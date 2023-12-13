Nearly 9 in 10 People Experience Stress During the Holidays: Here Are 5 Things I’m Doing Different To Beat Holiday Stress and Enjoy Togetherness

A recent survey conducted by the American Psychological Association (APA) revealed that nearly 90% of people experience stress during the holiday season.

Despite being known as the most wonderful time of the year, the holidays spark stress, high expectations, and exhaustion for many people.

The survey found that spending too much (58%), finding the right gifts (40%), missing loved ones (38%), having too much to do (32%), and feeling pressured to make the holidays special (30%) were the top causes of holiday stress. More than 70% of respondents find the holidays bittersweet, with conflicting feelings of fun versus stressful and joyful versus overwhelming.

Most respondents agree that the pressures surrounding the holidays were worthwhile, and the holidays fostered a sense of togetherness. The challenge of planning celebrations, gift-giving, and juggling schedules can be simplified with a minimalist Christmas and countered by emphasizing meaningful traditions, family reunions, and sharing joyful experiences with loved ones.

What Is a Minimalist Christmas?

Although I am not a minimalist, I practice simple living and want a lower-key Christmas this year. A minimalist Christmas simplifies the season by cutting back on unnecessary spending, obligations, and clutter to focus on what is truly useful and meaningful.

The goal is to enjoy meaningful celebrations, traditions, and togetherness without commercialism, overspending, or unnecessary stress.

Give fewer gifts : Exchange gifts with immediate family, set spending limits, and give homemade gifts. Focus on experiences instead of material things.

: Exchange gifts with immediate family, set spending limits, and give homemade gifts. Focus on experiences instead of material things. Limit decorations : Use natural decor like greenery and candles instead of lots of plastic/breakable items. Decor also goes up late and comes down early.

: Use natural decor like greenery and candles instead of lots of plastic/breakable items. Decor also goes up late and comes down early. Prepare less food : Simplify meals with fewer dishes instead of many elaborate courses. Focus on quality over quantity.

: Simplify meals with fewer dishes instead of many elaborate courses. Focus on quality over quantity. Be intentional with traditions : Choose a few special traditions to observe rather than feeling obligated to attend every event.

: Choose a few special traditions to observe rather than feeling obligated to attend every event. Have a digital detox : Limit screen time on electronic devices and social media to be fully present with family.

: Limit screen time on electronic devices and social media to be fully present with family. Practice conscious consumerism : Be more selective about purchases and support local businesses when possible.

: Be more selective about purchases and support local businesses when possible. Emphasize gratitude over obligations : Shift perspective from stressful tasks to appreciating family time and what matters.

: Shift perspective from stressful tasks to appreciating family time and what matters. Maintain a calm atmosphere: Keep the mood cozy and relaxed rather than hectic with entertainment-focused activities.

My Focus on Less Holiday Decor

This year, I plan to spend more time with people and less time shopping or prepping. I have a minimalist Christmas tree that some would say looks like Charlie Brown’s old Christmas tree, a few candles, and a couple of staple decor items I use every year. I’m less concerned with buying new stuff or showing off my extensive Christmas collection. I have a small Christmas wreath on my door, simple ornaments on my tree, and my signature Christmas throw to keep me warm and cozy. For me, it’s enough.

My Focus on Experiences, Not Gifts

This year, my Christmas will prioritize quality over quantity and focus on experiences rather than material possessions. I’m giving experiences that range from practical needs to entertainment. Experiences give someone something personal they will enjoy and remember, rather than simply use for a short while.

An experience gift can be as simple as a trip to a local cafe or a cooking class, or as extravagant as a massage to promote rest and relaxation for the new year. It could be a walk in the park or a housekeeper for a day.

My Focus on Togetherness

My entertaining priorities have shifted this year. I’m not worried about being the perfect host, having a large meal, and entertaining people. I don’t want to spend the day in the kitchen. Instead, I want to connect with family and friends.

I’m planning a small Christmas get-together that produces minimal leftovers. I’ll have a potluck dinner. I’ll provide a ham and one or two desserts; my guests will bring their favorite side items. Then we’ll play games, watch Christmas movies, and have conversations to remember and appreciate.

My Focus on Intentionality and Gratitude

Time passes quickly, especially when we’re not paying attention. I aim to be present and intentional with my time this holiday season. I want to notice the small things and be grateful for everything I have.

Being intentional with my time means taking on only those activities, commitments, and tasks that truly matter. I plan to be comfortable saying no rather than feeling obligated to please others and take on more than I can handle.

My Focus on Self-Care

Focusing on self-care allows me to fully enjoy the celebrations stress-free. This holiday season, I want to be that girl who prioritizes mental, physical, and emotional well-being.

I will be intentional about getting enough sleep, fueling my body with nutritious meals, and spending a few minutes each day relaxing with deep breathing or meditation. I will schedule time for relaxing hobbies such as reading, taking a walk outside, or taking a soothing bath. Most importantly, I will practice self-compassion if things don't go perfectly.

This Holiday Season, Less Is More

Adopting a minimalist approach to the Christmas season can help reduce stress and bring more joy through intentional simplification and focusing on what truly matters. By paring down decorations, gift-giving, and commitments and prioritizing togetherness, mindfulness, and self-care, one can avoid the hustle and bustle that often comes with the holidays.

A minimalist Christmas allows for appreciating the important traditions and time with loved ones without getting caught up in commercialism or unrealistic expectations. While transitioning out of a more materialistic holiday view may require some adjustment, those who embrace minimalism will find the rewards of a calmer, more present celebration that nourishes relationships and well-being.

