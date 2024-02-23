I Have a Feeling We’re Not in L.A. Anymore: 20 Neighborhoods Celebrities Are Leaving for Good

Growing up, I occasionally visited Hollywood Ave and watched tourists eagerly board tour buses to see celebrity homes up close and personal. While I never considered taking one myself, I was curious about the homes of the top entrepreneurs, movie stars, musicians, and athletes. Now, several big names have put their homes up for sale around the country.

Why the Move?

For some celebrities, living in bigger cities like Los Angeles has proven more challenging (and expensive) for their families. A recent list by U.S. News & World Report revealed that of the top ten most expensive cities in the country, seven of them are in California.

Another contributing factor is the passing of Measure ULA, enacted in April 2023. The measure adds a 4 percent transfer tax to the sales of home properties above $5 million. The intention is to address the rise of homelessness, which has left residents and landlords divided.

1. Beverly Hills

As Weezer once proclaimed, “That's where I wanna be.” Or is it? Several celebrities have offloaded homes in this lavish California neighborhood in recent years. Rihanna sold one of her Beverly Hills properties for $10.3 million last July.

2. Encino

Not only is this family-friendly neighborhood well-known for films such as Encino Man, but it's also where I spent a good portion of my childhood. Some of Encino's most well-known residents include the Jackson family, who moved to their home in 1971. A few homes have been listed within the past few years, including Zedd's $19 million residence.

3. Hidden Hills

This gated community has been a favorite of the stars for decades. Recently, some celebrities have moved on from these lush complexes. Jessica Simpson listed her home for a whopping $22 million, while Kim Kardashian sold one of her estates for $3.5 million.

4. Central Malibu

Having a home near the beach is always a treat for some people. Malibu, in particular, is known for the most fantastic beaches in Southern California. That's not enough to keep big names from leaving, though. Last year, producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall listed their Malibu mansion for $18.5 million.

5. Studio City

Best known as the home of Universal Studios Hollywood, Studio City is home to dozens of A-listers. Some, such as Leah Remini, are saying farewell to the neighborhood. She listed her property in November 2023 for over $12,499,00, previously $12,995,000.

6. Hollywood

Once upon a time, the idea of living the Hollywood dream was appealing. For many movie stars, the dream has ended as several homes have been put up for sale, including from actress Jessica Szohr. She listed her Hollywood loft in November 2023 for $690K.

7. Brentwood

Known for The Getty Center, Brentwood has been a favorite for the rich and famous. Now, the area has become a lot more vacant. Designer Rachel Ashwell listed her Brentwood home for an asking price of less than $7 million.

8. Hancock Park

Former and current Hancock Park homeowners include Bill Murray, Margot Robbie, and the Osbournes. If you have a spare $23 million, this luxurious mansion, once featured in Martin Scorsese's The Aviator, is up for grabs.

9. Montecito

Located within Santa Barbara Country, the most prominent homes in Montecito are Instagram-worthy and are the best places to look at the sunsets. However, the sun is setting on multiple homes within this picturesque area. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle listed their breathtaking Montecito mansion in March 2023 for only $33.5 million.

10. Bel Air

Now, this is the story all about how the housing prices turned Bel Air upside down. That's why multiple homes are up for grabs in this well-regarded L.A. neighborhood. Jennifer Lopez sold her Bel Air mansion for a staggering $34 million despite being listed initially at $42.5 million.

11. Upper West Side

Home to the ABC headquarters and top universities such as Barnard College and Columbia University, the Upper West Side has always attracted influential people. Former tennis champion John McEnroe put up his apartment for sale in December 2023 for the simple asking price of $9.75 million.

12. Central Park West

This historic district in Manhattan is home to the most gorgeous architectural sights in New York City, with styles ranging from Gothic to Neo-Renaissance. However, there is a time when people become bored with the art and seek other places to live. World-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz listed her Central Park West residence in October 2023 for $8.6 million, less than the $11.25 million she paid in 2014.

13. Greenwich Village

This neighborhood used to be more attractive to the Hollywood elite, especially Broadway enthusiasts. Last year, former child actress Ashley Olsen listed her cozy loft for nearly $7.3 million.

14. Upper East Side

Art enthusiasts flock to this influential district, home to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. While the art is impeccable, luxury housing has become less occupied. Former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani listed his apartment for $6.1 million in October 2023.

15. Chelsea

Some of the most notable housing in NYC is in Chelsea. Foodies and fashionistas alike particularly enjoy shopping and dining in this luxury district. For actors such as Mike Myers, however, the upscale NYC life isn't as glamorous as it used to be. His penthouse became available in May 2023 for $20 million.

16. Miami Beach

If you know Art Deco, you'll know this French art style significantly impacted this part of Florida. Cinephiles can recognize parts of Miami Beach from Scarface. However, this level of prestige hasn't kept famous residents around. NBA shooting guard Victor Oladipo sold his home for $9 million.

17. Miami

This port city is home to several cruise companies from around the world. On the other hand, many celebrities are cruising their way out of Miami. LeBron James made bank from his Miami mansion, which sold for $18.5 million.

18. Palm Beach

The swankiness of this South Florida town has a long history of attracting high-profile individuals. Not to mention it's home to the Mar-a-Lago Club, which former president Donald Trump owns. While the beach life is excellent, it's not for everyone. Fox News anchor Bret Baier sold his estate for $13.5 million.

19. Windermere

This lakeside community within the Orlando suburbs is known for its gorgeous landscape and wealthy residents. A few, such as Johnny Damon, have settled elsewhere. The former Yankees outfielder listed his supersized Windermere paradise for $30 million.

20. Pinecrest

Located within Miami-Dade County, this suburban paradise is ideal for families with the highest incomes. While some celebs love it, others are packing up and relocating. Disturbed lead singer David Draiman sold his home for $5 million.