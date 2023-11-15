Neiman Marcus’ 2023 Holiday Season Cadillac Celestiq Costs $975,000

Neiman Marcus' 2023 holiday season catalog is full of fantasy gifts, Christmas dreams, and a “one of one” Cadillac Carmen Celestiq, priced at a staggering $975,000. This car is one of eight other luxury gifts the renowned department store highlighted this year.

If you're looking for the ultimate gift for your spouse (I'm looking at my husband,) consider this beautiful Cadillac.

More Than Just a Car

This car is the most expensive gift in the catalog, and the car's purchase comes with a two-day trip to Detroit, where patrons can witness the meticulous handcrafting process of the car at Cadillac's Artisan Center.

After you observe the car's creation, the buyer and their guest will be treated to numerous exclusive experiences, including a personalized meeting with Cadillac's designers, a tour of Cadillac House, which is located within the General Motors Global Technical Center, and a private exploration of a significant Detroit institution under the guidance of a knowledgeable historian.

But wait, there's more! The purchase also includes a gourmet, multi-course dinner prepared by a distinguished Detroit chef. Plus, you'll stay at a luxurious boutique hotel to finish off the evening.

If you're feeling guilty about all of the indulgence, don't worry because this purchase comes with a charitable donation to the Detroit Opera House for $25,000 to contribute to the cultural enrichment of the community.

Holiday Gifting Options

If this car is not for you, you can also choose from Neiman Marcus's other expensive offerings, including a Disney animation experience valued at $510,000, a trip to the 2024 Olympic games in Paris for $210,000, or a yachting treasure hunt through Indonesia, for $485,000.

If you struggle with holiday gifting ideas, Neiman Marcus has all of our backs this year. I'm sure the girl (or guy) on your list will be pleased with any of these options this holiday season.