

22. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers will likely blame Darvin Ham for all of their disappointing losses this season, but not many coaches will be able to fix the messy roster construction centered around an old LeBron James and an inconsistent Anthony Davis.

23. Toronto Raptors

Toronto can move on to the next era after trading Pascal Siakam, and not many general managers are better equipped to make the correct moves than Masai Ujiri. The Raptors must utilize the draft to return to glory.

24. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn started the season admirably, but they’ve only won five games out of their last 20. Ben Simmons can’t get on the court, and the Nets’ plan for a rebuild seems stuck in the mud. A win over the Lakers on Friday provided some excitement, though.

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant’s season-ending injury opens the door for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to evolve and turn into star players. Memphis shouldn’t focus on winning and look to the draft lottery in the spring.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Deandre Ayton received the wrath of social media jokesters after missing a game because he couldn’t drive through the snow-covered streets of Portland. All negative remarks aside, the story certainly fits the tone of the season in Oregon.

27. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball is bringing the highlight reel plays back to Charlotte, but this team seems lost and searching for an identity. The new owner needs to think about selling at the trade deadline and changing to a more exciting, novel coach than Steve Clifford.

28. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama looks like he fully deserves Rookie of the Year, even if the Spurs continue to lose at a historic clip. The French phenom clearly puts in his full effort every game and makes San Antonio fun to watch on League Pass.

29. Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole has scored over 20 points in four out of the last six games, but the Wizards lost to both the Spurs and the Pistons recently. Washington is arguably as bad as anyone in the league, and it looks like they should trade Kyle Kuzma to a contender.

30. Detroit Pistons

The Pistons got another win, this time against Washington, but they are still on pace to own the worst record in NBA history. All efforts from Detroit should be centered around avoiding that type of infamy.