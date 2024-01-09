NBA Power Rankings – Week 12
With almost half of the season completed, NBA teams are sorting themselves into three different categories. Contenders are teams with a chance to go far in the NBA playoffs and win a championship. Pretenders are teams in playoff position, but they may drop out of the running or exit the playoffs early. Lottery teams are not going to make the playoffs and will be vying for a draft pick in May. Here is where every team stacks up on the ladder!
1. Boston Celtics
Status: Contender
Boston possesses a roster with immense talent and two stars. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the players who must carry this favorite to the finish line, otherwise, questions about their ability as cornerstones are inevitable.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Status: Contender
Oklahoma City won’t win the title this year, but general manager Sam Presti built the Thunder to last. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren pair perfectly and will continue to grow as the team gains experience. Expect the Thunder to win one playoff series at the minimum.
3. Minnesota Timberwolves
Status: Pretender
Minnesota absolutely deserves consideration as a contender, but ask yourself whether the Wolves are ready for the spotlight. Will they beat the Nuggets or the Clippers in the playoffs? Probably not. This makes them a pretender in the West.
4. Denver Nuggets
Status: Contender
The Nuggets are quietly having a regular season on par with their championship campaign from 2023. As long as Denver plays around the brilliance of Nikola Jokic and keeps Jamal Murray healthy, they will come out of the Western Conference.
5. LA Clippers
Status: Contender
The Clippers received a lot of criticism for the James Harden trade, but they have three superstar players and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench now. If any team can beat the Nuggets, it would be LA.
6. Milwaukee Bucks
Status: Contender
Milwaukee classifies as a contender, thanks to the perception of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. If the team can build a cohesive defense, the Bucks should give Boston and a lot of other Eastern Conference teams fits.
7. Philadelphia 76ers
Status: Contender
The Sixers often sputter out in the playoffs in the first or second round. Calling them a contender relies on Joel Embiid replicating his regular season performance in the playoffs and getting help from Tyrese Maxey.
8. New York Knicks
Status: Pretender
OG Anunoby lit a fire under the Knicks, leading to a perfect week in New York. The team plays hard defense and relies on Jalen Brunson for scoring, but Julius Randle probably won’t provide enough secondary punch as the season progresses.
9. Cleveland Cavaliers
Status: Pretender
Cleveland is finally putting their offense and defense together in the ways analysts knew they could, but does that allow them to compete with the likes of Boston and Milwaukee? Time will certainly tell.
10. Miami Heat
Status: Contender
Miami deserves the benefit of the doubt after going to the NBA Finals again last year. Pat Riley should make a trade at the deadline for another ball-handler to launch the Heat into another stratosphere.
11. Sacramento Kings
Status: Pretender
The Kings remain in the same place as they were a year ago. Sacramento hangs on the fringe of Western Conference contenders, but a trade to upgrade the frontcourt would help them compete with at least the Timberwolves and the Thunder.
12. Dallas Mavericks
Status: Pretender
Dallas must stop revolving everything around Luka Doncic if they want to upgrade from pretender to contender. Jason Kidd’s uncreative offensive sets will stagnate the Mavs deeper in the season.
13. Indiana Pacers
Status: Pretender
Indiana has formed a solid foundation to catapult into the top of the Eastern Conference at some point. Tyrese Haliburton infuses the Pacers with joy, while coach Rick Carlisle grounds the group and reminds them of how much they can improve. The Pacers need one more year, but they will be a tough out.
14. Phoenix Suns
Status: Contender
Phoenix’s season feels disappointing so far, but if Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker all play together, the offense should overwhelm other teams. They will be in the top four or five of the conference at the end of the season.
15. New Orleans Pelicans
Status: Pretender
New Orleans feels stuck in the middle of the West. Good enough to finish with 45 wins but not talented enough to win the conference, the Pelicans should decide whether to build around Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram and trade the other player.
16. Orlando Magic
Status: Pretender
Orlando hasn’t dropped off the way many expected them to after a hot start. They utilize an all-around roster and a solid defense to surprise better teams. This could make them a dark horse in a first-round playoff series, but nothing more at this time.
17. Houston Rockets
Status: Lottery Team
Houston climbed out of the Western Conference cellar this season, but expect them to drop out of the playoffs in the end after the Lakers and Warriors make changes to their rosters. The Rockets entertain and play with a lot of heart and pride.
18. Golden State Warriors
Status: Pretender
The Warriors suffered a devastating loss to the Nuggets last week that should help them look in the mirror. They need a trader right away. After Golden State upgrades from Andrew Wiggins, the team will squeeze into the playoffs, but they won’t contend this year.
19. Los Angeles Lakers
Status: Pretender
The Lakers have looked terrible since the middle of December. They don’t have a lot of answers, and Darvin Ham is on the hot seat. LeBron always slips some extra juice into his teams, though, so Los Angeles will get into the lower rung of the playoffs.
20. Brooklyn Nets
Status: Lottery Team
Brooklyn needs to bottom out and get into the lottery. Hanging around in the Eastern Conference race will only prevent them from receiving the draft pick that could change the future of the Nets.
21. Chicago Bulls
Status: Lottery Team
Chicago pieces together solid stretches this season, but they will sell at the trade deadline. Expect Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso to be sent to a contender, and the Bulls will get a piece to get better next year and beyond.
22. Utah Jazz
Status: Lottery Team
The Jazz might be winning more games recently, but that shouldn’t stop Danny Ainge from selling at the trade deadline and tanking. Utah needs a better star to build around, and they’ll only acquire that player through the draft.
23. Memphis Grizzlies
Status: Pretender
Memphis looks like the playoff team they were last year, with Ja Morant back in the starting lineup. Expect the Grizzlies to battle for one of the last play-in bids during the spring, but the poor start to the year will put the brakes on the eventual outcome.
24. Atlanta Hawks
Status: Lottery Team
Atlanta has a lot of tough decisions to make at the midpoint of the season. The appearance in the East Finals in 2021 feels like it happened a decade ago. More wing depth around Trae Young would help make the Hawks a factor.
25. Toronto Raptors
Status: Lottery Team
Toronto finally gave in to their rebuild by trading OG Anunoby and getting RJ Barrett in return to deliver size and scoring. Where they trade Pascal Siakam determines the projection of the Raptors next season.
26. Portland Trail Blazers
Status: Lottery Team
Portland should practice patience and see how many of the young players on the team evolve in the coming weeks. Not a lot of wins will stack up, but the Blazers give a better effort than most losing teams in the NBA.
27. Charlotte Hornets
Status: Lottery Team
Charlotte started to dip into the Wizards/Pistons region of the Eastern Conference in the last couple of weeks. They can’t find a path out of their tailspin, and the sale of the team didn’t seem to bolster any positive momentum this offseason.
28. Washington Wizards
Status: Lottery Team
Jordan Poole looks disinterested on the sidelines, lending many social media users to wonder whether he would work out better on a different team. Washington doesn’t possess a lot of optimism for the future.
29. San Antonio Spurs
Status: Lottery Team
Gregg Popovich might not be the coach who can infuse the Spurs with energy any longer. Even with a better roster, Pop seems a little checked out, both during games and when speaking at the podium.
30. Detroit Pistons
Status: Lottery Team
Monty Williams deserves a little bit of credit for getting the Pistons to play hard and stay in games even during the end of their historic losing streak and after it was snapped. Detroit should think about avoiding the worst record in NBA history with every game they play.