NBA Power Rankings – Week Nine

Author: Shawn LaibEdited by: Wendy Michaels Sports
Dean Wade protects the ball against against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics on November 15, 2021.
With most teams having played 25 games or so, fans have an apparent picture of who is contending and who needs some help. Most teams don’t have dramatic turnarounds at this stage of the year (although the Boston Celtics did start 20-21 and still went to the NBA Finals in 2022.) This week’s rankings will identify one thing each franchise can improve upon to change the trajectory of their season before it’s too late. If a team doesn’t need to improve, the rankings will identify what they’ve done the best so far.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl Anthony Towns and Taj Gibson of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Image Credit: Susan Lesch – CC 4.0/WikiCommons.

Minnesota doesn’t really have anything to improve upon right now. They have been the best team in the Western Conference all year. Excellent records at home and on the road display consistency. As a young team, fans will be anticipating a bump in the journey at some point, but they have plenty of veterans to keep them on the right track.

2. Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves
Image Credit: Ktr101, CC BY 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Boston is perfect at home compared to mediocre six wins and five losses on the road. Boston’s home and road splits will need to even out in the playoffs if they want to win the chip, but they look devastating in Massachusetts right now. Jaylen Brown is playing up to his contract and then some this season.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards on January 11, 2022.
Image Credit: All-Pro Reels – CCASA 2.0/WikiCommons.

Oklahoma City has slowly started to learn how to close games, winning two tight contests against the Nuggets and Warriors in the last two weeks. If they want to project themselves into the title race, building on that team chemistry and learning how to win without much experience will be vital.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

The arena before the Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks basketball game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (United States). Milwaukee won 105–92.
Image Credit: Michael Barera – CCA SA 4.0/WikiCommons.

Milwaukee’s defense continues to need improvement. The Bucks routinely give up nearly 120 points per game. Their torrid offensive pace makes up for the defensive deficiencies most of the time. Giannis also needs to keep his cool and not chase after people in the locker room for meaningless game souvenirs. Is that too much to ask?

5. Philadelphia 76ers

76ers at Wizards 2/25/18.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CCA SA 2.0/WikiCommons.

Philadelphia doesn’t have a lot of issues right now. They win most games in blowout fashion, but the competition isn’t too mighty. Games against the Pistons and Hornets don’t give the Sixers a lot of preparation for the playoffs. Wins against rivals like Boston and Milwaukee will bolster their resume.

6. Dallas Mavericks

2011 Dallas Mavericks, Rashard Lewis and Dirk Nowitzki
Image Credit: Keith Allison from Owings Mills, USA – CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Luka Doncic seems to put up numbers that make him feel like the modern Wilt Chamberlain. Luka often has 30-point first halves like they are normal, but the scoring distribution needs some work. Kyrie Irving still doesn’t look like the player the Mavs need to get over the hump, though, but good health in the New Year could also be useful.

7. Los Angeles Clippers

Clippers at Wizards 12/14/13.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CCA SA 2.0/WikiCommons

Remember when everyone was making fun of the James Harden trade? The Clippers have the longest winning streak in the NBA right now and Harden seems to be meshing with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The Clippers need to improve their bench rotations and shore up Russell Westbrook’s minutes, though.

8. Orlando Magic

Vince Carter going up for a layup against Pau Gasol.
Image Credit: Tim Wang – CCA SA 2.0/WikiCommons.

Orlando lost back-to-back games against Boston over the weekend. This isn’t anything to be ashamed of, but the Magic need a signature win over an Eastern Conference rival at some point; otherwise, their record will feel like fool’s gold.

9. Denver Nuggets

2023 Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokić shooting over Nikola Vučević. (DEN vs ORL)
Image Credit: Jose Garcia – CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Denver has a lot of things they need to fix before getting back to championship status. Nikola Jokic should evaluate how he can stop angering the referees because staying on the court always makes you more valuable than being in the locker room due to an ejection.

10. Sacramento Kings

Mikki Moore of the Sacramento Kings.
Image Credit: keithjj] – Public Domain/WikiCommons.

Sacramento needs to avoid dropping games against teams right above and below them in the standings. The last three losses the Kings suffered were twice against the Clippers and the Pelicans. When you look at the production on the floor from De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and Keegan Murray, Sacramento looks incredible.

11. Los Angeles Lakers

WWE WrestleMania XXXI - Las Vegas - San Jose - Los Angeles - NBA Lakers Vs Pelicans And Hooters.
Image Credit: Miguel Discart – CCA SA 2.0/WikiCommons.

The Lakers might have taken their In-Season Tournament win too seriously. A loss to the ailing Spurs illustrated the ways Los Angeles has maintained a lazy demeanor since the championship in Las Vegas last weekend. They must improve their perspective and focus before catapulting back into contention for the real ring.

12. Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets
Image Credit: Hequalstohenry – Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

The Rockets have only won two road games so far this season compared to 11 home victories. Young teams often feel more comfortable in the confines of their own stadium, but once they start dropping some in Texas, wins outside of Houston are a must.

13. Indiana Pacers

Luke Kennard of the Detroit Pistons goes up for a shot while Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers and Thon Maker of the Detroit Pistons look on.
Image Credit: Photo courtesy of City of Indianapolis Mayor's Office – Public Domain/WikiCommons.

Indiana needs to acquire another wing player to pair with Tyrese Haliburton. They became too wrapped up in the fight with the Bucks last week and signed James Johnson as a response, but Pascal Siakam should be on their trade to-do list as February approaches.

14. Miami Heat

Wizards v/s Heat 03/30/11.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

Miami should ask for good health during the holidays. The Heat always have someone vital injured, and Coach Spo responds with excellent adjustments and replacements. Jimmy Butler’s buzzer-beater against the Bulls gave the team a crucial win over the weekend.

15. New Orleans Pelicans

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Hornets at MSG.
Image Credit: V Manninen – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

Zion Williamson gets most of the headlines here, but New Orleans can improve by continuing to shoot the three-pointer with reckless abandon. The team made 22 shots from distance against the Spurs last week. When the competition picks up, the Pelicans can compete with distance attacks.

16. New York Knicks

New York Knicks
Image Credit: Keith Allison -CC BY-SA 2.0/Wiki Commons.

New York should seek a legitimate second star to pair with Jalen Brunson. The point guard scored 50 points against the Suns, prompting Kevin Durant to sing his praises. Side note: it’s not so shocking that Dallas went to the West Finals with Brunson and Luka in 2022 now that we see how great Brunson has become!

17. Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets.
Image Credit: Erik Drost – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

Brooklyn seems to have the hardest part of team building down to a science. The stock of legitimate role players the Nets possess could make a lot of contenders jealous. They need to shop a couple of these guys for an All-Star to mesh with Cam Thomas and Mikal Bridges.

18. Cleveland Cavaliers

2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James
Image Credit: Erik Drost – CC BY 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Cleveland is perhaps the most disappointing team in the NBA. With a striking mix of backcourt and front-court talent, the Cavs should be one of the best teams in the East. J.B. Bickerstaff must improve his rotations and motivations to return the team to the upper echelon of the conference.

19. Phoenix Suns

Washington Wizards v/s Phoenix Suns November 8, 2009 at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

The Suns need improved health to realize their potential fully. Kevin Durant is the oldest player of the star trio in Phoenix, but he plays the most games. Bradley Beal can’t get healthy, and the team needs to consider making a trade to combat the absence of their star shooting guard.

20. Chicago Bulls

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls NBA (1954)
Image Credit: Chicago Bulls / Mark Carol Company.

Coby White has transformed into the best scoring option on the Bulls most nights. Instead of looking to blow the team up, Chicago should push for the postseason with the options they have. Improving their mindset should go a long way. The city hasn’t tasted much basketball success in the last half-decade, so tanking might not go over well.

21. Golden State Warriors

2017 Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
Image Credit: Keith Allison from Hanover, MD, USA – Stephen Curry, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Golden State needs to improve its awareness to return to past glories. Turnovers, wonky rotations, and ignoring Draymond Green’s violent behavior all collapsed in on them last week. They are out of the play-in picture right now in the West and not many teams will look to trade for the assets on the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins has played himself out of a trade partner and a starting job.

22. Toronto Raptors

Danny Green playing for Toronto Raptors in 2019 Scotiabank Arena v Charlotte Hornets.
Image Credit: Chensiyuan – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

Toronto can improve by deciding on their future. The roster isn’t terrible, but they don’t have a true leader. Pascal Siakam has been in trade rumors for far too long. The Raptors must move him or build around him, and the team’s trajectory will change for the better either way.

23. Atlanta Hawks

Dwight Howard during a Atlanta Hawks game versus the Washington Wizards in 2016.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

Atlanta’s roster hasn’t done Trae Young justice this season. The point guard combines incredible shooting with smart passing to orchestrate a humming offense, but the players around him don’t fit or complement his game.

24. Utah Jazz

Abigail Keenan 2015-11-02.
Image Credit: Abigail Keenan – Public Domain/WikiCommons.

Danny Ainge is one of the best general managers at winning trades. As the rest of the NBA looks at Lauri Markkanen as a piece that could put a team over the top, Ainge can fleece someone for a bunch of draft picks and assets.

25. Memphis Grizzlies

Garrett Temple (left) guards Victor Oladipo, October 2018.
Image Credit: City of Indianapolis | Mayor's Office – Public Domain/WikiCommons.

Ja Morant could be the biggest midseason addition in the league as he returns from his 25-game suspension. If Morant has a new perspective and leadership skills, this will initiate a culture change in Memphis. The Grizzlies need a maturity overhaul that isn’t provided by the coach, Taylor Jenkins.

26. Charlotte Hornets

Hornets at Wizards 2/23/18.
Image Credit: Keith Allison – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

The Hornets should think about making a coaching change at some point this season or next season. Steve Clifford feels more like an assistant coach than a head coach at this point in his career, especially after being fired by Charlotte in 2018.

27. Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder at Washington Wizards on January 11, 2022.
Image Credit: All-Pro Reels – CCASA 2.0/WikiCommons.

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma finally had 30-plus points in the same game against Indiana. If the two stars can play well at the same time, Washington can dig itself out of a hole and into a more respectable record, even if the playoffs are out of reach.

28. Portland Trail Blazers

Dean Wade attempts a shot from the 3-point line as Anfernee Simons defends, Cleveland Cavaliers vs Portland Trail Blazers on on November 3, 2021.
Image Credit: Erik Drost – CC 2.0/WikiCommons.

It may sound weird, but Portland doesn’t have to improve on a lot despite being one of the worst teams in the West. The current roster is actually playing as well as they possibly could, and fans just need to be patient and wait for the young stars to grow.

29. San Antonio Spurs

2014 San Antonio Spurs
Image Credit: Keith Allison – Flickr: Patty Mills, CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Wemby says he’s addicted to winning after snapping an 18-game losing streak last week. San Antonio must make sure they never dim that competitive drive by falling into a losing culture. Coach Pop must find a way to return the team to relevance.

30. Detroit Pistons

2004 Detroit Pistons
Image Credit: Dave Hogg – flickr, CC BY 2.0 / Wiki Commons.

Detroit doesn’t do a single thing well on the basketball court. As they pile up the most losses in recent NBA history, fans are helpless to wonder if the once-proud Pistons will ever see the light of day again. New ownership could improve the team.

