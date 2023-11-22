Need A Resort Vacation Without the Crowds? Destination Is Everything

Bookings for flights to the Caribbean are up 48% from pre-pandemic levels during the usually slower summer season. Now travel experts wonder just how hectic winter will be in the Caribbean.

With the summer slowdown in arrivals erased, and the most popular destinations busy, enjoying a quiet getaway seems more challenging than ever.

Travelers wanting to enjoy a genuinely uncrowded, unplugged winter trip should consider choosing one of the Caribbean's lesser-known but equally beautiful resort locations.

A Sizzling Summer in the Caribbean

According to the 2023 ForwardKeys travel trends report, many Caribbean islands are experiencing an unprecedented travel boom. Popular destinations for North American travelers like the U.S. Virgin Islands reported a 17% increase in tourist arrivals from pre-pandemic levels. Even up-and-coming destinations like tiny Curaçao saw a 6% increase from 2019.

As other regions of the world struggle to return to pre-pandemic levels of travel, the Caribbean is thriving. By the beginning of 2023, travel in the Caribbean was just one percent lower than its pre-pandemic level, with many other regions worldwide still experiencing double-digit decreases from 2019 levels.

Summertime travel in the Caribbean has travel experts buzzing. “Over the past several decades, we have seen the Caribbean successfully morph from being a just winter destination to a year-round destination offering a broader and diverse appeal to discerning travelers,” says Nicola Madden-Greig, President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Some resorts, like the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa in the Cayman Islands, saw a 35% increase in bookings from 2022, despite increased room rates.

Dispatch from the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic has long been a popular destination. In 2022, more than 8.5 million tourists visited, making it the most visited Caribbean island and one of the top five destinations for tourists in all of the Americas. All-inclusive and luxury resorts lie along stretches like Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana. These are considered some of the best beaches in the Caribbean. The 2023 summer travel season on the island was busy, and the upcoming high season promises the same.

Travelers looking to beat the crowds during their warm-weather winter escape, can find plenty of resorts on beaches slightly further afield. One of the most beloved resort groups in the DR, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts offers locations that dot the sands of such famous resort vacation destinations as Punta Cana and Mexico's Caribbean coast, while also offering resorts on beaches most travelers have never heard of.

Travelers are much more likely to get that unbothered, unplugged experience along untouched shores in the beachy province of Samaná and other gorgeous resort towns like La Romana. Bahia Principe has six resorts in these areas. Bahia Principe Grand Cayacoa feels cozy with just 295 rooms. Bahia Principe Grand Samaná provides 149 rooms in an adults-only setting for a guaranteed relaxing, crowd-free escape.

Even better, Bahia Principe's luxurious Cayo Levantado Resort recently reopened as the only resort on the Dominican Republic's Cayo Levantado island. Located on white sand beaches in the heart of Samaná Bay, nearby Los Haitises National Park attracts travelers with everything from indigenous cave art to shady mangrove forests, while humpback whales breach just offshore. A new holistic and integrated wellness experience makes it among the Caribbean's best wellness resorts. At the same time, the private island location means crowds are a thing of the past.

A New Resort Experience

While these off-the-beaten-path beach destinations may not be as well known as the famous Punta Cana, they offer memorable experiences. Travelers can zipline over laid-back beaches, hike to nearby waterfalls, and explore the jungles. These adventurous travel experiences satisfy the 49% of travelers who list “adventure” as the most important factor when considering a vacation.

Resorts are taking this statistic to heart, as they make plans to adapt their experiences to align even closer with how travelers want to appreciate the more adventurous aspects of these unique destinations. New bed and breakfast and half-board resort models will begin at two Bahia Principe resorts in Samaná this month, offering vacationers more impetus to get off campus and explore.

New Caribbean Hotspots

New builds and rebrands on less-visited islands offer more options for travelers looking to leave the crowds even further behind.

On the island of Dominica, a previously overlooked but increasingly buzzy hotspot in the Lesser Antilles of the Caribbean, this spring's rebrand of a former Kempinski resort to the new InterContinental Dominica Cabrits Resort & Spa gives travelers loyal to the IHG brand even more reasons to visit the island. Meanwhile, a new Kimpton Grand Roatan Resort + Spa, also a part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, is the first major resort brand to reach tiny Roatán, a diver's paradise off the Caribbean coast of Honduras.

As an increasing number of travelers plan for a warm-weather escape to the Caribbean this winter, many great options await those looking to escape the crowds.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.