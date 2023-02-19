7 Movies That Are Nearly Perfect Except for One Thing (Maybe Two Things)

Some movies come very close to being perfect and ideal, say for one annoying element. A user on Reddit asked other Redditors to offer their thoughts on the worst parts of an otherwise perfect movie.

Here are the entertaining responses.

1. Alien

The 1979 sci-fi horror film is considered a classic among filmgoers, with some calling it a perfect movie.

The original Reddit poster to this subreddit wrote, “Performance, narrative, and direction wise, it's basically sublime. But one scene in it (the ending escape pod scene) really bugs me. When the Xenomorph is clinging to the outside of the ship it looks a tad goofy. Almost comparable to a power rangers villain.”

Another viewer defended the scene with a reminder that the computer-generated imagery (CGI) effects of 1979 will look dated compared to today's special effects.

The editing of the scene, when the crew is trying to obtain information from the robot Ash after he's been damaged, bothers another user. “They're setting his head in the floor and it's clearly a prosthetic. Then when his head sticks to the ground and he wakes up, the shot changes to Ash's actor.”

The same Redditor continued, “The edit should have changed to show the crew in between shots or have some way to hide it better. Having a puppet and an actor shot-for-shot in the same position felt jarring.”

2. Titanic

When elderly Rose reveals that she had kept the priceless sapphire and diamond necklace throughout her life, after finding it in her ex-fiancé’s coat pocket as a young woman, she throws it into the ocean; an act one Reddit user called, “dumb.”

3. The Untouchables

One person found the soaring Ennio Morricone soundtrack offputting, saying, “Just the tone, the volume, the tempo, to me it was distracting more than supporting,” while another person lauded the music as “freaking great.”

4. The Departed

The closing sequence of the film has its share of critics. Between the CGI rat walking along Matt Damon's balcony after he was exposed as a corrupt police officer, the scene was disappointing with its cheap-looking special effects in an otherwise beautiful piece of cinematography.

One user complained how director Martin Scorcese “…just couldn't leave it alone, he had to Hollywoodize that ending,” when Mark Wahlberg takes revenge on Damon's character for murdering his mentor.

5. The Godfather

It's rare to hear criticism of one of the greatest films ever made.

Still, one Reddit user took exception to the fight scene between Sonny Corleone and his brother-in-law Carlo Rizzi, writing, “The fight scene with Sonny and Carlo in the Godfather is pretty awful technically speaking. It looks like theme park fight choreography where they have to play to the back row so up close you can see they didn't even come CLOSE to making contact. It's also just awkward, clunky and kind of laughable.”

6. IT (1990 version)

The conclusion of the television movie version IT is a terrifying film…until the murderous Pennywise the clown is revealed to be a “…giant spider puppet that the kids who were now grownups had to fight. That spoiled everything for me,” said one user.

7. Religulous

One Reddit user complained that “Bill Maher spends the whole movie showing how religion tells people what to think and then in the last 5 minutes goes on a rant about what people should think. Completely kills the message of the movie.”

Another user didn't appreciate what they perceived as Maher's self-righteous, condescending attitude.

So, did Redditors get it right for nearly perfect movies?

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.