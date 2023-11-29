Neil Gaiman Pens Letter to Fans as ‘The Sandman’ Resumes Production

Neil Gaiman — the man who wrote The Sandman comics and developed the Netflix series — penned a letter to fans as season two of The Sandman resumes production. The comic series celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

The official Netflix description of The Sandman reads: “After years of imprisonment, Morpheus — the King of Dreams — embarks on a journey across worlds to find what was stolen from him and restore his power.” The series stars Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, and Gwendoline Christie.

Variety reports that although Netflix does not officially refer to the episodes currently in production as “season two,” the streamer ordered more episodes last December after The Sandman became a critical and streaming success.

Neil Gaiman Tells Fans in Open Letter That “Good Things Are Coming”

In addition to The Sandman, Neil Gaiman authored the novels Stardust, American Gods, Coraline, and The Graveyard Book. In an open letter to fans, Neil Gaiman wrote: