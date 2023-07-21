NBC Universal Increases Heat Wave for Striking Actors With Tree Trimming. Was It Legal?

Increasing tensions between studios and the writers and actors on strike create situations like the one we will discuss.

In recent escalations, actors from SAG-AFTRA, who are striking for themselves and in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, put NBCUniversal on Blast over recent tree trimming. Now labeled ‘tree row,' the studio called it ‘annual landscaping.' But that's not really where the story ends.

If it was the dead of winter, the tree trimming might have gone unnoticed, but with temperatures in California reaching into the nineties, those on the picket lines for the strike are suffering under the intense heat. This situation worsened when NBC Universal decided to do their ‘annual landscaping' and trim the trees outside their studio.

Immediate Reaction

This situation was immediately taken as a malicious act by the studio to make it even hotter on the picket lines for writers and actors participating in the WGA or SAG-AFTRA strikes. As of July 18th, both WGA and SAG-AFTRA filed lawsuits with the National Labor Relations Board, citing NBCUniversal's “illegal conduct.” According to the reports, NBCUniversal conducted illegal construction work for failing to place concrete barriers along the Lankershim Blvd. sidewalk to keep picketers safe.

They also filed a grievance for the savage tree trimming the studio called its ‘annual landscaping.' That didn't stop Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said his department would be “investigating the tree trimming that occurred outside Universal Studios where workers, writers, and actors are exercising their right to picket.“

Hold On Just a Minute

When the story hit the internet, L.A. City Councilwoman Nithya Raman claimed she'd looked into the incident, sending a tweet to confirm.

Regarding the tree trimming at Universal Studios — after looking into the matter with the Urban Forestry Division (UFD), we found that no permit was issued for any tree trimming at this site. UFD and StreetsLA are investigating whether a citation can be issued. BSS Statement: pic.twitter.com/3RyJpTO045 — Councilmember Nithya Raman (@cd4losangeles) July 19, 2023

While NBCUniversal awaits the decision of the Department of Public Works Bureau of Street Services and the UFD (Urban Forestry Division), their official statement is as follows. “We understand that the safety tree trimming of the Ficus trees we did on Barham Blvd. has created unintended challenges for demonstrators; that was not our intention. In partnership with licensed arborists, we have pruned these trees annually at this time of year to ensure that the canopies are light ahead of the high wind season. We support the WGA and SAG's right to demonstrate and are working to provide some shade coverage. We continue to openly communicate with the labor leaders on-site to work together during this time.”

Despite the rhetoric, the court of public opinion is definitely in session, and heads are gonna roll.

The Verdict Is In

MikeRoyce happily roasted the executive of NBCUniversal who ‘okayed' the slaughter on the line of ficus trees outside the studio. “Conspicuously missing from the discourse is the outraged exec who pulled the trigger on the trimming, righteously holding forth on why it was for the trees' health. Hold a press conference and preach, brother Lorax!”

As #Treegate enters 3rd day in the news, conspicuously missing from the discourse is the outraged exec who pulled the trigger on the trimming, righteously holding forth on why it was for the trees' health. Hold a press conference and preach, brother Lorax! https://t.co/btEWzfMwxC — Mike Royce (@MikeRoyce) July 20, 2023

Zaelyna is expecting a renewal for hot strike summer! “Oh look, Hot Strike Summer has been renewed! If the Treegate cliffhanger plot left you in despair, wait until you see what's in store for season 2.”

Oh look, Hot Strike Summer has been renewed! If the treegate cliffhanger plot left you hanging in despair, just wait till you see what's in store for season 2. https://t.co/1NUbsvIrpk — Zaelyna (Zae) Beck (@zaelyna) July 19, 2023

TheWriterLani enjoys picketing to K-Pop. “When not Loraxing about fair contracts, tree gate, and NBCU's disregard for humanity, nature, and public safety, I enjoy picketing to K-POP.”

When not Loraxing about fair contracts, treegate, and NBCU’s disregard for humanity, nature, and public safety, I enjoy picketing to K-POP ✊💜 https://t.co/cQa22jpenh — Leilani Terrell (@TheWriterLani) July 19, 2023

Jenny thinks something's amiss at NBCUniversal. “If you do this ‘every year'…. You’d know you needed a permit.”

If you do this “every year”…. You’d know you needed a permit 🤷🏻‍♀️ #treegate — Jenny Gulley (@realjennygulley) July 19, 2023

We Get It

While most Americans can understand production studios in Hollywood being concerned about their bottom lines and the severe cost of a prolonged strike by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, the evidence that's mounting against them is making it very hard to feel an ounce of sympathy. How does an executive who makes a killing in financial gains on the backs of those actors and writers sleep at night when those same writers and actors aren't even making a living wage? It's a point Fran Drescher brings up when she said about Disney CEO Bob Iger, ” He calls us unrealistic when he's making $78,000 a day!”

