22 NBA Scandals That Shocked the World

Superstars date actresses, players force their coaches out the door, and owners get caught for making racist claims. Basketball’s expressive nature makes the sport easy to put on tabloids and news publications. Sometimes, these stories backfire and turn into controversy, though.

1. Tim Donaghy Betting on Games



Fans often joke that referees are betting on games when the calls don’t go their team’s way. The conspiracies became a reality when former official Tim Donaghy was arrested in 2007 for gambling on games he refereed. Donaghy has since fed into the narratives surrounding the league’s poor officiating by writing books and engaging in interviews about the sport being fixed.

2. The Malice at the Palace

Ron Artest featured strongly in the league’s biggest brawl ever. During an infamous game between the Detroit Pistons and Indiana Pacers in 2004, the teams got into a brawl at the contest's end, leading to fans throwing adult beverages at Artest. The Pacers’ forward responded by barreling through the stands and punching multiple fans. He was suspended for the rest of the season, but the NBA had a hard time overcoming the ugly perception of violence emanating from the incident.

3. Latrell Sprewell Choking P.J. Carlesimo

P.J. Carlesimo’s history in the college basketball coaching ranks made him a poor fit with the Golden State Warriors in the 1990s. One day, he decided to coach star forward Latrell Sprewell with a little too much vigor. Sprewell assaulted Carlesimo and nearly suffocated him to death. This symbolized the NBA’s violence problems yet again.

4. Len Bias Overdosing



When the Boston Celtics drafted Len Bias in 1986, it supposedly set up a potential rivalry between Bias and Michael Jordan. Instead, the Maryland basketball star overdosed on cocaine two days after the NBA Draft. Bias’s death shook the sports world and reminded basketball fans how drugs and addiction were seeping into the league’s culture during the 1980s.

5. Donald Sterling’s Racism



Donald Sterling should have been voted out of the NBA long before his termination in 2014, but the last straw was a recording that implicated his racism in clear audio. Sterling complained to his girlfriend about Magic Johnson attending Clippers games due to his race. Sterling was replaced quickly by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer. The scandal made NBA fans wonder how many other franchise owners harbored racist views behind closed doors.

6. Kobe Bryant’s Assault Case

Kobe Bryant teamed with Shaquille O’Neal to deliver dynastic results to the Los Angeles Lakers in the early 2000s. At the peak of his career, Bryant underwent significant legal upheaval after a woman accused him of assault in 2003. The entire saga was a bad look for the NBA and ruined Bryant’s reputation for a short period.

7. Kermit Washington Punches Rudy Tomjanovich



The NBA’s violence problem on the court ebbs and flows, and the 1970s were a horrible time for fisticuffs among players. Kermit Washington slugged Rudy Tomjanovich in the head during a brawl in 1977, resulting in Tomjanovich suffering nearly fatal injuries. The NBA didn’t know how to process the events, and David Stern eventually made a concerted effort in the 1980s to discipline players who engaged in such violence.

8. Michael Jordan’s First Retirement



Michael Jordan’s Achilles heel seemed to be a gambling addiction in the mid-1990s. Even while the Bulls were winning titles, Jordan needed trips to the casino to appease his appetite for gambling. When he suddenly retired before the 1994 season, many fans wondered whether David Stern suspended Jordan behind the curtain.

9. Daryl Morey Upends the NBA’s Relationship with China

NBA executive Daryl Morey often ignores the haters and goes his own way, both in association with basketball and outside of the league. Morey encouraged protesters in Hong Kong to continue their fight in 2019, a decision that rocked the NBA’s relationship with China. Especially considering how open the league typically is to players voicing their political opinions, it felt hypocritical how Morey was chastised by the league for leveraging his personal freedom of speech.

10. Magic Johnson’s HIV Diagnosis



Magic Johnson was still playing at the peak of his prime in 1992 when he retired abruptly due to an HIV diagnosis. During the 1990s, people in the United States associated HIV and AIDS with unprotected intimate encounters and moral reprehensibility. Homophobia also ran amok when the disease was discussed due to so many LGBTQ+ people receiving diagnoses. Magic’s reputation went on a roller coaster ride. Still, his advocacy for HIV treatment turned one of the biggest scandals in the league’s history into a positive for the AIDS community.

11. NBA Players Engage in Insurance Fraud



Terrance Williams, Glen Davis, and other NBA players defrauded the NBA’s health insurance programs with false medical claims and were convicted of fraud throughout the last three years. The controversy remains one of the only famous white-collar crimes in basketball history.

12. Gilbert Arenas and Javaris Crittenton Wield Their Weapons



The Washington Wizards made the NBA playoffs several times in the 2000s behind Gilbert Arenas’s talent. The guard eventually found infamy as a violent gunslinger after he and his teammate, Javaris Crittenton, got into a rage-filled altercation over gambling and card games. Both men were out of the NBA in short order, and Crittenton later shot a woman, leading to her death.

13. Josh Giddey’s Rumored Relationship With a Teen Girl



Josh Giddey started his career as an uncontroversial role player with the Thunder, but social media posts in November 2023 indicating the Australian may have engaged in an intimate relationship with a minor brought criticism to Oklahoma City and the NBA at large. The league is still investigating the controversy while Giddy participates in games.

14. Derrick Rose Assault Controversy



Derrick Rose underwent personal turmoil after winning NBA MVP in 2011. A variety of lower body injuries ruined his chance at longevity in the league, and then he went to court after being accused of assault in 2016. The woman making the claim said Rose and other men came over to her house and forced themselves on her. The incident served as another low moment for the NBA and its star players being accused of violent crimes.

15. LeBron James Broadcasts His Decision on TV



LeBron James ushered in a new level of player empowerment in the 2010s when he left Cleveland for Miami in the summer of 2010. James announced his decision in an ESPN special that embarrassed Cleveland and made the city feel like their most beloved athlete was breaking up with them in front of the entire sports world.

16. David Stern Rejects the Chris Paul Trade to Los Angeles



David Stern and the NBA operated as the de facto owner of the New Orleans Pelicans for a short while, starting in 2010. When the Hornets agreed to trade superstar point guard Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers, Stern vetoed the trade for “basketball reasons.” Lakers fans to this day decry the move and claim the NBA shouldn’t have been allowed to block the trade due to a conflict of interest. If the trade went through, Los Angeles would have possessed Paul, Kobe Bryant, and Pau Gasol.

17. 1985 NBA Draft Lottery Conspiracy



Patrick Ewing entered the 1985 NBA Draft as one of the most acclaimed centers in college basketball history. The New York Knicks had issues getting out of a hole during the decade, and the team conveniently won the league’s draft lottery that spring. Some fans claim to see the team’s envelope bent in the corner, allowing Commissioner David Stern a hint as to which paper to grab when drawing team names.

18. Bryan Colangelo’s Burner Accounts

Bryan Colangelo learned that basketball executives probably shouldn’t engage with fans on social media, especially under the guise of a fake identity. Colangelo was rumored to have created burner accounts to criticize the Philadelphia 76ers while working for the team. Further investigations proved Colangelo’s wife made the accounts, but the controversy led to him leaving the organization.

19. Coaches Scratching Healthy Players



The NBA recently started to discipline players who miss too many games throughout the regular season. Starting sometime in the 2010s, coaches started to rest players for “load management,” meaning they skipped games even though they were healthy. The medical staff of teams claimed these scratches aided a player’s health down the road, but the league’s interest started to wane because of these situations. Nobody wants to watch a game with the superstars in street clothes.

20. Seattle SuperSonics Relocating to Oklahoma City



Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett bought the Seattle SuperSonics in 2006. The new owner put up a disgusting facade, trying to convince the Seattle politicians to fund a new basketball stadium that was purposely out of the city’s budget. Bennett acted quickly to move the franchise to Oklahoma City, and Seattle lost its team of 41 seasons. The relocation remains one of the biggest middle fingers to a city in NBA history.

21. Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Lopsided Officiating

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings orchestrated one of the NBA’s best rivalries in the early 2000s. The 2002 Western Conference Finals often get cited during discussions about poor officiating in the league, with the Lakers shooting 40 free throws during the sixth game of the series. Disgraced referee Tim Donaghy claims this game was rigged to get Los Angeles back to the NBA Finals, as Sacramento wouldn’t have been good for TV ratings.

22. Tony Parker Stealing Brent Barry’s Wife

Infidelities happen all of the time in the celebrity world, but the one centered in San Antonio certainly fed the tabloids more than most in the NBA. Tony Parker and Brent Barry helped the Spurs win multiple titles during the 2000s. Still, Parker was rumored to have ruined both Barry’s marriage and his own by sending Barry’s wife inappropriate text messages with explicit photos. Parker and actress Eva Longoria divorced shortly after the rumors picked up, as did Barry and his wife, Erin.