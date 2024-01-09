NBA Power Rankings – Week 12

With almost half of the season completed, NBA teams are sorting themselves into three different categories. Contenders are teams with a chance to go far in the NBA playoffs and win a championship. Pretenders are teams in playoff position, but they may drop out of the running or exit the playoffs early. Lottery teams are not going to make the playoffs and will be vying for a draft pick in May. Here is where every team stacks up on the ladder!

1. Boston Celtics

Status: Contender

Boston possesses a roster with immense talent and two stars. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the players who must carry this favorite to the finish line, otherwise, questions about their ability as cornerstones are inevitable.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

Status: Contender

Oklahoma City won’t win the title this year, but general manager Sam Presti built the Thunder to last. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren pair perfectly and will continue to grow as the team gains experience. Expect the Thunder to win one playoff series at the minimum.

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

Status: Pretender

Minnesota absolutely deserves consideration as a contender, but ask yourself whether the Wolves are ready for the spotlight. Will they beat the Nuggets or the Clippers in the playoffs? Probably not. This makes them a pretender in the West.

4. Denver Nuggets

Status: Contender

The Nuggets are quietly having a regular season on par with their championship campaign from 2023. As long as Denver plays around the brilliance of Nikola Jokic and keeps Jamal Murray healthy, they will come out of the Western Conference.

5. LA Clippers

Status: Contender

The Clippers received a lot of criticism for the James Harden trade, but they have three superstar players and Russell Westbrook coming off the bench now. If any team can beat the Nuggets, it would be LA.

6. Milwaukee Bucks

Status: Contender

Milwaukee classifies as a contender, thanks to the perception of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. If the team can build a cohesive defense, the Bucks should give Boston and a lot of other Eastern Conference teams fits.

7. Philadelphia 76ers

Status: Contender

The Sixers often sputter out in the playoffs in the first or second round. Calling them a contender relies on Joel Embiid replicating his regular season performance in the playoffs and getting help from Tyrese Maxey.

8. New York Knicks

Status: Pretender

OG Anunoby lit a fire under the Knicks, leading to a perfect week in New York. The team plays hard defense and relies on Jalen Brunson for scoring, but Julius Randle probably won’t provide enough secondary punch as the season progresses.

9. Cleveland Cavaliers

Status: Pretender

Cleveland is finally putting their offense and defense together in the ways analysts knew they could, but does that allow them to compete with the likes of Boston and Milwaukee? Time will certainly tell.

10. Miami Heat

Status: Contender

Miami deserves the benefit of the doubt after going to the NBA Finals again last year. Pat Riley should make a trade at the deadline for another ball-handler to launch the Heat into another stratosphere.

11. Sacramento Kings

Status: Pretender

The Kings remain in the same place as they were a year ago. Sacramento hangs on the fringe of Western Conference contenders, but a trade to upgrade the frontcourt would help them compete with at least the Timberwolves and the Thunder.

12. Dallas Mavericks

Status: Pretender

Dallas must stop revolving everything around Luka Doncic if they want to upgrade from pretender to contender. Jason Kidd’s uncreative offensive sets will stagnate the Mavs deeper in the season.

13. Indiana Pacers

Status: Pretender

Indiana has formed a solid foundation to catapult into the top of the Eastern Conference at some point. Tyrese Haliburton infuses the Pacers with joy, while coach Rick Carlisle grounds the group and reminds them of how much they can improve. The Pacers need one more year, but they will be a tough out.

14. Phoenix Suns

Status: Contender

Phoenix’s season feels disappointing so far, but if Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker all play together, the offense should overwhelm other teams. They will be in the top four or five of the conference at the end of the season.

15. New Orleans Pelicans

Status: Pretender

New Orleans feels stuck in the middle of the West. Good enough to finish with 45 wins but not talented enough to win the conference, the Pelicans should decide whether to build around Zion Williamson or Brandon Ingram and trade the other player.

16. Orlando Magic

Status: Pretender

Orlando hasn’t dropped off the way many expected them to after a hot start. They utilize an all-around roster and a solid defense to surprise better teams. This could make them a dark horse in a first-round playoff series, but nothing more at this time.

17. Houston Rockets

Status: Lottery Team

Houston climbed out of the Western Conference cellar this season, but expect them to drop out of the playoffs in the end after the Lakers and Warriors make changes to their rosters. The Rockets entertain and play with a lot of heart and pride.

18. Golden State Warriors

Status: Pretender

The Warriors suffered a devastating loss to the Nuggets last week that should help them look in the mirror. They need a trader right away. After Golden State upgrades from Andrew Wiggins, the team will squeeze into the playoffs, but they won’t contend this year.

19. Los Angeles Lakers

Status: Pretender

The Lakers have looked terrible since the middle of December. They don’t have a lot of answers, and Darvin Ham is on the hot seat. LeBron always slips some extra juice into his teams, though, so Los Angeles will get into the lower rung of the playoffs.

20. Brooklyn Nets

Status: Lottery Team

Brooklyn needs to bottom out and get into the lottery. Hanging around in the Eastern Conference race will only prevent them from receiving the draft pick that could change the future of the Nets.

21. Chicago Bulls

Status: Lottery Team

Chicago pieces together solid stretches this season, but they will sell at the trade deadline. Expect Zach LaVine or Alex Caruso to be sent to a contender, and the Bulls will get a piece to get better next year and beyond.

22. Utah Jazz

Status: Lottery Team

The Jazz might be winning more games recently, but that shouldn’t stop Danny Ainge from selling at the trade deadline and tanking. Utah needs a better star to build around, and they’ll only acquire that player through the draft.

23. Memphis Grizzlies

Status: Pretender

Memphis looks like the playoff team they were last year, with Ja Morant back in the starting lineup. Expect the Grizzlies to battle for one of the last play-in bids during the spring, but the poor start to the year will put the brakes on the eventual outcome.

24. Atlanta Hawks

Status: Lottery Team

Atlanta has a lot of tough decisions to make at the midpoint of the season. The appearance in the East Finals in 2021 feels like it happened a decade ago. More wing depth around Trae Young would help make the Hawks a factor.

25. Toronto Raptors

Status: Lottery Team

Toronto finally gave in to their rebuild by trading OG Anunoby and getting RJ Barrett in return to deliver size and scoring. Where they trade Pascal Siakam determines the projection of the Raptors next season.

26. Portland Trail Blazers

Status: Lottery Team

Portland should practice patience and see how many of the young players on the team evolve in the coming weeks. Not a lot of wins will stack up, but the Blazers give a better effort than most losing teams in the NBA.

27. Charlotte Hornets

Status: Lottery Team

Charlotte started to dip into the Wizards/Pistons region of the Eastern Conference in the last couple of weeks. They can’t find a path out of their tailspin, and the sale of the team didn’t seem to bolster any positive momentum this offseason.

28. Washington Wizards

Status: Lottery Team

Jordan Poole looks disinterested on the sidelines, lending many social media users to wonder whether he would work out better on a different team. Washington doesn’t possess a lot of optimism for the future.

29. San Antonio Spurs

Status: Lottery Team

Gregg Popovich might not be the coach who can infuse the Spurs with energy any longer. Even with a better roster, Pop seems a little checked out, both during games and when speaking at the podium.

30. Detroit Pistons

Status: Lottery Team

Monty Williams deserves a little bit of credit for getting the Pistons to play hard and stay in games even during the end of their historic losing streak and after it was snapped. Detroit should think about avoiding the worst record in NBA history with every game they play.