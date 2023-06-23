If you're planning a trip to New England and looking to golf while on vacation, this list of golf courses in New England curated by a top player is for you.

The 10 Best Golf Courses in New England

Despite having a shorter golf season, New England is home to some of the most beautiful golf courses in the US. If you visit during the spring or summer, drop by one of these courses for a treat. From link-style courses to beautiful tracks enclosed in the trees, here are 10 of the best golf courses in New England curated by a top player.

1. Granite Links Golf Club: Massachusetts

Known for its spectacular views of Boston, Granite Links Golf Club is truly a one-of-a-kind course. Located in Quincy, Granite Links is carved out of a New England rock quarry, as evidenced on many of the holes.

The semi-private club is partially available to the public and features three different restaurants and tons of different event spaces which are available to rent. For a premier golf venue with excellent player service that offers a unique experience, visit Granite Links.

2. Red Tail Golf Club: Massachusetts

As the first course in New England to be certified as an Audubon International Cooperative Signature, you can rest assured that Red Tail is both beautiful AND environmentally friendly. Red Tail spreads across tree-filled hills and provides golfers with a breathtaking view on every single hole.

Named after Red Tail Hawks, you'll find a diverse variety of trees where these birds reside all over the course, from maple to birch to oak to pines. With an interesting mix of risk and reward, rolling fairways and greens, and hints of a links-style design, it's no wonder that Red Tail Golf Club is one of the most popular public courses in Massachusetts.

3. Wintonbury Hills Golf Course: Connecticut

Located in Bloomfield, Connecticut, Wintonbury Hills is beautifully conditioned and one of the best municipal courses in all of New England. Close to the Bloomfield reservoir, the course features three par 5s and five par 3s, measuring just 6711 yards from the back tees and plays as a par 70.

Something especially unique about Wintonbury Hills is how walkable it is. When the course was designed, greens and tee boxes were purposely placed close to each other, ensuring a smooth golfing experience for all players. Since its unveiling, it's gained rave reviews and even prompted the town manager Lou Chapman to comment on it.

4. Sugarloaf Golf Club: Maine

At the heart of Maine, Sugarloaf Golf Club is a must-play for any golfer who's looking for a challenge. This 18-hole course will provide you with stunning mountainside views and an experience that you'll never forget. However, be wary that it was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and is considered one of his tougher creations.

With tons of elevation, winding fairways, and occasional rocks that jut into play, you'll need to bring your very best game (and very best golf clubs) if you're hoping to score well at Sugarloaf. Some holes to watch out for are 5 and 6, which have been recently upgraded, and 11, a par 3 with a 120 feet plunge.

5. Breakfast Hill Golf Club: New Hampshire

The land that Breakfast Hill Golf Club is on was once a patch of farmland until 2000 when the dream became a reality, and the course was finally finished. Designed by famous architect Brian Silva, Breakfast Hill's par 71 championship course has consistently ranked a top-five course by Golf Week in terms of daily-fee facilities.

If you're looking for a premium public golf course that is both fun and a great test of your golf game, look no further than Breakfast Hill Golf Club in New Hampshire.

6. Chicopee Country Club: Massachusetts

Located in the forests of Western Massachusetts, Chicopee Country Club has beautiful tree-lined fairways, well-manicured greens, and slopey fairways that prove to be a challenging round of golf for both seasoned and recreational golfers alike.

Designed by Geoffrey Cornish, Chicopee was built in 1965 and offers golfers 18 holes of bent grass at a (max) length of 6742 yards. For a great golfing layout, friendly staff, and some of the best bar food you'll experience at a golf course, head over to Chicopee.

7. The Links at Poland Spring: Maine

Created by Donald Ross, The Links at Poland Spring is 18 holes, par 71, with a slope of 125, measuring 6178 yards in length. This course is where you want to go for amazing views and challenging holes for golfers of all skill levels.

If you and your friends are looking for a friendly and well-manicured yet challenging course to try out, look no further than The Links at Poland Spring in Maine.

8. The Nicklaus Course at Pinehills Golf Club: Massachusetts

Designed apart from the other courses at Pinehills Golf Club, The Nicklaus Course provides golfers with a completely different playing experience. As you step up to the first tee, you'll realize that the holes are all bordered by orderly trees. Then, after playing a few holes, you'll experience the gently rolling fairways, tough greens, and variety of holes that The Nicklaus Course has to offer. By the end of the round, you'll either be completely frustrated, completely in love, or a little bit of both.

The different sets of tees let this course play from 5185 yards to 7243 yards. If you do decide to visit this course, watch out for hole 4, a downhill dogleg left which is rated 1st in difficulty level on the scorecard.

9. Crumpin-Fox Club: Massachusetts

For a truly beautiful golfing experience, visit Crumpin-Fox Club in the heart of Bernardston, Massachusetts. This course was designed in 1969 as the “field of dreams” and has lived up to its vision. At Crumpin-Fox, their goal is to “provide an enjoyable and challenging golf experience and promote the values of the game of golf,” and they do just that.

With a layout that weaves through the tough terrain and holes that make you use every club in your golf bag, you won't find a more unique golf course than Crumpin-Fox Club in New England.

10. The Stanwich Club: Connecticut

Anybody who's played The Stanwich Club knows that it can be described by two words: “fast greens.” This course is truly championship-level, from the long-back tees to the beautiful and dramatic holes.

Every fairway is either sloped to one side or the other. Every bunker is tough to get out of. And every green is lightning fast. So if you're looking for a challenge (that you will love), check out The Stanwich Club.