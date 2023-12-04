NBA Power Rankings – Week Seven

We have reached the quarter mark of the 2024 NBA season. With most teams playing 20 games from their schedule, fans really have a great idea of what type of team they’re going to be watching from here on out. Franchises will start buying or selling as the trade deadline approaches, and going all in or dropping out of the playoff chases becomes more apparent.

This week’s power rankings give some shine to each team’s MVP. The season can be a slog to the finish line, and these players ensure that their franchise is in good hands throughout the journey!

1. Boston Celtics

Team MVP: Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum continues to elevate his game as he propels himself into the top 10 players in the league. Toughness has been an issue for Tatum in his early days in Boston, but the star forward is averaging almost nine rebounds per game this season.

2. Minnesota Timberwolves

Team MVP: Anthony Edwards

The T-Wolves have gotten extraordinary efforts from all of their stars this season, but Anthony Edwards has leaped into the top of the shooting guard position with grounded, all-around play on offense and defense. Edwards seems inevitable at the end of the games.

3. Oklahoma City Thunder

Team MVP: Chet Holmgren

The 2022 second-overall pick isn’t the best player on the Thunder, but he is certainly the weapon that has unlocked the team’s potential. Holmgren can score from the post and the perimeter, perfecting the inside-outside combination that legends like Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki did before him.

4. Milwaukee Bucks

Team MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis continues to put up the same gaudy numbers fans are accustomed to throughout the last decade. The two-time MVP has been a stalwart on both ends as the Bucks have struggled to acclimate Damian Lillard on the defensive end of the court.

5. Denver Nuggets

Team MVP: Nikola Jokic

Many analysts and fans are starting to wonder if the Joker is the most unstoppable offensive player in recent NBA history. Jokic either drops 40 points on the defense or if teams make him a passer, he gets everyone involved, and the Nuggets are humming on every cylinder. Denver will always contend with Jokic at center.

6. Orlando Magic

Team MVP: Cole Anthony

Orlando has been the surprise team of the season. Sitting in second in the East, Cole Anthony has been the spark plug to the Magic. His athleticism and energy complements Paolo Banchero and the Wagner brothers. It’s good for the NBA when a team like Orlando finds success!

7. Sacramento Kings

Team MVP: De’Aaron Fox

Domantas Sabonis deserves a lot of credit for keeping the Kings afloat while De’Aaron Fox was out with an injury, but Sacramento goes as Fox does. The young point guard blurs the line between interior scoring and outside shooting, and his steady leadership serves as an extension of Mike Brown’s coaching.

8. Philadelphia 76ers

Team MVP: Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey has evolved without James Harden getting in the way of his growth. Maxey visually looks more ready for big playoff moments than ever before. Joel Embiid is still the best player here, but he says Maxey is the future of the franchise.

9. Phoenix Suns

Team MVP: Kevin Durant

What Kevin Durant is doing at 35 doesn’t make sense. KD is averaging 31 points per game and has been the only constant on a team that has seen Devin Booker and Bradley Beal sitting on the sideline for large chunks of the season.

10. Dallas Mavericks

Team MVP: Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic puts up unbelievable stat lines every night, but his willingness to learn how to play with other stars like Kyrie Irving has been the key to success. Doncic needs to move off the ball more often if the Mavs are to take another leap forward in the spring, but they look solid so far.

11. Indiana Pacers

Team MVP: Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton says he’s tired of being a loser, but any difficulties the Pacers have aren’t because of him. Haliburton has put together a transcendent offensive season, and help from Obi Toppin and Buddy Hield has Indiana rapidly improving.

12. Los Angeles Lakers

Team MVP: LeBron James

The reality of the Lakers’ limitations lies in their MVP. LeBron James still standing as the best player on Los Angeles means that Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and others haven’t done enough this season for the team to elevate into the upper part of the West.

13. New York Knicks

Team MVP: Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has replicated his success from 2022-2023. The Knicks usually get stuck with players who perform well for one season and then fall off. Brunson’s steady star production under Coach Thibs looks like the real deal, and New York should be in the playoff chase for the rest of the year.

14. Miami Heat

Team MVP: Bam Adebayo

Miami is having their typical inconsistencies in the regular season, but Bam Adebayo remains the stark contrast to their roller coaster presence in the East. The center dominates games on defense and adds good scoring punch when Jimmy Butler needs it.

15. Cleveland Cavaliers

Team MVP: Donovan Mitchell

The Cavs have all the pieces to win a playoff series in the East. The team is starting to pick up a little steam in recent weeks, and Donovan Mitchell is the key to that trend. Mitchell shot hunts and gets lost on defense occasionally, but you can trust he’s never afraid of the moment.

16. New Orleans Pelicans

Team MVP: Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram have both been healthy this year, but the Pelicans are middle-of-the-pack. Williamson has been the best player on the team, but he needs to rebound the ball much better to bring toughness to New Orleans.

17. Brooklyn Nets

Team MVP: Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges has turned into the lead option that everyone thought he would after Phoenix traded him for Kevin Durant. If the Nets can ever get Ben Simmons back, they might gain some ground and make a playoff spot in the East.

18. Atlanta Hawks

Team MVP: Trae Young

Trae Young started the season with terrible shooting percentages, but as he’s gotten into a groove, so have the Hawks. Unfortunately, Atlanta defines mediocre more than any team in the league. They have gone 9-8 in their last 17 games.

19. Houston Rockets

Team MVP: Alperen Sengun

The Rockets’ home-road splits have been atrocious, but that’s to be expected from a young team. Houston relies on the youthful intelligence of Alperen Sengun, a center who looks similar to Europe’s all-time best players on many nights.

20. Los Angeles Clippers

Team MVP: Paul George

Unlike most other teams in the league, the Clippers have a microscope on them. The James Harden experiment feels rocky, but Paul George often calms the team during times of trouble. His game-winner against the Warriors on Saturday is the latest example of this.

21. Golden State Warriors

Team MVP: Stephen Curry

Steph Curry is the only valid scoring option on the Warriors. If the team remains too loyal to their veteran stars for much longer, the dynastic champions of the 2010s are about to sink the ship they headed for so long.

22. Toronto Raptors

Team MVP: Pascal Siakim

When your best player is in trade talks every other day, it might be time to blow it up. Toronto knows that Pascal Siakim can do a little bit of everything, and they want a lot in return for his services.

23. Utah Jazz

Team MVP: Lauri Markkanen

Lauri Markkanen is one of the most underused players in basketball. First, he toiled away in Chicago, and now he’s doing the same in Utah. Hopefully, Danny Ainge can put some solid pieces around the talented power forward before the end of the year.

24. Memphis Grizzlies

Team MVP: Desmond Bane

Desmond Bane has proven throughout the season that he can elevate into a perfect second option, but he doesn’t move the needle as the main star. Bane needs Ja Morant back so he can settle into his most comfortable role on the team.

25. Charlotte Hornets

Team MVP: LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball was putting up cartoonish stat lines every night before getting hurt yet again. Injuries seem to be preventing both Ball brothers from reaching their potential. LaMelo is a surreal offensive player with a great feel for the game.

26. Chicago Bulls

Team MVP: Coby White

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine score more points than Coby White, but the point guard has been the surprise of the season in Chicago. As pieces start moving in and out of the Windy City, White may be the constant in their rotation.

27. Portland Trail Blazers

Team MVP: Jerami Grant

Portland actually looks a little better on some nights than people expected in October, with Jerami Grant leading the charge on the offensive end. Malcolm Brogdon deserves a shout-out for his veteran leadership and mentorship.

28. Washington Wizards

Team MVP: Kyle Kuzma

Jordan Poole was expected to be the star in Washington after the summer trade that sent him from Golden State. It’s the other former title-winning role player, Kyle Kuzma, who has been the steady presence on a team without many options or wins.

29. San Antonio Spurs

Team MVP: Victor Wembanyama

The Spurs haven’t improved at all with Wemby in their organization. Many fans are starting to joke that San Antonio is tanking again, but the roster is simply not built to complement Wembanyama’s skills. The French center looks like he should live up to his potential once more talent enters the team.

30. Detroit Pistons

Team MVP: None

Detroit is putting together one of the worst seasons in league history. The nightly futility on display must burden the players and the coaching staff. The Pistons don’t have an MVP, and stating they do would feel disingenuous.