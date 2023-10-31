NBA Power Rankings – Week Two

The first week of the 2023-2024 NBA season is in the books! Basketball-starved fans surely have enjoyed seeing their favorite teams back in action, but is there really that much to glean from the first three or four games of an 82-game journey? Denver still looks dominant, and everyone is obsessed with Victor Wembanyama. Can Luka Doncic be an MVP favorite after seven days? Let's look at how every team stacks up entering week two.

1. Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets opened their season with a breezy win over the Lakers, and things have looked as simple as ever since that night. The champs have an easy confidence, walking onto the court with the knowledge they have an even deeper team than last year.

2. Boston Celtics

Kristaps Porzingis has already added an extra dynamic punch to the offense in Boston. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are truly in their primes and should carry the Celtics through the early part of the season, even if adversity hits.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

Is Damian Lillard the newest alpha dog in Milwaukee? This is the type of hot take that will be peddled on talk shows and social media if he continues to close games from the free-throw line and the perimeter as he did on opening night. Shooting struggles have emerged since then, though.

4. Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant looked a tad slow in the first game against Golden State, but he went right back into classic KD mode without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal by his side in the ensuing games. It will be hard to judge Phoenix in full until the three are on the court together.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic seemed to take offense to the Victor Wembanyama hype in the season opener, closing the Spurs down in the final minutes and then following up with an even more jaw-dropping clutch stretch against the Nets. Luka taking over like this in close games makes the Mavs a threat to have a great season.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Walker got lost in the rookie shuffle after an injury that wiped out his true rookie year, but he's impressed in the first week of the season, especially as a shot blocker. The Thunder's young talent is starting to resemble the 2010 iteration of the team with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

7. Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul's calm and controlled point guard play is a needed contrast from the perilous dribbling of Jordan Poole last year, but Steve Kerr must maximize the growth of third-year players Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody if the Warriors are to stay in the top half of the West.

8. New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson's bounce is back, and the Pelicans look like they're about to fulfill all of the potential they've possessed over the last two or three years. C.J. McCollum must provide steady scoring and defense from the perimeter.

9. Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox signed with Curry Brand this week and continued his late-game theatrics against the Warriors last Friday. The Kings need to play better defense on a consistent basis to replicate the regular season success of their 2023 campaign.

10. Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers rely far too much on LeBron James in his 21st season, with Anthony Davis too often going absent, just like he did in the playoffs last year. Has a star player ever been more inconsistent than AD? It's hard to identify one.

11. Indiana Pacers

Indiana is one of the teams with mediocre expectations, but a solid first week means the Pacers should be thinking about playoffs this year. Tyrese Haliburton provides a unique skill set that could see Sacramento regret trading him someday.

12. Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey will surely take over the scoring that the Sixers will miss from losing James Harden, but that potential trade is something that needs to happen sooner rather than later. The Sixers debating whether to sit Joel Embiid for the team's home opener for rest made no sense.

13. Los Angeles Clippers

It's hard to imagine Kawhi Leonard ever racing to anything on the basketball court, but Russell Westbrook taking ill-advised buzzer beaters made the silent assassin slam the floor in agony against the Jazz. The Clippers do have good health on their side right now.

14. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are teetering between a young playoff contender and a mediocre rebuilding team. The season has looked more like the former in the first week after impressive wins against the Trail Blazers and Rockets, albeit those teams aren't good competition.

15. Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham looks to re-establish himself amongst the young stars in the league, getting his teammates involved and helping the Pistons beat the Bulls in a game in which Zach LaVine scored 51 points.

16. Miami Heat

Miami is leaning on Tyler Herro right now, but their thin rotation really could have used the skills of Damian Lillard. Not getting the point guard in a trade will test the ability of the team to adjust once again, but Coach Spo should find a way, as always.

17. New York Knicks

New York has expectations this season, something the Knicks don't often respond to well in recent franchise history. Jalen Brunson has gotten some help from Immanuel Quickley, who had 24 points in a tight loss to the Celtics.

18. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have looked like a middle-of-the-road team in the first week, with an especially bad loss to the Thunder in which they surrendered a 13-0 run in the final stretch of the fourth quarter. Donovan Mitchell's scoring punch should propel Cleveland during tight spots throughout the season.

19. Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis has missed Ja Morant tremendously at the beginning of his 25-game suspension. Derrick Rose served as a bright spot, showing he still has some athleticism and finishing ability around the rim.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves

A make-or-break year for Minnesota started in typical mixed-bag fashion. A win against the Heat paired with a tight loss to the Raptors, and the Wolves have a tough matchup with the Nuggets midweek.

21. Toronto Raptors

The funniest part of the Raptors' season so far was Scottie Barnes's distant response to seeing former coach Nick Nurse. Clearly, there is no love lost between the title-winning head man and his players.

22. Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young is not only shooting the ball with reckless abandon and clanking an unprecedented number of shots, but he's a turnstile on the defensive end. Quinn Snyder has his work cut out for him manipulating his team around Young's strengths and weaknesses.

23. Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen gets better every season, shining bright as Utah's star during a tumultuous time for the Jazz in the West. They started out so well early on last year, but it provided false hope for the fanbase.

24. San Antonio Spurs

It's been all about Wemby for the Spurs, with the fans in San Antonio feeling invigorated and the energy at their home games ear-piercing even to the people watching from home. Wembanyama looks talented and as good as advertised when he's not in foul trouble.

25. Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole's no-look three-point attempt that missed against the Grizzlies gave Wizards fans a sample of the hot dog attitude their young team is infused with right now. High scoring and little defense will be the name of the game in the nation's capital.

26. Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn stays in every game, but they no longer have any closers on the court with the absence of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving, a luxury they owned just a couple of years ago. Mikal Bridges will try to evolve into a star in their stead.

27. Chicago Bulls

Chicago needed a players' only meeting after the first loss of the year against the Thunder, then couldn't win a game in which Zach LaVine scored 51 points. The Bulls need to make a move and get their franchise out of the mud.

28. Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte falls into NBA irrelevancy so easily that people forget LaMelo Ball might actually stay healthy this year! The point guard has quite a few tricks up his sleeve and is good for a highlight play once or twice a game.

29. Houston Rockets

Houston is actually trying to win games this year, which is a good sign, but the team couldn't manage to win a tight one against the Spurs. Dillon Brooks' game still doesn't match his mouth.

30. Portland Trail Blazers

Scoot Henderson hasn't looked impressive so far, but growing pains are to be expected for any rookie. Portland will spend most of the season in the cellar of the Western Conference.