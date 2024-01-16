NBA Power Rankings – Week 13

The NBA season requires stamina and deft roster management to overcome obstacles through the marathon. Coaches need to provide their teams with strategic enhancements and off-the-court guidance to make sure everyone plays their best heading into the second half of the season. This week’s power rankings will grade every team’s head coach with a letter grade!

1. Boston Celtics

Coaching Grade: C+

Joe Mazzulla receives a lot of the blame every time the Celtics can’t execute in a close game. Boston’s offense goes very vanilla at times, with little variety beyond shooting random three-point shots. Mazzulla needs to freshen up the team’s attack in the playoffs to win the title.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Coaching Grade: A

Mark Daigneault will receive a lot of Coach of the Year votes at the end of the season if the Thunder continue to perform the way they have in the first half of the year. Daigneault instills confidence in his young team and has them believing they can defeat more experienced foes in front of them.

3. Denver Nuggets

Coaching Grade: A

The Denver Nuggets have navigated championship hangover and injuries in the first half of their title defense. Michael Malone is the right man for the job, providing perspective for his players and putting younger stars into the lineups during the closing stretch of games so they are ready for high-level basketball.

4. LA Clippers

Coaching Grade: B+

Ty Lue won a championship with the Cavaliers and continues to coach the Clippers with the same steady hand. He ignored the detractors during the team’s early James Harden struggles, and now the Clippers are one of the true contenders in the Western Conference.

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

Coaching Grade: B+

Chris Finch will never live up to the reputation of Flip Saunders in Minnesota until he can deliver some playoff wins, but the Wolves are already much better than anyone anticipated. Even with a rough patch as of late, the team stands steady in the top two of the Western Conference.

6. Milwaukee Bucks

Coaching Grade: B-

The Milwaukee Bucks asked Adrian Griffin to take over for one of the more accomplished coaches in the league after firing Mike Budenholzer. Griffin’s team defense leaves something to be desired, but the growing pains of his first season haven’t stopped the Bucks from winning.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

Coaching Grade: B

Nick Nurse will be judged for what he does in the playoffs. Philadelphia consistently wins in the regular season, but Nurse brought Toronto to the title in 2019 and will be expected to have the same effect on the Sixers.

8. Indiana Pacers

Coaching Grade: B+

This season, Rick Carlisle shows that he still has what it takes to win at a high level. He’s transformed the Pacers into one of the most exciting teams in the league, but he also recognizes there is work to do on the defensive end.

9. Sacramento Kings

Coaching Grade: A

Mike Brown led the Sacramento Kings’ resurgence in 2023, and with expectations even higher going into 2024, the reigning Coach of the Year has delivered again. The Kings are on track for another decent seed in the Western Conference, and with a roster that the front office didn’t improve, Brown is working his magic again.

10. Cleveland Cavaliers

Coaching Grade: A-

Cleveland’s overall roster stands out in the crowded Eastern Conference. J.B. Bickerstaff turned the Cavs around after a slow start and continues to use his people skills to gain his players’ trust. Cleveland needs to win a playoff series this year, otherwise the fans might start clamoring for a change.

11. New York Knicks

Coaching Grade: B+

Tom Thibodeau always burns the candle at both ends by forcing his players to go extremely hard in the regular season. He expects greatness from his roster, and his standards have elevated the New York Knicks in the last two years.

12. New Orleans Pelicans

Coaching Grade: B

Willie Green doesn’t get enough credit when the Pelicans play well. New Orleans might finally put the puzzle together this season if they get a six seed or higher and avoid the play-in tournament. Green should keep the pedal to the metal in Louisiana and encourage Zion Williamson to as well.

13. Miami Heat

Coaching Grade: A

Erik Spoelstra received a much-deserved contract extension last week, and NBA Twitter gave him his flowers in unison. Everyone understands how incredibly Coach Spo manages his rotations and motivates new players. Spoelstra continues to serve as Miami’s number-one advantage in every matchup.

14. Dallas Mavericks

Coaching Grade: B

Jason Kidd seems to have the trust of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Even if his tactics falter, the intangibles will serve the Mavericks well in the playoffs. Kidd grows each year to become a better coach.

15. Utah Jazz

Coaching Grade: A

Will Hardy never let the Jazz give up, even when it looked dire in the first quarter of the year. Utah stands out as one of the hottest teams in the league, and general manager Danny Ainge now has some tough decisions to make. Hardy has forced the team into playoff contention.

16. Phoenix Suns

Coaching Grade: C+

Frank Vogel gets blamed for a lot of his team’s shortcomings, but he never wavers and instills good principles in his players. If Phoenix continues to underwhelm, though, Vogel will become a scapegoat.

17. Houston Rockets

Coaching Grade: B

Ime Udoka may receive too much credit for the Rockets’ resurgence this season, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be commended for the team’s newfound energy and toughness. Houston will be a tough out in the play-in tournament.

18. Orlando Magic

Coaching Grade: B-

Jamahl Mosley finally turned the Orlando Magic into a playoff team this season, but the roster seems to have a few holes in it. Management must give Mosley patience while they tinker with its shortcomings.

19. Los Angeles Lakers

Coaching Grade: C-

Darvin Ham made distasteful comments about fans putting too much emotion into every win and loss the Lakers sustain. This shows he isn’t really committed or urgent enough to turn the team around as Los Angeles heads into the trade deadline with another disappointing first half.

20. Golden State Warriors

Coaching Grade: C-

Steve Kerr’s inability to get the most out of his roster makes him one of the most underwhelming coaches during 2024. Kerr relies way too much on older stars like Klay Thompson and the now-injured Chris Paul, even getting called out by youngster Jonathan Kuminga for not playing him more minutes.

21. Chicago Bulls

Coaching Grade: C

Billy Donovan is a veteran head coach who garners respect at most of his stops in his coaching career. Chicago might be on the edge of a rebuild, so expect Donovan to get hired again right away if the Bulls go in a different direction. He’s a coach with a decent feel for rotations and chemistry building.

22. Toronto Raptors

Coaching Grade: C+

Darko Rajakovic went viral after defending Scottie Barnes and the rest of his players from poor officiating last week. He most likely won over his roster and ingrained himself in the team’s culture, but his playcalling still needs some work.

23. Memphis Grizzlies

Coaching Grade: C

Taylor Jenkins ingrained himself into the Memphis Grizzlies’ culture in 2019 when he was hired. He doesn’t make his players accountable for poor actions, leading to Ja Morant’s behaviors and other moments where the team loses composure during important moments.

24. Brooklyn Nets

Coaching Grade: C

The Brooklyn Nets started the season overachieving but have dropped down as the midpoint reaches. Head coach Jacque Vaughn has been with the organization since 2016 in several different capacities and does an adequate job of keeping the team near the middle of the pack.

25. Atlanta Hawks

Coaching Grade: C

Quin Snyder usually gets praise for his playcalling and steady coaching, but the Hawks need an overhaul. Snyder will probably be the man sitting on the bench during the upheaval unless he wants to move to a different team with more imminent contention plans.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Coaching Grade: D

Chauncey Billups continues to learn on the fly in Portland after getting the head coaching job in 2021. Billups leads naturally after his days as a point guard, but the Blazers probably won’t retain him much longer if the team stays in the bottom of the Western Conference after this season.

27. Charlotte Hornets

Coaching Grade: F

Steve Clifford is back for his second stint in Charlotte, and it’s not going very well. Clifford didn’t make the franchise accountable for bringing back Miles Bridges and instead commended the abuser’s skills on the court. After a mediocre start, the Hornets are in a free fall, and Clifford can’t get them out.

28. Washington Wizards

Coaching Grade: F

Wes Unseld Jr. was put in a poor position with two immature players as his stars. The young coach hasn’t responded well, though, as the Wizards don’t play hard on either end and maintain one of the worst records in the league.

29. San Antonio Spurs

Coaching Grade: F

Gregg Popovich often gets cited as the best coach in basketball history, but his time in San Antonio should end soon. Coach Pop doesn’t put in the effort needed to turn the Spurs around, and his sarcastic press conferences don’t hit the same when his team is only winning 20 percent of its games.

30. Detroit Pistons

Coaching Grade: D

Monty Williams often gets put front and center on any graphic about the Pistons’ woes, and it’s for good reason. Williams gets paid more than any coach in the NBA except Gregg Popovich and Erik Spoelstra. He can take the heat for one of the worst seasons in NBA history. He deserves above an F, however, for keeping Detroit’s locker room from combusting.